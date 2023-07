ª

The Fund intends to be a “government money market fund,” as defined by Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, that seeks to maintain a stable price of $1.00 per share by using the amortized cost method to value portfolio securities and rounding the share value to the nearest cent. The Fund does not currently intend to impose liquidity fees or redemption gates on Fund redemptions; however, the Fund’s Board of Trustees may reserve the ability to subject the Fund to a liquidity fee and/or redemption gate in the future, after providing prior notice to Fund shareholders.