The Fund typically invests in a focused portfolio of common stocks of small and mid-cap companies and, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of global issuers that are small or mid-cap companies. This 80% policy to invest in small and mid-cap companies may be changed by the Board of Trustees without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders. The Adviser considers small and mid-cap companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of purchase, are within the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the MSCI ACWI SMID Index. This policy does not require the Fund to sell the security of a small or mid-cap company if such company’s market capitalization moves outside the range of the market capitalizations of companies in the MSCI ACWI SMID Index; however, additional purchases of such security will be subject to the 20% limitation for securities outside of the Fund’s small and mid-cap company portfolio. As of May 31, 2022, the average weighted market capitalization of the issuers in the MSCI ACWI SMID Index was $10.10 billion.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least three different countries and will typically invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities, or, if conditions are not favorable, invest at least 25% of its assets in non-U.S. equity securities. Non-U.S. equity securities are securities of companies that (i) have their principal securities trading market outside the U.S.; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed outside the U.S.; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, a country other than the U.S.; (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and (iii) above; or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest in a country or countries other than the U.S. While the Fund will under normal market conditions invest in at least three different countries, the Adviser anticipates that the Fund will ordinarily invest in approximately six or more countries. Consistent with its investment criteria, the Fund may invest in certain emerging market companies. Emerging market companies are companies that (i) have their principal securities trading market in an emerging country; (ii) alone or on a consolidated basis derive 50% or more of annual revenue from goods produced, sales made or services performed in emerging countries; (iii) are organized under the laws of, and have a principal office in, an emerging country, (iv) are depositary receipts of issuers described in (i) and (iii) above, or (v) are exchange-traded funds that invest in an emerging country or countries.

“Emerging countries” include those currently considered to be an emerging or developing country by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations, or the countries’ authorities, and all countries represented in any widely-recognized index of emerging market securities. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products (GNP) than more developed countries.

The Adviser uses an intensive fundamental research process to identify companies that it believes have certain attractive characteristics, which typically reflect of an underlying competitive advantage. Those characteristics associated with the Fund’s growth style of investing include: (i) consistent and sustainable high return on capital, (ii) strong earnings growth and free cash flow generation, (iii) strong balance sheets typically with low or no net debt to total capital and (iv) competent and shareholder-oriented management teams. The Fund invests in companies that the Adviser believes have a sustainable competitive advantage within an industry with high barriers to entry. The Adviser believes that such companies not only have the potential to contribute greater returns to the Fund, but also may hold less risk of loss of capital.

The Adviser believes that consistent earnings growth is the primary driver of long-term stock price appreciation. Accordingly, the Adviser focuses its efforts on identifying and investing in a concentrated portfolio of high-quality small capitalization growth companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, are able to deliver sustainable above average earnings growth driven by a sustainable competitive advantage. The Adviser integrates material environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into research analysis as part of a comprehensive evaluation of a company’s long-term financial sustainability.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.