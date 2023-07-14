Mr. Fetch is a Co-Head of Global Asset Allocation (GAA). In partnership with the other GAA Co-Heads, he directs the overall strategy and positioning of Putnam’s GAA products. He is responsible for portfolio construction and risk management of GAA portfolios. His work also contributes to Putnam’s Capital Markets Outlook. Mr. Fetch is a portfolio manager of Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (Balanced, Conservative, and Growth); Putnam Dynamic Risk Allocation Fund; Putnam Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund; Putnam Multi-Asset Model Portfolios; Putnam Retirement Advantage Funds; Putnam RetirementReady Funds; Putnam Total Return Fund; and Putnam 529 for America. Mr. Fetch has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1994. After leaving in 1998 to complete his M.B.A., he rejoined the firm in 2000.