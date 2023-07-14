Ryan Bend is Vice President of Federated Equity Management Company of Pennsylvania. From June 2004 to December 2008, Mr. Bend served as Research Coordinator and Equity Analyst with David Tice & Associates, Inc. He was a Finance Manager with Rogers Communications, Inc. from July 2000 to July 2002. Mr. Bend has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and holds a B.A. in Finance and Economics from the Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, Canada and an M.B.A. from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.