Principal investments

The fund has a broad investment mandate that permits it to use an extensive range of investment strategies and to invest in a wide spectrum of equity, fixed income and derivative investments in pursuing its investment objective. The fund seeks to provide investors a well diversified portfolio intended to provide participation in growing markets over a full market cycle while limiting large losses in more volatile and declining markets. The fund may pursue its investment objective by implementing a broad and diversified array of liquid alternative strategies, including strategies that are not currently employed by the fund.

The fund invests in equity securities of US and non-US companies of various market capitalizations, including common stock, rights, warrants and securities convertible into stocks. The fund also invests in fixed income securities, which are not subject to any credit rating or maturity limitations, issued by companies and government and supranational entities around the world. The fund may invest in emerging as well as developed markets and may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in particular economic sectors. The fund may also invest in the securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), and in structured securities.

The fund may, but is not required to, invest extensively in exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivative instruments for risk management purposes or to attempt to increase total returns. The derivatives in which the fund invests include options, futures, currency forward and futures agreements and swap agreements (specifically, interest rate swaps and swaps on futures or indices). These derivatives may be used for risk management purposes, such as hedging the fund's security, index, currency, interest rate or other exposure, or otherwise managing the risk profile of the fund. In addition, the derivative instruments listed above may be used to enhance returns; in place of direct investments; to obtain or adjust exposure to certain markets; or to establish net short positions in markets, currencies or securities. Futures on indices and interest rate swaps may also be used to adjust the fund's portfolio duration, or to achieve a negative portfolio duration.

The fund is also permitted to engage in "short-selling." When selling short, the fund will sell a security it does not own at the then-current market price and then borrow the security to deliver to the buyer. The fund is then obligated to buy the security on a later date so that it can return the security to the lender. Short selling provides opportunities to increase the fund's total returns, but also entails significant potential risks.

The fund engages in frequent trading from time to time and consequently, the fund's investment strategies can result in high portfolio turnover.

Management process

The fund employs a "manager of managers" structure. UBS AM, the fund's manager and primary provider of investment advisory services, directly manages a separate portion of the fund's assets (i.e., it allocates a portion of the fund's assets to other unaffiliated pooled investment vehicles and index futures), and has the ultimate authority, subject to oversight by the fund's board, to oversee the fund's subadvisor(s) and recommend their hiring, termination and replacement, and to allocate assets among itself and the fund's subadvisor(s). The allocation of the fund's assets between subadvisors is designed to achieve long-term capital appreciation while having a low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income asset classes. Subject to approval by the fund's board of trustees, UBS AM may in the future allocate assets to additional or different subadvisors to employ other portfolio management strategies, and changes to current strategies may be made.

UBS AM's investment process begins with subadvisor selection. UBS AM's portfolio management team constructs a list of potential subadvisors based on information primarily from internal sources and the team's collective knowledge of the industry, but also supplemented by external sources. The team then focuses its research on that list to identify a small number of the most attractive candidates. This research includes analyzing the portfolio holdings and/or positioning of a subadvisor's investment strategy to understand whether the allocation of risk and the drivers of alpha are consistent with the subadvisor's investment philosophy and stated strengths. The most attractive sub-set of those subadvisors is then selected for in-depth, on-site due diligence meetings with representatives from the investment, operations and compliance groups within UBS AM. The due diligence information is then synthesized to select the most attractive candidate(s) for the fund, subject to the board's approval.

In managing the fund and overseeing the fund's subadvisor(s), UBS AM views its research process as an ongoing one, as the team continually seeks to confirm a subadvisor's investment thesis over the appropriate investment horizon. In general, UBS AM leverages its

research and market knowledge to construct funds with exposure to various subadvisors that are expected, in combination, to produce the desired overall fund characteristics. UBS AM's ongoing monitoring and risk management process incorporates daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual responsibilities designed to monitor the drivers of fund risk and performance at the subadvisor level and at the overall fund level. Through this process, UBS AM may adjust a fund's positioning by altering its allocation weights across subadvisors within the fund and/or by changing the specific subadvisors within the fund.

The main strategies of UBS AM and the subadvisors include:

• An "opportunistic strategy" in which UBS AM allocates a portion of the fund's assets primarily to unaffiliated actively- and passively-managed pooled investment vehicles that UBS AM believes are suitable for return generation, risk management or both.

• A "long/short global equity" strategy in which the subadvisor buys securities "long" that the subadvisor believes will out-perform the market, and sells securities "short" that the subadvisor believes will underperform the market.

• A "liquid alternative long/short equity strategy" in which the subadvisor generally utilizes long positions that the subadvisor believes are attractively-valued, growth-oriented companies of mid to large capitalization and short positions that the subadvisor believes have deteriorating fundamentals or appear overvalued.

• A "global unconstrained multi-strategy" strategy that identifies and pursues diverse strategies across asset classes, sectors, currencies, interest rates, inflation and volatility that are expected to work well together whether markets are rising or falling.

• An "absolute return equity market neutral" strategy that aims to earn a positive absolute and attractive risk-adjusted return while demonstrating low correlation with, and lower volatility than, traditional long-only investment portfolios.

• A "long/short US, small cap equity" strategy in which the subadvisor primarily buys securities of US small capitalization companies "long" that the subadvisor believes will out-perform the market, and sells securities of US small capitalization companies "short" that the subadvisor believes will underperform the market.

• A "relative value strategy" that seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns that are uncorrelated to the equity or credit markets by isolating opportunities in the convertible bond, high yield and listed options markets.

• A "merger arbitrage strategy" that seeks to achieve absolute returns utilizing a rule-based approach to investing.