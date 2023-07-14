Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
PAREX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.13 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
No Load (TRREX) Primary Adv (PAREX) Inst (TIRRX)
PAREX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.13 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
No Load (TRREX) Primary Adv (PAREX) Inst (TIRRX)
PAREX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.13 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
No Load (TRREX) Primary Adv (PAREX) Inst (TIRRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Real Estate Fund

PAREX | Fund

$13.13

$1.58 B

2.38%

$0.31

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

-20.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-14.2%

Net Assets

$1.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Real Estate Fund

PAREX | Fund

$13.13

$1.58 B

2.38%

$0.31

1.06%

PAREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nina Jones

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities of real estate companies. The fund’s definition of real estate companies is broad and includes those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or commit at least 50% of their assets to, real estate activities. The fund is likely to maintain a significant portion of assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs pool money to invest in properties (equity REITs) or mortgages (mortgage REITs). The fund generally invests in equity REITs. The fund defines the real estate industry broadly. It includes (but is not limited to) the following:

·REITs;

·real estate operating companies;

·brokers, developers, and builders of residential, commercial, and industrial properties;

·property management firms;

·finance, mortgage, and mortgage servicing firms;

·construction supply and equipment manufacturing companies; and

·firms dependent on real estate holdings for revenues and profits, including lodging, leisure, timber, mining, and agriculture companies.

The fund will not own real estate directly and will have no restrictions on the size of companies selected for investment. Up to 20% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in companies that either derive a substantial portion of revenues or profits from servicing real estate firms, or that are unrelated to the real estate business.

Stock selection is based on fundamental, bottom-up analysis that generally seeks to identify high-quality companies with both good appreciation prospects and income-producing potential. Factors considered by the portfolio manager in selecting real estate companies include one or more of the following: relative valuation; free cash flow; undervalued assets; quality and experience of management; type of real estate owned; and the nature of a company’s real estate activities.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, including REITs, the fund may also invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

Read More

PAREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -10.9% 328.6% 51.99%
1 Yr -20.3% -35.3% 246.7% 94.24%
3 Yr -13.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 98.47%
5 Yr -14.2%* -14.6% 23.4% 99.17%
10 Yr -5.5%* -7.6% 9.9% 92.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.1% -51.3% 81.2% 89.49%
2021 12.8% -3.9% 24.3% 68.27%
2020 -14.5% -14.7% 10.5% 99.21%
2019 1.0% -0.2% 9.4% 92.21%
2018 -2.9% -7.1% 0.8% 74.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -22.8% 328.6% 49.10%
1 Yr -20.3% -35.3% 246.7% 94.24%
3 Yr -13.4%* -14.0% 46.9% 98.47%
5 Yr -13.6%* -14.6% 23.4% 99.15%
10 Yr -4.0%* -6.6% 14.1% 94.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.1% -51.3% 81.2% 89.49%
2021 12.8% -3.9% 24.3% 68.27%
2020 -14.5% -14.7% 10.5% 99.21%
2019 1.0% -0.2% 9.4% 92.21%
2018 -1.9% -6.8% 0.8% 65.65%

NAV & Total Return History

PAREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAREX Category Low Category High PAREX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 24.30%
Number of Holdings 39 20 642 59.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 959 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 22.06%
Weighting of Top 10 55.64% 15.9% 99.8% 17.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 9.57%
  2. Public Storage 6.55%
  3. Equinix Inc 6.04%
  4. Welltower Inc 5.89%
  5. Camden Property Trust 5.45%
  6. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc 4.89%
  7. Equity Residential 4.64%
  8. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.57%
  9. American Campus Communities Inc 4.54%
  10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 4.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAREX % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% 0.01% 106.94% 33.10%
Cash 		0.55% -98.06% 25.84% 66.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 92.88%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 88.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 91.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 92.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAREX % Rank
Real Estate 		98.75% 34.46% 100.00% 55.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.25% 0.00% 45.29% 24.44%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 90.98%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 93.61%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 93.23%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 90.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 91.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 90.98%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 92.86%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 90.98%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 91.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAREX % Rank
US 		99.45% 0.01% 101.17% 25.27%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 95.02%

PAREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.07% 26.04% 60.07%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.50% 27.40%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 60.29%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.45% 74.67%

Sales Fees

PAREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PAREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 0.11% 380.00% 20.99%

PAREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAREX Category Low Category High PAREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.38% 0.00% 12.22% 60.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAREX Category Low Category High PAREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -1.14% 6.05% 67.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nina Jones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Nina Jones is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. She is a portfolio manager and analyst in the Equity Division. She is president of the Global Real Estate Fund and chairman of the fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Nina is a vice president and Investment Advisory Committee member of the Real Estate, Equity Income, Growth & Income, Financial Services, Small-Cap Value, Mid-Cap Value, Real Assets, and Capital Appreciation Funds. She is also an Investment Advisory Committee member of the Institutional Large-Cap Value Fund. Nina joined the firm in 2008 after serving as a summer intern in 2007, following payroll processor companies in the business services sector. Prior to joining the firm, Nina was a senior associate in audit and risk advisory for KPMG LLP. She holds dual B.S. degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Maryland, magna cum laude, and earned an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, graduating with honors. Nina is also a certified public accountant.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.89 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×