Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
-3.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$955 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 0.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 161.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PBIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|4.49%
|1 Yr
|-3.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|19.87%
|3 Yr
|-10.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|99.28%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|96.89%
|10 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|94.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|17.58%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|59.82%
|2020
|-3.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|99.37%
|2019
|1.7%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|16.01%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|26.11%
|Period
|PBIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|4.49%
|1 Yr
|-3.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|16.33%
|3 Yr
|-10.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|99.27%
|5 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|96.16%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|53.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBIPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|17.58%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|59.72%
|2020
|-3.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|99.37%
|2019
|1.7%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|17.86%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|12.65%
|PBIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBIPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|955 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|51.19%
|Number of Holdings
|2541
|1
|17234
|12.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|170 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|57.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.23%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|68.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBIPX % Rank
|Bonds
|96.72%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|37.19%
|Cash
|2.04%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|59.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.25%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|58.10%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|51.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|55.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|35.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBIPX % Rank
|Government
|41.23%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|16.86%
|Securitized
|26.91%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|58.67%
|Corporate
|22.95%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.53%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|26.29%
|Municipal
|0.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|54.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBIPX % Rank
|US
|89.77%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|34.10%
|Non US
|6.95%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|63.52%
|PBIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.51%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|71.07%
|Management Fee
|0.14%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|6.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.17%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|2.73%
|PBIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PBIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|161.70%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|56.31%
|PBIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBIPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|97.26%
|PBIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PBIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBIPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.39%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|69.59%
|PBIPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.640
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Darryl is portfolio manager at Principal Global Fixed Income with responsibility for emerging markets and manages opportunistic credit strategies. Darryl joined the firm in 2008. Darryl has 25 years experience in the asset management industry, and prior to joining PGI was founder, principal, and portfolio manager at Blackhawk Capital Management, Iowa City, Iowa. In this capacity, he managed and operated a hedge fund including managing and trading the corporate bond and credit derivative portfolio. His background also includes positions with Credit Suisse First Boston as a director, with Eagle Capital as a principal and corporate bond trading manager, and with Cargill as an options trading and trading technology manager. He received a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from Iowa State University. Darryl has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Iowa.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 18, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Jeff Callahan has been with Principal® since 2006. He earned a B.A. in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Wartburg College and an M.B.A. form the University of Iowa. Mr. Callahan has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
