Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.4%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
Net Assets
$5.94 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.9%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.
The fund defines a large-cap company as one whose market cap is larger than the median market cap of companies in the Russell® 1000 Index. As of December 31, 2021, the median market cap of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $15.4 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell index changes over time; the fund will not automatically sell or cease to purchase stock of a company it already owns just because the company’s market capitalization falls below the median market capitalization of companies in the Russell index.
The fund uses fundamental, bottom-up research and takes a core approach to stock selection, which includes both growth and value styles of investing. Because the fund has the flexibility to look for stocks with either growth or value characteristics, stocks will be selected that we believe have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and valuation. Sector allocations are largely the result of the fund’s focus on bottom-up stock selection.
The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, including the information technology and health care sectors.
In selecting stocks, the adviser typically seeks out companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·experienced and capable management;
·above-average earnings growth, cash flow growth, or profit margins;
·leading or improving market position or proprietary advantages;
·attractive business niche with the potential to sustain earnings momentum even during times of slow economic growth;
·attractive valuation relative to a company’s peers or its own historical norm;
·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values; and/or
·potential to conduct share repurchases.
Through bottom-up fundamental analysis, the fund seeks to identify the most attractively valued large U.S. companies with capital appreciation potential, by placing less emphasis on economic trends, business cycles, or the industry in which the company operates.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).
|Period
|PAULX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|73.70%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|56.35%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|35.52%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|26.24%
|10 Yr
|6.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|22.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAULX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|22.69%
|2021
|8.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|48.37%
|2020
|4.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|35.51%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|38.80%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|30.21%
|Period
|PAULX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.4%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|66.59%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|47.45%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|35.26%
|5 Yr
|7.2%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|24.57%
|10 Yr
|9.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|20.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAULX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|22.76%
|2021
|8.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|48.84%
|2020
|4.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|35.92%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|39.31%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|10.07%
|PAULX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAULX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.94 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|23.35%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|2
|4154
|61.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.09 B
|288 K
|270 B
|21.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.86%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|39.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAULX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|16.80%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|82.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|85.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|85.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|83.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|83.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAULX % Rank
|Technology
|25.51%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|30.67%
|Healthcare
|20.45%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|6.24%
|Consumer Defense
|10.91%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|10.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.26%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|58.30%
|Industrials
|10.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|35.92%
|Financial Services
|9.67%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|92.92%
|Communication Services
|7.06%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|71.39%
|Utilities
|4.82%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|9.51%
|Basic Materials
|1.31%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|85.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|99.24%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|98.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAULX % Rank
|US
|96.68%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|48.69%
|Non US
|3.17%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|36.46%
|PAULX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|38.77%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|53.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|58.95%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|75.52%
|PAULX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAULX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAULX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.90%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|75.04%
|PAULX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAULX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|93.74%
|PAULX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PAULX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAULX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|76.02%
|PAULX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Shawn Driscoll is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Driscoll has been chairman of the committee since 2013. He joined the Firm in 2006 and his investment experience dates from 2003. He has served as a portfolio manager with the Firm throughout the past five years. Prior to joining the T. Rowe Price in 2006, he was employed by MTB Investment Advisors as an equity research analyst. Shawn was also employed by MPower Communications as an information technology project manager. He earned a BA in economics and mathematics from the University of Rochester and an MBA in finance and global business from New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...