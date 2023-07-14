Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.4%
1 yr return
13.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
Net Assets
$37.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.1%
Expense Ratio 1.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization (“small-cap”) and mid-capitalization (“mid-cap”) companies. There is no minimum percentage of assets that must be invested in either small or mid-cap issuers and the Fund may be invested substantially in either small-cap or mid-cap issuers when the Adviser believes such focus is warranted. This investment strategy is a non-fundamental policy of the Fund, and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees at any time. Shareholders of the Fund will be provided with at least 60 days advance written notice of such a change.
The Adviser defines small and mid-cap companies as companies with market capitalizations, at the time of investment, that do not exceed the market capitalization of the median company included in the S&P 500 Index, which was $31.3 billion as of February 28, 2022.
The size of the companies included in the S&P 500 Index will change as a result of market conditions and reconstitution of the Index.
In choosing investments, the Adviser looks for equity securities of companies that it regards as having excellent prospects for capital appreciation at a price, relative to the market as a whole, that does not fully reflect the superiority of that particular company. The Adviser measures a company’s prospects for capital growth by considering, among other factors, growth over extended periods of time, above-average profitability created through operating efficiency rather than financial leverage, and cash flows that appear to confirm the sustainability of growth. At times the Adviser may emphasize certain industries or sectors.
The Adviser generally follows a “buy and hold” strategy and, once a security has been purchased, the Fund will ordinarily retain it for as long as the Adviser believes the security’s prospects for capital growth continue to be favorable and the security is not overvalued in the marketplace. The Adviser may also sell a security if it identifies alternative securities that are more attractive.
|Period
|PAPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|93.98%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|57.24%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|24.95%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|16.41%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|21.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|11.03%
|2021
|4.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|22.34%
|2020
|6.9%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|63.57%
|2019
|7.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|24.56%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|12.63%
|Period
|PAPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.4%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|89.91%
|1 Yr
|13.4%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|54.24%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|25.05%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|19.57%
|10 Yr
|7.7%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|24.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAPPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|11.21%
|2021
|4.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|22.34%
|2020
|6.9%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|63.76%
|2019
|7.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|24.56%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|31.77%
|PAPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAPPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.7 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|91.37%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|20
|3702
|98.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.2 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|89.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.12%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|7.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAPPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.17%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|46.83%
|Cash
|1.83%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|50.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|10.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|17.08%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|3.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|7.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAPPX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.00%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|5.11%
|Technology
|22.05%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|81.16%
|Healthcare
|17.47%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|53.17%
|Consumer Defense
|10.50%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|0.88%
|Financial Services
|9.23%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|33.63%
|Basic Materials
|6.67%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|5.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.61%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|92.96%
|Real Estate
|4.48%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|20.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|27.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|63.56%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|86.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAPPX % Rank
|US
|93.43%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|58.98%
|Non US
|4.74%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|37.15%
|PAPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|19.68%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.95%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|45.03%
|PAPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAPPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|4.90%
|PAPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAPPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|11.62%
|PAPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PAPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAPPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.57%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|47.68%
|PAPPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.759
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 08, 2010
12.24
12.2%
Ms. Papp, Partner of L. Roy Papp and Associates, has been the Research Director of the Adviser and its predecessor since 1981. Brian M. Riordan, CFA, became portfolio manager of the Fund in 2018. Mr. Riordan was assistant portfolio manager of the Fund from 2012 - 2017 and has been a Partner and Research Analyst of the Adviser since 2004. Greg S. Smith, CFA, became assistant portfolio manager of the Fund in 2018 and has been a Partner and Research Analyst of the Adviser since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 21, 2012
10.28
10.3%
Brian Riordan, CFA, became assistant portfolio manager in 2012 and has been a Research Analyst of the Adviser since 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2018
4.17
4.2%
Greg S. Smith, CFA, became assistant portfolio manager of the Fund in 2018 and has been a Partner and Research Analyst of the Adviser since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
