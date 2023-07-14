Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
18.7%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$965 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.8%
Expense Ratio 5.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PBQQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|81.44%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|50.16%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|47.74%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|69.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|90.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBQQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|16.01%
|2021
|1.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|69.22%
|2020
|5.6%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|76.03%
|2019
|4.6%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|76.27%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|83.71%
|PBQQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBQQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|965 M
|189 K
|222 B
|54.66%
|Number of Holdings
|286
|2
|3509
|7.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|229 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|65.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.77%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|98.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBQQX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.50%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|67.46%
|Cash
|2.50%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|28.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|19.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|7.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBQQX % Rank
|Technology
|20.37%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|93.69%
|Financial Services
|17.19%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|9.34%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.49%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|58.52%
|Healthcare
|14.12%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|35.41%
|Industrials
|8.75%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|19.84%
|Energy
|6.86%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|5.33%
|Consumer Defense
|5.58%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|20.90%
|Communication Services
|4.77%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|90.00%
|Real Estate
|3.27%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|13.77%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|24.43%
|Utilities
|2.17%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|7.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBQQX % Rank
|US
|89.25%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|78.85%
|Non US
|8.25%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|16.48%
|PBQQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.61%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|0.83%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|20.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|PBQQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PBQQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBQQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|79.05%
|PBQQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBQQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.59%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|18.03%
|PBQQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PBQQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBQQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.17%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|17.59%
|PBQQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2005
17.37
17.4%
Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 14, 2005
17.3
17.3%
Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 10, 2008
13.56
13.6%
Jason T. McManus is a Managing Director and the Head of Custom Solutions of Jennison, which he joined in July 1997. Since August 2006, he has been managing quantitative portfolios and custom solutions for clients. From 2003 to 2006, he was part of Jennison’s Applied Research team focusing on quantitative research projects and portfolio analytics. Prior to 2003, he worked as a research associate on Jennison's international equity team. He received a BS in economics and computer science from the University at Albany, State University of New York and an MBA in quantitative finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 27, 2013
8.51
8.5%
Jason M. Swiatek, CFA, is a managing director and a small and smid cap equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in August 2000. He was named co-manager of small cap portfolios in September 2005 and co-manager of sMid cap portfolios in November 2013. Mr. Swiatek joined Prudential in 1995 as a financial reviewer for the asset management group. In 1996, he moved to Prudential's global growth equities team before joining the small cap equity team in January 1999. Prior to Prudential, Mr. Swiatek worked at Munistat/PFA, Inc. and the Center for Entrepreneurship. He received a BS, summa cum laude, in finance from Canisius College. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 11, 2018
3.89
3.9%
Eric is a small cap core portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in 2013 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2017. He was previously with Allianz Global Investors, where he was a portfolio manager and information technology and healthcare senior research analyst on the small and smid cap growth investment team. He began his investment career as a research associate covering information technology stocks at Fred Alger Management. Eric earned a BA in political economics from Williams College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Natasha Kuhlkin, CFA, is a managing director and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison Associates in May 2004. Prior to Jennison, Natasha was an equity research analyst at Palisade Capital Management, covering the consumer staples and cyclicals sectors. From 1998 to 2003, Natasha was with Evergreen Investment Management, where she was an analyst for the Evergreen Small Cap Value Fund. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in accounting from Binghamton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Rebecca Irwin, Managing Director Rebecca is a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, she worked as a health care analyst at Viking Global Investors. In the decade before Viking, she was with UBS and Salomon Smith Barney. Before that, she was a corporate associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Rebecca received a BA in economics from Queen’s University at Kingston, an LLB from the University of Toronto, and an LLM from Harvard Law School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Joseph C. Esposito, CFA, is a Managing Director and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in September 2014. Mr. Esposito was previously a senior equity analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company for seven years. Prior to that, he was a business systems analyst at AXA Financial. Mr. Esposito earned a BA in philosophy from the College of New Jersey, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Jonathan is a smid cap core and financial services equity portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, Jonathan worked at Goldman Sachs. In his final role at the firm, he led the small companies/special situations research group. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Jonathan worked at KPMG Consulting and Jones Lang Wootton Realty Advisors (now Clarion Partners). He received a BA, magna cum laude, with high honors in history from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
