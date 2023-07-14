The Fund pursues its investment objective by seeking to outperform the broader BB/B-rated segment of the high yield market over a complete credit cycle. The “credit cycle” is a cyclical event that generally occurs over a several year timeframe as access to credit increases or decreases for borrowers.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective mainly by investing in high yield fixed income securities rated BB or B of U.S. issuers in the United States. In addition, the Fund may invest in CCC-rated securities as well as bank loans.

The Fund intends to invest its assets primarily in below investment grade fixed income securities that are rated B or above by some or all relevant independent rating agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings. Additionally, on a limited basis, certain other high yield securities may be unrated by rating agencies, but determined by the Adviser to be of similar quality as other below investment grade bonds and credit instruments may be purchased for investment by the Fund. The Fund has an investment policy whereby a minimum of 30% of the value of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities rated BB by S&P or Ba by Moody’s, respectively, in normal market conditions.

High yield fixed income securities include high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, convertible bonds, preferred stock, and other types of debt instruments (including, without limitation, unregistered (Rule 144A) securities, floating and variable rate securities and other restricted fixed income securities to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)). In addition, the Fund may also hold positions in equity or other assets that the Fund receives as part of a reorganization process of a high yield issuer until such time as the Adviser believes that a disposition is most advantageous. The Fund does not have any maturity or duration requirements.

In making these investments, the Adviser seeks to purchase instruments that the Adviser believes are undervalued and offer a compelling risk/reward ratio. Specifically, the Adviser’s investment process attempts to exploit inefficiencies in the high yield credit markets by adhering to a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamentally-oriented investment process with an emphasis on downside protection, which includes an assessment of environmental, social and governance or “ESG”) factors. This process applies value investing principles through exhaustive research coupled with financial, structural and legal analysis. The foundation of this investment process is to derive an accurate, real-time valuation of a target company, and only invest in securities of that company’s capital structure that offer a significant margin of safety coupled with strong total return potential. No single factor considered is determinative in the selecting a security. By utilizing such a fundamental, bottom-up approach to investing, the Adviser seeks to add value first and foremost through security selection.

Polen Credit integrates various ESG considerations, such as transparency in corporate governance, existence of an independent and experienced board of directors, a commitment to environmental protection, and a track record of product safety, into its investment research and portfolio construction process. More specifically, Polen Credit endeavors to identify material ESG factors that may contribute to financial downside (in particular, significant event risks that can negatively affect an issuer’s creditworthiness and therefore its ability to meet its ongoing fixed income principal and interest obligations), as well as to assess whether or not market pricing adequately reflects those risks with respect to any proposed investment.

The Adviser intends to manage a relatively concentrated portfolio typically comprising between 80-110 issuers and 100-160 issues. The Fund has adopted an investment policy providing that under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities rated B or above by at least one independent rating agency such as Moody’s Investors Service, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings.