Trending ETFs

PGIM Jennison Blend Fund

mutual fund
PBQAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.41 -0.08 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PBQAX) Primary C (PRECX) Inst (PEQZX) Retirement (PBQQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Jennison Blend Fund

PBQAX | Fund

$21.41

$965 M

0.28%

$0.06

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.5%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$965 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 70.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PBQAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Blend Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Blair Boyer

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization. In deciding which securities to buy, the Fund's portfolio managers use a blend of investment styles. That is, they invest in equity and equity-related securities from traditionally growth and value areas, as well as stocks exhibiting characteristics of both. The Fund's portfolio managers use quantitative analytics to complement their fundamental investment process, and to provide additional investment insights on which to make investment decisions from time to time.In addition to common stock, the equity-related securities that the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to nonconvertible preferred stock; warrants and rights that can be converted into or exchanged for common stock or the cash value of common stock; investments in various types of businesses, including partnerships and business development companies; securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”); and similar securities. The Fund may also buy convertible securities. These are securities—like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stock—that the Fund can convert into common stock of the issuer, the cash value of the issuer’s common stock or some other equity security. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-U.S. securities.
Read More

PBQAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -41.7% 64.0% 82.51%
1 Yr 17.4% -46.2% 77.9% 50.08%
3 Yr 0.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 49.19%
5 Yr -1.3%* -30.4% 23.4% 70.48%
10 Yr -0.2%* -16.9% 19.6% 83.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -85.9% 81.6% 15.60%
2021 0.8% -31.0% 26.7% 69.81%
2020 5.6% -13.0% 34.8% 76.47%
2019 4.6% -6.0% 10.6% 76.64%
2018 -3.9% -15.9% 2.0% 83.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.5% -41.7% 64.0% 79.15%
1 Yr 17.4% -46.2% 77.9% 46.80%
3 Yr 0.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 49.05%
5 Yr 1.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 61.18%
10 Yr 6.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 59.90%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBQAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.2% -85.9% 81.6% 15.60%
2021 0.8% -31.0% 26.7% 69.81%
2020 5.6% -13.0% 34.8% 76.47%
2019 4.6% -6.0% 10.6% 76.64%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 3.1% 56.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PBQAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PBQAX Category Low Category High PBQAX % Rank
Net Assets 965 M 189 K 222 B 54.58%
Number of Holdings 286 2 3509 7.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 229 M -1.37 M 104 B 65.08%
Weighting of Top 10 23.77% 11.4% 116.5% 98.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ConocoPhillips 3.88%
  2. Apple Inc 3.20%
  3. Microsoft Corp 2.77%
  4. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 2.58%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.56%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.07%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 2.03%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 1.94%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.52%
  10. Facebook Inc Class A 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PBQAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.50% 50.26% 104.50% 67.38%
Cash 		2.50% -10.83% 49.73% 28.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 19.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 8.20%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 7.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBQAX % Rank
Technology 		20.37% 0.00% 65.70% 93.61%
Financial Services 		17.19% 0.00% 43.06% 9.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.49% 0.00% 62.57% 58.44%
Healthcare 		14.12% 0.00% 39.76% 35.33%
Industrials 		8.75% 0.00% 30.65% 19.75%
Energy 		6.86% 0.00% 41.09% 5.25%
Consumer Defense 		5.58% 0.00% 25.50% 20.82%
Communication Services 		4.77% 0.00% 66.40% 89.92%
Real Estate 		3.27% 0.00% 16.05% 13.69%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 18.91% 24.34%
Utilities 		2.17% 0.00% 16.07% 7.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBQAX % Rank
US 		89.25% 34.69% 100.00% 78.77%
Non US 		8.25% 0.00% 54.22% 16.39%

PBQAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PBQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 20.29% 52.59%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 20.72%
12b-1 Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.00% 62.15%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PBQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 2.25% 8.50% 45.24%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PBQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PBQAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 0.00% 316.74% 78.96%

PBQAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PBQAX Category Low Category High PBQAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.28% 0.00% 41.31% 17.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PBQAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PBQAX Category Low Category High PBQAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -6.13% 1.75% 25.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PBQAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PBQAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Blair Boyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2005

17.37

17.4%

Blair A. Boyer is a managing director Co-Head of Large Cap Growth Equity and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in March 1993. Prior to joining the Growth Equity team in 2003, Blair co-managed international equity portfolios for 10 years. During his tenure as an international equity portfolio manager, he managed the Jennison International Growth Fund from its inception in March 2000. Blair managed international equity portfolios at Bleichroeder from 1989 to 1993. Prior to that, he was a research analyst and then a senior portfolio manager in the Verus Capital division at Bleichroeder beginning in 1983. He received a BA in economics from Bucknell University and an MBA in finance from New York University.

Spiros “Sig” Segalas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 14, 2005

17.3

17.3%

Spiros “Sig” Segalas was one of the original founders of Jennison in 1969. He is currently President, Chief Investment Officer and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. Mr. Segalas began his investment career as a research analyst with Bankers Trust Company in 1960 and was responsible for technology, aerospace, and conglomerate securities. In 1963, he was appointed group head of the technology group; in 1967, he was asked to manage a newly introduced commingled emerging growth fund for the bank's institutional clients. He was also appointed to the bank's investment policy group. Mr. Segalas earned a BA from Princeton University, after which he served as an officer in the US Navy.

Jason McManus

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 10, 2008

13.56

13.6%

Jason T. McManus is a Managing Director and the Head of Custom Solutions of Jennison, which he joined in July 1997. Since August 2006, he has been managing quantitative portfolios and custom solutions for clients. From 2003 to 2006, he was part of Jennison’s Applied Research team focusing on quantitative research projects and portfolio analytics. Prior to 2003, he worked as a research associate on Jennison's international equity team. He received a BS in economics and computer science from the University at Albany, State University of New York and an MBA in quantitative finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Jason Swiatek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 27, 2013

8.51

8.5%

Jason M. Swiatek, CFA, is a managing director and a small and smid cap equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in August 2000. He was named co-manager of small cap portfolios in September 2005 and co-manager of sMid cap portfolios in November 2013. Mr. Swiatek joined Prudential in 1995 as a financial reviewer for the asset management group. In 1996, he moved to Prudential's global growth equities team before joining the small cap equity team in January 1999. Prior to Prudential, Mr. Swiatek worked at Munistat/PFA, Inc. and the Center for Entrepreneurship. He received a BS, summa cum laude, in finance from Canisius College. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and CFA Institute.

Eric Sartorius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 11, 2018

3.89

3.9%

Eric is a small cap core portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison Associates in 2013 and began co-managing small cap core portfolios in 2017. He was previously with Allianz Global Investors, where he was a portfolio manager and information technology and healthcare senior research analyst on the small and smid cap growth investment team. He began his investment career as a research associate covering information technology stocks at Fred Alger Management. Eric earned a BA in political economics from Williams College.

Natasha Kuhlkin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Natasha Kuhlkin, CFA, is a managing director and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison Associates in May 2004. Prior to Jennison, Natasha was an equity research analyst at Palisade Capital Management, covering the consumer staples and cyclicals sectors. From 1998 to 2003, Natasha was with Evergreen Investment Management, where she was an analyst for the Evergreen Small Cap Value Fund. She received a BS, magna cum laude, in accounting from Binghamton University.

Rebecca Irwin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Rebecca Irwin, Managing Director Rebecca is a large cap growth equity portfolio manager and research analyst. She joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, she worked as a health care analyst at Viking Global Investors. In the decade before Viking, she was with UBS and Salomon Smith Barney. Before that, she was a corporate associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. Rebecca received a BA in economics from Queen’s University at Kingston, an LLB from the University of Toronto, and an LLM from Harvard Law School.

Joseph Esposito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Joseph C. Esposito, CFA, is a Managing Director and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in September 2014. Mr. Esposito was previously a senior equity analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company for seven years. Prior to that, he was a business systems analyst at AXA Financial. Mr. Esposito earned a BA in philosophy from the College of New Jersey, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Kathleen McCarragher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Kathleen A. McCarragher is a managing director, the head of growth equity, and a large cap growth equity portfolio manager. She joined Jennison Associates in May 1998. Prior to Jennison, Kathleen spent six years with Weiss, Peck & Greer, where she was a managing director and the director of large cap growth equities. In addition, Kathleen spent 10 years with State Street Research & Management, initially as a research analyst responsible for health care, transports, and financials and then as a portfolio manager and member of the investment committee. She received a BBA from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summa cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. McCarragher began her investment career in 1982.

Jonathan Shapiro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Jonathan is a smid cap core and financial services equity portfolio manager and an equity research analyst. He joined Jennison in 2006. Previously, Jonathan worked at Goldman Sachs. In his final role at the firm, he led the small companies/special situations research group. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Jonathan worked at KPMG Consulting and Jones Lang Wootton Realty Advisors (now Clarion Partners). He received a BA, magna cum laude, with high honors in history from Dartmouth College and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

