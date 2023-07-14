Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$21 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.1%
Expense Ratio 2.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|PBIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBIIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|84.29%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|30
|1618
|99.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.7 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|76.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.07%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|4.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBIIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.77%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|39.29%
|Cash
|2.22%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|57.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|7.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|18.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|9.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBIIX % Rank
|Technology
|35.34%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|2.14%
|Communication Services
|16.30%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|3.57%
|Healthcare
|16.06%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|25.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.03%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|5.00%
|Financial Services
|6.65%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|74.29%
|Consumer Defense
|4.53%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|63.57%
|Real Estate
|3.90%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|45.71%
|Industrials
|1.19%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|97.86%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|60.71%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|75.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|97.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBIIX % Rank
|Non US
|92.12%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|77.14%
|US
|5.65%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|17.14%
|PBIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.00%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|20.77%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|58.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|PBIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PBIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|12.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBIIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|41.38%
|PBIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBIIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|25.71%
|PBIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PBIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBIIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|78.52%
|PBIIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Prior to joining Polen Capital, he worked for 10 years at Loomis, Sayles & Company with six of those years dedicated to the Global Opportunities Fund as a senior equity analyst and four years as an equity analyst in central research. Before business school, Mr. Forker worked at Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers on the institutional trading desks. He received his B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 07, 2021
1.15
1.2%
Mr. Renauld joined Polen Capital Management in 2018. He is co-portfolio manager of the International Small Company Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Renauld worked for almost five years at Bright Rock Capital Management as an Equity Research Analyst. Mr. Renauld received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and an M.B.A. with a Specialization in Asset Management from the Boston College Carroll School of Management. Mr. Renauld is a CFA® charterholder. He also volunteers as a teaching assistant at Boston College and Harvard Business School for courses on investing and fundamental analysis.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
