Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
Net Assets
$1.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.6%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Large Cap Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of S&P 500 Index companies.
The Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.
The Fund’s investment team also utilizes the Impax Systematic ESG Rating, a fundamental, bottom-up rating by the Adviser of a company’s ESG profile. The rating emphasizes management of ESG-related risks, incorporates ESG trends (taking into account progress or regression in a company’s ESG profile) and takes into account any involvement by the company in significant ESG-related controversies.
Under normal market conditions, the Large Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (such as common stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and
warrants) of companies that, when purchased, have capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500 Index as measured by market capitalization. As of December 31, 2021, the S&P 500 Index included companies with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $6.56 billion to $2,901.65 billion.
The Large Cap Fund selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the information technology sector. The Large Cap Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry. The portfolio managers currently expect that the Fund typically will hold between 30 and 60 securities positions.
The Large Cap Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Large Cap Fund may invest no more than 25% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers other than ADRs. The Large Cap Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may include investments in emerging markets.
Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.
|Period
|PAXLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|71.74%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|65.74%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|35.76%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|48.60%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PAXLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|59.56%
|2021
|11.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|23.26%
|2020
|5.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|31.48%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|12.76%
|2018
|-5.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|91.43%
|Period
|PAXLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|64.78%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|56.68%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|35.50%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|22.05%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PAXLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|59.64%
|2021
|11.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|23.80%
|2020
|5.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|31.88%
|2019
|6.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|12.76%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|27.03%
|PAXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.4 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|45.66%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|4154
|79.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|440 M
|288 K
|270 B
|47.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.56%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|50.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXLX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.33%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|66.17%
|Cash
|1.67%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|32.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|85.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|85.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|83.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|83.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXLX % Rank
|Technology
|26.49%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|17.20%
|Healthcare
|15.43%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|29.45%
|Financial Services
|11.96%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|79.60%
|Industrials
|10.23%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|34.17%
|Communication Services
|9.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|22.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.89%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|77.32%
|Consumer Defense
|8.43%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|22.30%
|Real Estate
|4.33%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|11.57%
|Basic Materials
|3.45%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|28.77%
|Utilities
|1.15%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|76.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|98.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAXLX % Rank
|US
|98.33%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|27.53%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|98.87%
|PAXLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|38.85%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|75.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.10%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PAXLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAXLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAXLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|51.76%
|PAXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.62%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|93.81%
|PAXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PAXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAXLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.22%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|75.40%
|PAXLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Barbara Browning, CFA is a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Impax Large Cap Strategy and a Portfolio Manager of the Impax Ellevate Global Women’s Leadership Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and Vice President at Pax World Funds. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Barbara was Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at RBC Global Asset Management, Inc., where she co-managed Diversified Core, Concentrated Core and Diversified Large Cap Value Equity funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2017
4.67
4.7%
Andrew Braun is a Portfolio Manager of the Impax Large Cap Strategy at Impax Asset Management LLC and is a Senior Vice President at Pax World Funds. He is also a member of the portfolio management team of the Impax Sustainable Allocation Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2017, Andy was Managing Director on the Value Equity Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he led a team of 30 portfolio managers and analysts. Andy joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Product Development Associate in the Product Development Group in 1993.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...