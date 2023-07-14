Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

POLEN UPPER TIER HIGH YIELD FUND

mutual fund
PBBIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.15 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(PBBIX) Primary
PBBIX (Mutual Fund)

POLEN UPPER TIER HIGH YIELD FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.15 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(PBBIX) Primary
PBBIX (Mutual Fund)

POLEN UPPER TIER HIGH YIELD FUND

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.15 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(PBBIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

POLEN UPPER TIER HIGH YIELD FUND

PBBIX | Fund

$10.15

$2.03 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.03 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

POLEN UPPER TIER HIGH YIELD FUND

PBBIX | Fund

$10.15

$2.03 M

0.00%

0.02%

PBBIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    POLEN UPPER TIER HIGH YIELD FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by seeking to outperform the broader BB/B-rated segment of the high yield market over a complete credit cycle. The “credit cycle” is a cyclical event that generally occurs over a several year timeframe as access to credit increases or decreases for borrowers.

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective mainly by investing in high yield fixed income securities rated BB or B of U.S. issuers in the United States. In addition, the Fund may invest in CCC-rated securities as well as bank loans.

The Fund intends to invest its assets primarily in below investment grade fixed income securities that are rated B or above by some or all relevant independent rating agencies, including Moody’s Investors Service, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings. Additionally, on a limited basis, certain other high yield securities may be unrated by rating agencies, but determined by the Adviser to be of similar quality as other below investment grade bonds and credit instruments may be purchased for investment by the Fund. The Fund has an investment policy whereby a minimum of 30% of the value of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities rated BB by S&P or Ba by Moody’s, respectively, in normal market conditions.

High yield fixed income securities include high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, convertible bonds, preferred stock, and other types of debt instruments (including, without limitation, unregistered (Rule 144A) securities, floating and variable rate securities and other restricted fixed income securities to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)). In addition, the Fund may also hold positions in equity or other assets that the Fund receives as part of a reorganization process of a high yield issuer until such time as the Adviser believes that a disposition is most advantageous. The Fund does not have any maturity or duration requirements.

In making these investments, the Adviser seeks to purchase instruments that the Adviser believes are undervalued and offer a compelling risk/reward ratio. Specifically, the Adviser’s investment process attempts to exploit inefficiencies in the high yield credit markets by adhering to a disciplined, bottom-up, fundamentally-oriented investment process with an emphasis on downside protection, which includes an assessment of environmental, social and governance or “ESG”) factors. This process applies value investing principles through exhaustive research coupled with financial, structural and legal analysis. The foundation of this investment process is to derive an accurate, real-time valuation of a target company, and only invest in securities of that company’s capital structure that offer a significant margin of safety coupled with strong total return potential. No single factor considered is determinative in the selecting a security. By utilizing such a fundamental, bottom-up approach to investing, the Adviser seeks to add value first and foremost through security selection.

Polen Credit integrates various ESG considerations, such as transparency in corporate governance, existence of an independent and experienced board of directors, a commitment to environmental protection, and a track record of product safety, into its investment research and portfolio construction process. More specifically, Polen Credit endeavors to identify material ESG factors that may contribute to financial downside (in particular, significant event risks that can negatively affect an issuer’s creditworthiness and therefore its ability to meet its ongoing fixed income principal and interest obligations), as well as to assess whether or not market pricing adequately reflects those risks with respect to any proposed investment.

The Adviser intends to manage a relatively concentrated portfolio typically comprising between 80-110 issuers and 100-160 issues. The Fund has adopted an investment policy providing that under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield fixed income securities rated B or above by at least one independent rating agency such as Moody’s Investors Service, Standard and Poor’s Rating Services and Fitch Ratings.

Read More

PBBIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PBBIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PBBIX Category Low Category High PBBIX % Rank
Net Assets 2.03 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 101 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 455 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.49% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BRUNDAGE-BONE CONCRETE 2.93%
  2. FIVE POINT OP CO LP/FIVE 2.86%
  3. TEINE ENERGY LTD 2.65%
  4. REALOGY GROUP/CO-ISSUER 2.49%
  5. IEA ENERGY SERVICES LLC 2.36%
  6. HARVEST MIDSTREAM I LP 2.14%
  7. CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY 1.91%
  8. URBAN ONE INC 1.73%
  9. UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 1.73%
  10. ADVANTAGE SALES MARKET 1.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PBBIX % Rank
Bonds 		96.10% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.90% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBBIX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBBIX % Rank
US 		96.10% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PBBIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PBBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PBBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PBBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PBBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PBBIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PBBIX Category Low Category High PBBIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PBBIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PBBIX Category Low Category High PBBIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PBBIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PBBIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×