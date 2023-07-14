The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of any market capitalization. In deciding which securities to buy, the Fund's portfolio managers use a blend of investment styles. That is, they invest in equity and equity-related securities from traditionally growth and value areas, as well as stocks exhibiting characteristics of both. The Fund's portfolio managers use quantitative analytics to complement their fundamental investment process, and to provide additional investment insights on which to make investment decisions from time to time. In addition to common stock, the equity-related securities that the Fund may invest in include, but are not limited to nonconvertible preferred stock; warrants and rights that can be converted into or exchanged for common stock or the cash value of common stock; investments in various types of businesses, including partnerships and business development companies; securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”); American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”); and similar securities. The Fund may also buy convertible securities. These are securities—like bonds, corporate notes and preferred stock—that the Fund can convert into common stock of the issuer, the cash value of the issuer’s common stock or some other equity security. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-U.S. securities.