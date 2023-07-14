Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$12 B
Holdings in Top 10
11.3%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will seek the stocks of companies whose current stock prices do not appear to adequately reflect their underlying value as measured by assets, earnings, cash flow, or business franchises. Normally, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in companies with a market capitalization that is within or below the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization range for the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $30 million to $13.98 billion. The market capitalization of the companies in the fund’s portfolio and the Russell 2000® Index changes over time, and the fund will not sell a stock just because the company has grown to have a market capitalization outside the range. The fund may, on occasion, purchase companies with a market capitalization above the range.
Reflecting a value approach to investing, our in-house research team seeks to identify companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures, and may be temporarily out of favor, but have good prospects for capital appreciation. In selecting investments, we generally look for some of the following:
·low price/earnings, price/book value, or price/cash flow ratios relative to the Russell 2000® Index, a company’s peers, or a company’s historical norm;
·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying asset values;
·above-average dividend yield relative to a company’s peers or its own historical norm;
·a plan to improve the business through restructuring; and/or
·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) that pool money to invest in properties and mortgages, the fund may also invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly. At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.
|Period
|PASVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|82.34%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|80.71%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|42.11%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|35.22%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|42.86%
* Annualized
|Period
|PASVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|68.88%
|2021
|8.2%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|21.28%
|2020
|3.3%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|54.80%
|2019
|4.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|55.60%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|33.27%
|Period
|PASVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|76.91%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|73.43%
|3 Yr
|7.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|41.12%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|22.79%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|43.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|PASVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|68.88%
|2021
|8.2%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|21.28%
|2020
|3.3%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|54.80%
|2019
|4.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|55.60%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|22.87%
|PASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PASVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|2.18%
|Number of Holdings
|307
|2
|2519
|36.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.46 B
|213 K
|4.6 B
|2.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.25%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|67.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PASVX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.55%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|96.30%
|Cash
|7.30%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|4.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.15%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|2.69%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|90.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|93.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|92.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PASVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.19%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|4.08%
|Industrials
|13.98%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|90.82%
|Real Estate
|11.97%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|3.74%
|Healthcare
|8.96%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|81.63%
|Energy
|7.99%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|15.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.92%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|87.93%
|Technology
|7.14%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|94.73%
|Utilities
|6.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|4.76%
|Basic Materials
|5.43%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|37.76%
|Consumer Defense
|3.22%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|72.62%
|Communication Services
|2.21%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|64.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PASVX % Rank
|US
|87.35%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|93.27%
|Non US
|5.20%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|11.28%
|PASVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|49.15%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|31.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.38%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|74.18%
|PASVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PASVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|88.24%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PASVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.10%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|23.82%
|PASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PASVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|94.79%
|PASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PASVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.04%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|64.86%
|PASVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2021
|$4.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
David Wagner is the lead portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price. He also serves on the Investment Advisory Committees of the US Small-Cap Core Equity and US Small-Cap Growth Equity Strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He joined the firm in 2000 as an analyst covering financial services after serving as a summer intern at T. Rowe Price in 1999. Prior to this, Mr. Wagner was employed as an associate analyst in the antitrust area by National Economic Research Associates, Inc. Mr. Wagner earned a B.A., summa cum laude, in economics from the College of William & Mary and an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia, Darden Graduate School of Business Administration. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
