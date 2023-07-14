Home
Trending ETFs

PBKIX (Mutual Fund)

PBKIX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.06 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PBKIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    POLEN BANK LOAN FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by seeking to outperform the broader bank loan market over a complete credit cycle. The “credit cycle” is a cyclical event that generally occurs over a several year timeframe as access to credit increases or decreases for borrowers. The “bank loan market” generally comprises first lien and second lien senior loans that are provided by a group of lenders and are structured, arranged and administered by one or several commercial or investment banks.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective mainly by investing in bank loans and other high yield fixed income securities with a focus on “middle market” issuers in the United States and, to a much lesser extent, Canada. The Adviser considers middle market companies to be those with normalized earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (“EBITDA”) in the range of $75-250 million. The Adviser believes that the flexibility to invest, sell, and reinvest throughout the capital structure of an issuer and, in particular, in bank loans will enable the Adviser to tailor its investment approach to the specific credit-related circumstances of that issuer as they may change from time to time and thereby select the most attractive opportunities for the Fund.

The Fund intends to invest its assets primarily in credit instruments that are rated below investment grade by some or all relevant independent rating agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings (including a significant portion of such assets in credit instruments in the lower tier of the high yield and leveraged loan market that are rated B and below). Additionally, certain other high yield securities may be unrated by rating agencies, but determined by the Adviser to be of similar quality as other below investment grade bonds and credit instruments and accordingly purchased for investment by the Fund. The Fund does not have a percentage limitation on investing in securities that are rated below investment grade.

High yield fixed income securities include high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, convertible bonds, preferred stock, and other types of debt instruments (including, without limitation, unregistered (Rule 144A) securities, floating and variable rate securities and other restricted fixed income securities to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)). In addition, the Fund may also hold positions in equity or other assets that the Fund receives as part of a reorganization process of a high yield issuer, and may hold those assets until such time as the Adviser believes that a disposition is most advantageous. From time to time, the Fund may make investments in distressed or defaulted securities or in issuers that are in bankruptcy. The Fund does not have any maturity or duration requirements.

In making these investments, the Adviser seeks to purchase instruments that the Adviser believes are undervalued and offer a compelling risk/reward ratio. Specifically, the Adviser’s investment process attempts to exploit inefficiencies in the high yield credit markets by adhering to a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamentally-oriented investment process with an emphasis on downside protection. This process applies value investing principles through exhaustive research coupled with financial, structural and legal analysis, including a review of bankruptcy law considerations where applicable. The foundation of this investment process is to derive an accurate, real-time valuation of a target company, and only invest in securities of that company’s capital structure that offer a significant margin of safety coupled with strong total return potential. By utilizing such a fundamental, bottom-up approach to investing, the Adviser seeks to add value first and foremost through security selection.

The Adviser intends to manage a relatively concentrated portfolio typically comprising between 60-90 issuers and 80-100 issues. The Fund has adopted an investment policy providing that under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in bank loans. For purposes herein, a bank loan is an instrument arranged by a bank (or similar financial institution) to a company that typically holds legal claim to such company’s assets that is senior to all (or substantially all) other debt obligations.

Read More

PBKIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PBKIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PBKIX Category Low Category High PBKIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.06 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 68 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 27.73% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TEN-X LLC 3.42%
  2. CNT HOLDINGS I CORP 3.23%
  3. CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY 2.98%
  4. TENET HEALTHCARE CORP 2.93%
  5. MH SUB I LLC 2.73%
  6. KKR APPLE BIDCO LLC 2.67%
  7. LEARNING CARE GROUP US NO 2 2.54%
  8. ASURION LLC 2.47%
  9. BAFFINLAND IRON CORP/LP 2.47%
  10. PACKAGING COORDINATORS 2.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PBKIX % Rank
Bonds 		99.36% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.64% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBKIX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBKIX % Rank
US 		99.36% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PBKIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PBKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PBKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PBKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PBKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PBKIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PBKIX Category Low Category High PBKIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PBKIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PBKIX Category Low Category High PBKIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PBKIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PBKIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

