Under normal market conditions, the BBB Bond Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds rated BBB by Standard & Poor’s, Baa by Moody’s or BBB by Fitch. The BBB-rated bonds are defined by the Bloomberg index methodology. The Fund seeks to approximate returns of bonds rated within the BBB category by any credit rating agency currently registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as NRSROs.

The weighted average duration of the BBB Bond Fund will generally range from five to eight years. Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity. Higher duration indicates bonds that are more

sensitive to interest rate changes. Bonds with shorter duration reduce the risk associated with interest rates. Duration takes into account a debt security’s cash flows over time, including assumptions about the timing of how a debt security might be prepaid by the issuer or redeemed by the holder prior to its stated maturity date. In contrast, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due.

In selecting investments for the BBB Bond Fund, the Adviser will primarily consider credit quality, duration and yield.

The BBB Bond Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars, including issuers located in emerging markets.