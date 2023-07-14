This 80% policy to invest in small companies may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders. The Adviser considers small companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of purchase, are within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap Index (Net Dividend) on a rolling one-year basis (the “SmallCap Range”). This policy does not require the Fund to sell the security of a small company if such company’s market capitalization moves outside the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the SmallCap Range; however, additional purchases of such security will be subject to the 20% limitation for securities outside of the Fund’s small company portfolio. As of May 31, 2022, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap Index (Net Dividend) over the past year was $792 million to $29.3 billion. Non-U.S. issuers are issuers that (i) have their principal securities trading market outside the U.S.; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed outside the U.S.; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, a country other than the U.S.; (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and/or (iii) above; or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest at least 80% of their assets in securities of “non-U.S. Issuers” that are small companies. While the Fund will at all times invest in at least three different countries, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund will ordinarily invest in approximately six or more countries. Consistent with its investment criteria, the Fund may invest in certain emerging market companies.