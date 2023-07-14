Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization (“small-cap”) and mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. There is no minimum percentage of assets that must be invested in either small or mid-cap issuers and the Fund may be invested substantially in either small-cap or mid-cap issuers when the Adviser believes such focus is warranted. This investment strategy is a non-fundamental policy of the Fund, and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees at any time. Shareholders of the Fund will be provided with at least 60 days advance written notice of such a change.

The Adviser defines small and mid-cap companies as companies with market capitalizations, at the time of investment, that do not exceed the market capitalization of the median company included in the S&P 500 Index, which was $31.3 billion as of February 28, 2022.

The size of the companies included in the S&P 500 Index will change as a result of market conditions and reconstitution of the Index.

In choosing investments, the Adviser looks for equity securities of companies that it regards as having excellent prospects for capital appreciation at a price, relative to the market as a whole, that does not fully reflect the superiority of that particular company. The Adviser measures a company’s prospects for capital growth by considering, among other factors, growth over extended periods of time, above-average profitability created through operating efficiency rather than financial leverage, and cash flows that appear to confirm the sustainability of growth. At times the Adviser may emphasize certain industries or sectors.

The Adviser generally follows a “buy and hold” strategy and, once a security has been purchased, the Fund will ordinarily retain it for as long as the Adviser believes the security’s prospects for capital growth continue to be favorable and the security is not overvalued in the marketplace. The Adviser may also sell a security if it identifies alternative securities that are more attractive.