The Large Cap Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of S&P 500 Index companies.

The Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

The Fund’s investment team also utilizes the Impax Systematic ESG Rating, a fundamental, bottom-up rating by the Adviser of a company’s ESG profile. The rating emphasizes management of ESG-related risks, incorporates ESG trends (taking into account progress or regression in a company’s ESG profile) and takes into account any involvement by the company in significant ESG-related controversies.

Under normal market conditions, the Large Cap Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities (such as common stocks, securities convertible into common or preferred stocks and

warrants) of companies that, when purchased, have capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500 Index as measured by market capitalization. As of December 31, 2021, the S&P 500 Index included companies with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $6.56 billion to $2,901.65 billion.

The Large Cap Fund selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Fund may take significant positions in one or more sectors, including the information technology sector. The Large Cap Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry. The portfolio managers currently expect that the Fund typically will hold between 30 and 60 securities positions.

The Large Cap Fund may invest up to 45% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Large Cap Fund may invest no more than 25% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers other than ADRs. The Large Cap Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may include investments in emerging markets.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.