Payson Total Return Fund

mutual fund
PBFDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.27 -0.04 -0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (PBFDX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Payson Total Return Fund

PBFDX | Fund

$27.27

$235 M

0.86%

$0.23

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

13.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

Net Assets

$235 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PBFDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Payson Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Payson Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 25, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Robbins

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in common stock and convertible securities of large and mid capitalization domestic companies. The Fund’s investment adviser, H.M. Payson & Co. (the “Adviser”), defines large capitalization domestic companies as those companies with market capitalizations in excess of $12 billion and mid capitalization domestic companies as those companies with market capitalizations in the range of $2 billion to $12 billion. The Fund may invest in debt securities, which are primarily investment grade, that include U.S. Government securities, including U.S. Treasury bills, Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, notes and bonds, as well as corporate bonds and notes issued by large and mid capitalization domestic companies, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. If an investment grade security held by the Fund is downgraded to non-investment grade, the Fund may hold the security if the Adviser believes the issuer will continue to pay its debt or the current market price does not properly reflect what the Adviser believes to be the intrinsic value of the security. The Fund may write covered call options on equity securities held in the Fund’s portfolio to generate premiums in an effort to provide downside protection in declining markets. The Fund may also make strategic investments in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and foreign securities, and may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s total assets in cash or cash equivalents if the Adviser does not identify investments selling at discounts to what the Adviser believes are their intrinsic value.

The Adviser maintains a long-term, equity-oriented perspective, being much less concerned with investment performance on a quarterly or shorter basis than with real, long-term increase in value or growth of income by issuers and the Fund. The Adviser uses both a quantitative and a fundamental approach to identify stocks that are undervalued compared to a company’s financial condition. With respect to the Fund’s investment in debt securities, the Adviser monitors interest rate outlooks, the shape of the yield curve and other economic factors to determine an appropriate maturity profile for the Fund’s investment portfolio consistent with the Fund’s objective. Then, the Adviser monitors the investments in the Fund’s portfolio to determine if there have been any fundamental changes in the companies or issuers, and may sell a security when its investment profile changes, including relative to other potential investments.

Read More

PBFDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -14.3% 35.6% 68.12%
1 Yr 13.6% -55.6% 38.6% 37.42%
3 Yr 5.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 52.43%
5 Yr 7.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 18.73%
10 Yr 6.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 23.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -64.5% 28.9% 14.72%
2021 7.4% -20.5% 152.6% 57.98%
2020 3.8% -13.9% 183.6% 47.94%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 9.55%
2018 -0.5% -13.5% 12.6% 2.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -20.5% 35.6% 61.54%
1 Yr 13.6% -55.6% 40.3% 29.88%
3 Yr 5.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 52.24%
5 Yr 7.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 21.88%
10 Yr 9.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 20.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -64.5% 28.9% 14.80%
2021 7.4% -20.5% 152.6% 58.45%
2020 3.8% -13.9% 183.6% 47.86%
2019 6.9% -8.3% 8.9% 9.55%
2018 -0.4% -10.9% 12.6% 4.51%

NAV & Total Return History

PBFDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PBFDX Category Low Category High PBFDX % Rank
Net Assets 235 M 177 K 1.21 T 73.58%
Number of Holdings 37 2 4154 90.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 104 M 288 K 270 B 71.19%
Weighting of Top 10 46.57% 1.8% 106.2% 11.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.96%
  2. Apple Inc 6.52%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 6.26%
  4. Broadcom Inc 5.66%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 4.97%
  6. HP Inc 4.84%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.65%
  8. Lam Research Corp 4.33%
  9. CVS Health Corp 4.19%
  10. Intel Corp 4.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PBFDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.63% 0.00% 130.24% 26.86%
Cash 		0.37% -102.29% 100.00% 72.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.15%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 84.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 83.18%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 83.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBFDX % Rank
Healthcare 		27.76% 0.00% 60.70% 0.53%
Technology 		27.26% 0.00% 48.94% 13.09%
Financial Services 		22.12% 0.00% 55.59% 6.32%
Communication Services 		9.92% 0.00% 27.94% 19.25%
Energy 		6.19% 0.00% 41.64% 13.17%
Industrials 		4.90% 0.00% 29.90% 97.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.85% 0.00% 30.33% 98.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 98.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 98.93%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 99.77%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 99.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBFDX % Rank
US 		97.98% 0.00% 127.77% 32.63%
Non US 		1.65% 0.00% 32.38% 52.21%

PBFDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PBFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.01% 49.27% 49.12%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 2.00% 66.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PBFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PBFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PBFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.00% 496.00% 89.34%

PBFDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PBFDX Category Low Category High PBFDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.86% 0.00% 24.20% 40.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PBFDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PBFDX Category Low Category High PBFDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.50% -54.00% 6.06% 61.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PBFDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PBFDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2008

13.52

13.5%

Peter E. Robbins has been a Managing Director, Director of Research, Chief Investment Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of H.M. Payson & Co. during the past nine years. He has been a portfolio manager and/or analyst at H.M. Payson & Co. since 1990, has 27 years of investment management experience. He also manages separate investment advisory accounts for institutions, retirement plans, individuals, and trusts. Robbins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

William Weickert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2008

13.52

13.5%

William N. Weickert, Managing Director, Director of Portfolio Management, and Secretary of H.M. Payson & Co.. William N. Weickert has been co-portfolio manager of the Fund since 2008. Weickert is a Managing Director of the Adviser and has been the Adviser’s Director of Research since 2007. Prior to that, He was a Senior Research Analyst of the Adviser for more than 5 years. He has been a portfolio manager and/or analyst at the Adviser since 1989, has 26 years of investment management experience. He also manages separate investment advisory accounts for institutions, retirement plans, individuals, and trusts. Weickert holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

