Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
4.3%
1 yr return
5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
Net Assets
$26.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.8%
Expense Ratio 2.65%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 177.18%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PAPEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-11.1%
|56.2%
|100.00%
|2021
|-6.1%
|-6.1%
|24.6%
|100.00%
|2020
|9.0%
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|19.69%
|2019
|-0.3%
|-4.4%
|5.2%
|71.19%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-7.3%
|-1.8%
|49.54%
|PAPEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAPEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.8 M
|22 M
|6.32 B
|99.23%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|1
|175
|11.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.2 M
|0
|5.88 B
|98.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.76%
|39.8%
|110.0%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAPEX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.88%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|28.23%
|Cash
|0.12%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|76.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|88.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|84.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|87.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|87.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAPEX % Rank
|Energy
|29.76%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Technology
|19.24%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|3.23%
|Utilities
|16.67%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|18.55%
|Real Estate
|14.30%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|3.23%
|Industrials
|10.08%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|3.23%
|Communication Services
|5.06%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|3.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.38%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|4.03%
|Basic Materials
|1.51%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|19.35%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.10%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|87.10%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|87.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAPEX % Rank
|US
|69.38%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|95.16%
|Non US
|30.50%
|0.00%
|37.36%
|4.84%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.608
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
Alex Palma has worked in investments since 2008. He joined Cushing Asset Management in 2013 to cover Industrials and Oil Field Services for the Renaissance Fund. Previously he worked as a research analyst and trader for Capital Tactics Advisors, an event driven hedge fund in Dallas. Prior to that, he worked in institutional equity sales for Merrill Lynch. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Furman University. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2013.
Hari Kusumakar has worked in investment research since 2010 and joined Cushing Asset Management in 2018. Previously he worked as an equity research analyst for Tiger Legatus Capital Management, a tiger-seeded long/short equity hedge fund in New York. Prior to that, he worked at Moody’s Corporation as a credit research analyst. He earned his MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management; MS in Industrial and System Engineering from The Ohio State University; and BS in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.
Mr. Kumar is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst of the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Mr. Kumar originally joined Cushing in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst and rejoined the firm in 2012 after a one-year research analyst position with Citadel Investment Group. He has experience as an engineer, in investment research and investment banking and is a specialist in the materials, energy and basic industrials sectors. Prior to Cushing, Mr. Kumar worked at Citadel Investment Group from October 2011 through October 2012 as a research analyst. He originally joined the Investment Adviser in 2008 as a Senior Research Analyst for the Cushing® Asset Management, LP. Prior to the Cushing® Asset Management, LP, he was an investment banker at Bear Stearns where he focused on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions in the global industrial group. Prior to that, he spent three years in the marine transportation industry as an engineer on board cargo vessels specializing in dry bulk and crude oil shipping. Mr. Kumar received an M.B.A. in finance and accounting from Southern Methodist University and a B.S. in marine engineering from Marine Engineering and Research Institute in India.
