Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
13.5%
1 yr return
13.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
Net Assets
$235 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.6%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 87.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in common stock and convertible securities of large and mid capitalization domestic companies. The Fund’s investment adviser, H.M. Payson & Co. (the “Adviser”), defines large capitalization domestic companies as those companies with market capitalizations in excess of $12 billion and mid capitalization domestic companies as those companies with market capitalizations in the range of $2 billion to $12 billion. The Fund may invest in debt securities, which are primarily investment grade, that include U.S. Government securities, including U.S. Treasury bills, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, notes and bonds, as well as corporate bonds and notes issued by large and mid capitalization domestic companies, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. If an investment grade security held by the Fund is downgraded to non-investment grade, the Fund may hold the security if the Adviser believes the issuer will continue to pay its debt or the current market price does not properly reflect what the Adviser believes to be the intrinsic value of the security. The Fund may write covered call options on equity securities held in the Fund’s portfolio to generate premiums in an effort to provide downside protection in declining markets. The Fund may also make strategic investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and foreign securities, and may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if the Adviser does not identify investments selling at discounts to what the Adviser believes are their intrinsic value.
The Adviser maintains a long-term, equity-oriented perspective, being much less concerned with investment performance on a quarterly or shorter basis than with real, long-term increase in value or growth of income by issuers and the Fund. The Adviser uses both a quantitative and a fundamental approach to identify stocks that are undervalued compared to a company’s financial condition. With respect to the Fund’s investment in debt securities, the Adviser monitors interest rate outlooks, the shape of the yield curve and other economic factors to determine an appropriate maturity profile for the Fund’s investment portfolio consistent with the Fund’s objective. Then, the Adviser monitors the investments in the Fund’s portfolio to determine if there have been any fundamental changes in the companies or issuers, and may sell a security when its investment profile changes, including relative to other potential investments.
|Period
|PBFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|68.12%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|37.42%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|52.43%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|18.73%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|23.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|14.72%
|2021
|7.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|57.98%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|47.94%
|2019
|6.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|9.55%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|2.74%
|Period
|PBFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|61.54%
|1 Yr
|13.6%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|29.88%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|52.24%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|21.88%
|10 Yr
|9.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|20.42%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|14.80%
|2021
|7.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|58.45%
|2020
|3.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|47.86%
|2019
|6.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|9.55%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|4.51%
|PBFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBFDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|235 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|73.58%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|2
|4154
|90.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|104 M
|288 K
|270 B
|71.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.57%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|11.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBFDX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.63%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|26.86%
|Cash
|0.37%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|72.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|85.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|84.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|83.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|83.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBFDX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.76%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|0.53%
|Technology
|27.26%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|13.09%
|Financial Services
|22.12%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|6.32%
|Communication Services
|9.92%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|19.25%
|Energy
|6.19%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|13.17%
|Industrials
|4.90%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|97.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.85%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|98.71%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|98.93%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|98.93%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|99.77%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|99.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBFDX % Rank
|US
|97.98%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|32.63%
|Non US
|1.65%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|52.21%
|PBFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|49.12%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|66.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PBFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PBFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|89.34%
|PBFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBFDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.86%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|40.34%
|PBFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PBFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBFDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|61.92%
|PBFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2008
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2007
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2007
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2007
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2007
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2006
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2006
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2005
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2005
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2005
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2004
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2004
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2004
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2004
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2003
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2003
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2003
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2003
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2002
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2002
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2002
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2002
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2001
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2001
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2001
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2000
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2000
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2000
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2000
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1999
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1999
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1999
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1999
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1998
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1998
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1998
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1998
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1997
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1997
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1996
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1996
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 1996
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1995
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1995
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1995
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1995
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1994
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 1994
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 1994
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 1994
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2008
13.52
13.5%
Peter E. Robbins has been a Managing Director, Director of Research, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of H.M. Payson & Co. during the past nine years. He has been a portfolio manager and/or analyst at H.M. Payson & Co. since 1990, has 27 years of investment management experience. He also manages separate investment advisory accounts for institutions, retirement plans, individuals, and trusts. Robbins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 25, 2008
13.52
13.5%
William N. Weickert, Managing Director, Director of Portfolio Management, and Secretary of H.M. Payson & Co.. William N. Weickert has been co-portfolio manager of the Fund since 2008. Weickert is a Managing Director of the Adviser and has been the Adviser’s Director of Research since 2007. Prior to that, He was a Senior Research Analyst of the Adviser for more than 5 years. He has been a portfolio manager and/or analyst at the Adviser since 1989, has 26 years of investment management experience. He also manages separate investment advisory accounts for institutions, retirement plans, individuals, and trusts. Weickert holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
