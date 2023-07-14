Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Papp Small & Mid-Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
PAPPX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$28.66 -0.14 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PAPPX) Primary
PAPPX (Mutual Fund)

Papp Small & Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$28.66 -0.14 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PAPPX) Primary
PAPPX (Mutual Fund)

Papp Small & Mid-Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$28.66 -0.14 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PAPPX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Papp Small & Mid-Cap Growth Fund

PAPPX | Fund

$28.66

$37.7 M

0.00%

1.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.4%

1 yr return

13.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

Net Assets

$37.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Papp Small & Mid-Cap Growth Fund

PAPPX | Fund

$28.66

$37.7 M

0.00%

1.56%

PAPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Papp Small & Mid-Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Papp
  • Inception Date
    Mar 08, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rosellen Papp

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization (“small-cap”) and mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. There is no minimum percentage of assets that must be invested in either small or mid-cap issuers and the Fund may be invested substantially in either small-cap or mid-cap issuers when the Adviser believes such focus is warranted. This investment strategy is a non-fundamental policy of the Fund, and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees at any time. Shareholders of the Fund will be provided with at least 60 days advance written notice of such a change.

The Adviser defines small and mid-cap companies as companies with market capitalizations, at the time of investment, that do not exceed the market capitalization of the median company included in the S&P 500 Index, which was $31.3 billion as of February 28, 2022.

The size of the companies included in the S&P 500 Index will change as a result of market conditions and reconstitution of the Index.

In choosing investments, the Adviser looks for equity securities of companies that it regards as having excellent prospects for capital appreciation at a price, relative to the market as a whole, that does not fully reflect the superiority of that particular company. The Adviser measures a company’s prospects for capital growth by considering, among other factors, growth over extended periods of time, above-average profitability created through operating efficiency rather than financial leverage, and cash flows that appear to confirm the sustainability of growth. At times the Adviser may emphasize certain industries or sectors.

The Adviser generally follows a “buy and hold” strategy and, once a security has been purchased, the Fund will ordinarily retain it for as long as the Adviser believes the security’s prospects for capital growth continue to be favorable and the security is not overvalued in the marketplace. The Adviser may also sell a security if it identifies alternative securities that are more attractive.

Read More

PAPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -26.9% 59.5% 93.98%
1 Yr 13.4% -43.3% 860.3% 57.24%
3 Yr 2.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 24.95%
5 Yr 5.0%* -28.3% 82.5% 16.41%
10 Yr 6.3%* -18.3% 13.6% 21.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 11.03%
2021 4.2% -52.0% 83.9% 22.34%
2020 6.9% -17.6% 195.3% 63.57%
2019 7.0% -16.0% 9.5% 24.56%
2018 -1.2% -13.6% 24.1% 12.63%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.4% -53.4% 55.3% 89.91%
1 Yr 13.4% -60.3% 860.3% 54.24%
3 Yr 2.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 25.05%
5 Yr 5.0%* -27.6% 82.5% 19.57%
10 Yr 7.7%* -17.1% 15.4% 24.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 11.21%
2021 4.2% -52.0% 83.9% 22.34%
2020 6.9% -17.6% 195.3% 63.76%
2019 7.0% -16.0% 9.5% 24.56%
2018 -1.2% -13.6% 24.1% 31.77%

NAV & Total Return History

PAPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAPPX Category Low Category High PAPPX % Rank
Net Assets 37.7 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 91.37%
Number of Holdings 28 20 3702 98.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.2 M 360 K 10.9 B 89.61%
Weighting of Top 10 53.12% 5.5% 92.1% 7.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mettler-Toledo International Inc 6.35%
  2. AMETEK Inc 5.96%
  3. Expeditors International of Washington Inc 5.77%
  4. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 5.60%
  5. IDEX Corp 5.50%
  6. FactSet Research Systems Inc 5.42%
  7. Ansys Inc 4.96%
  8. Pegasystems Inc 4.84%
  9. McCormick & Co Inc Registered Shs Non Vtg 4.61%
  10. T. Rowe Price Group Inc 4.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAPPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.17% 23.99% 100.52% 46.83%
Cash 		1.83% -0.52% 26.94% 50.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 10.92%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 17.08%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 3.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 7.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAPPX % Rank
Industrials 		23.00% 0.00% 38.23% 5.11%
Technology 		22.05% 0.04% 62.17% 81.16%
Healthcare 		17.47% 0.00% 43.77% 53.17%
Consumer Defense 		10.50% 0.00% 16.40% 0.88%
Financial Services 		9.23% 0.00% 43.01% 33.63%
Basic Materials 		6.67% 0.00% 17.25% 5.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.61% 0.00% 57.41% 92.96%
Real Estate 		4.48% 0.00% 19.28% 20.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 27.64%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 63.56%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 86.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAPPX % Rank
US 		93.43% 23.38% 100.52% 58.98%
Non US 		4.74% 0.00% 35.22% 37.15%

PAPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.02% 19.28% 19.68%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 91.36%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 45.03%

Sales Fees

PAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 250.31% 4.90%

PAPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAPPX Category Low Category High PAPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 11.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAPPX Category Low Category High PAPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -2.24% 2.75% 47.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rosellen Papp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 08, 2010

12.24

12.2%

Ms. Papp, Partner of L. Roy Papp and Associates, has been the Research Director of the Adviser and its predecessor since 1981. Brian M. Riordan, CFA, became portfolio manager of the Fund in 2018. Mr. Riordan was assistant portfolio manager of the Fund from 2012 - 2017 and has been a Partner and Research Analyst of the Adviser since 2004. Greg S. Smith, CFA, became assistant portfolio manager of the Fund in 2018 and has been a Partner and Research Analyst of the Adviser since 2005.

Brian Riordan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2012

10.28

10.3%

Brian Riordan, CFA, became assistant portfolio manager in 2012 and has been a Research Analyst of the Adviser since 2004.

Greg Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2018

4.17

4.2%

Greg S. Smith, CFA, became assistant portfolio manager of the Fund in 2018 and has been a Partner and Research Analyst of the Adviser since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×