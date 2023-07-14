Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pax Global Opportunities Fund

PAXGX | Fund

$15.53

$124 M

0.43%

$0.07

1.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.4%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.6%

Net Assets

$124 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PAXGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pax Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Pax World
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kirsteen Morrison

Fund Description

The Global Opportunities Fund follows a sustainable investing approach, investing in companies that the Sub-Adviser believes are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis and ratings into portfolio construction and managing the portfolio within certain risk parameters relative to the Fund’s benchmark universe of MSCI ACWI Index companies.

The Fund utilizes the Impax Sustainability Lens, a proprietary tool designed to facilitate a systematic review of the economic opportunities and risks associated with the transition to a more sustainable economy. The tool highlights sub-industries with transition tailwinds and headwinds, assisting the investment team in identifying companies that the Sub-Adviser believes present attractive opportunities and lower risks.

Under normal market conditions, the Global Opportunities Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies that its Adviser or Sub-Adviser believe will benefit from the transition to a more sustainable global economy – the shift away from a depletive economy to one that preserves ecological and societal balance for the benefit of future generations. The Fund seeks to invest in companies with durable business models that are well positioned to benefit from or avoid the risks associated with this transition. Under normal market conditions, the Global Opportunities Fund will invest primarily in equity securities (such as common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into common or preferred stocks) of companies located around the world, including at least 40% of its net assets in securities of companies organized or located outside the United States or doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States, including those located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions, or may be focused on a select geographic region, although the Global Opportunities Fund will normally have investments in a minimum of three countries other than the United States. The Fund’s investments in securities of non-US issuers may be denominated in currencies other than the US dollar. The Adviser and Sub-Adviser currently expect that the Fund typically will hold between 35 and 45 securities positions.

The Global Opportunities Fund’s Sub-Adviser selects equity securities on a company-by-company basis primarily through the use of fundamental analysis. The Global Opportunities Fund is not constrained by any particular investment style, and may therefore invest in “growth” stocks, “value” stocks or a combination of both. Additionally, it may buy stocks in any sector or industry, and it is not limited to investing in securities of a specific market capitalization.

The Global Opportunities Fund seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages, track records of consistent returns on investment, and where the Fund’s Sub-Adviser believes a company’s attractive, bottom-up financial characteristics and long-term opportunities are not reflected in its share price.

Under normal market conditions, and as a result of the Adviser’s focus on risks and opportunities accompanying the transition to a more sustainable economy, the Fund is fossil fuel-free - not invested in securities of companies that the Adviser determines derive revenues or profits from exploration, production, refining or processing of thermal coal, oil or gas, or significant (generally more than 5%) revenues or profits from storage, distribution or power generation from the same.

Read More

PAXGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAXGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -35.6% 29.2% 84.68%
1 Yr 17.4% 17.3% 252.4% 61.36%
3 Yr 7.8%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr 8.6%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAXGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -24.3% 957.1% 24.23%
2021 8.0% -38.3% 47.1% 6.57%
2020 6.8% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 7.0% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAXGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.4% -35.6% 29.2% 85.01%
1 Yr 17.4% 11.4% 252.4% 57.05%
3 Yr 7.8%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr 8.6%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAXGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -24.3% 957.1% 24.23%
2021 8.0% -33.1% 47.1% 6.57%
2020 6.8% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 7.0% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PAXGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAXGX Category Low Category High PAXGX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 199 K 133 B 72.70%
Number of Holdings 43 1 9075 81.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.3 M -18 M 37.6 B 75.99%
Weighting of Top 10 35.85% 9.1% 100.0% 34.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AIA Group Ltd 4.18%
  2. AIA Group Ltd 4.18%
  3. AIA Group Ltd 4.18%
  4. AIA Group Ltd 4.18%
  5. AIA Group Ltd 4.18%
  6. AIA Group Ltd 4.18%
  7. AIA Group Ltd 4.18%
  8. Microsoft Corp 4.07%
  9. AIA Group Ltd 4.03%
  10. Linde PLC 4.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAXGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.22% 61.84% 125.47% 49.78%
Cash 		1.79% -174.70% 23.12% 45.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 22.80%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 32.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 14.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 18.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAXGX % Rank
Healthcare 		21.10% 0.00% 35.42% 7.49%
Technology 		20.39% 0.00% 49.87% 34.91%
Financial Services 		19.68% 0.00% 38.42% 15.42%
Industrials 		17.47% 0.00% 44.06% 50.22%
Basic Materials 		9.32% 0.00% 38.60% 1.43%
Consumer Defense 		4.09% 0.00% 73.28% 45.70%
Real Estate 		2.78% 0.00% 39.48% 23.79%
Communication Services 		2.61% 0.00% 57.66% 96.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.56% 0.00% 40.94% 97.58%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 73.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 69.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAXGX % Rank
Non US 		50.32% 0.58% 99.46% 13.22%
US 		47.90% 0.13% 103.82% 80.62%

PAXGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAXGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.32% 0.01% 44.27% 30.10%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 70.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 19.07%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

PAXGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAXGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAXGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 395.00% 12.96%

PAXGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAXGX Category Low Category High PAXGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.43% 0.00% 3.26% 12.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAXGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAXGX Category Low Category High PAXGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -4.27% 12.65% 77.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAXGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAXGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kirsteen Morrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2018

3.93

3.9%

Kirsteen co-manages the Global Opportunities strategy with David Winborne. She specialises in Energy Efficiency and Water Infrastructure. Kirsteen researches stocks globally with a focus on the Financials sector. Kirsteen joined Impax in September 2009. She began her career in the investment industry in 1987, investing in Asian equities as a portfolio manager at Royal London Asset Management and Henderson Global Investors. She returned from Singapore in 2001 to head the SRI Investment team at Henderson Global Investors in London.

David Winborne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2018

3.93

3.9%

David is co-manager of the Global Opportunities and Leaders strategies. He has global research responsibility and specialises in Energy Efficiency and Pollution Control. David researches stocks globally with a focus on the Technology and Telecommunications sectors. David joined Impax in 2015 from the in-house asset management team at Tesco Pension Investment where he had joint responsibility for the successful development, launch and management of a new global equities investment platform for Tesco’s pension fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

