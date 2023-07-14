Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.5%
1 yr return
1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$7.09 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 2.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 45.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PALZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|5.9%
|14.7%
|53.20%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-44.6%
|14.6%
|82.27%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|8.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|4.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|5.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PALZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.5%
|5.9%
|14.7%
|53.20%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-44.6%
|14.6%
|82.27%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.7%
|8.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.4%
|4.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.9%
|6.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PALZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.09 M
|88 K
|68.9 B
|93.75%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|4
|562
|97.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.09 M
|693 K
|68.1 B
|91.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.97%
|38.5%
|100.0%
|4.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALZX % Rank
|Stocks
|72.26%
|0.00%
|89.49%
|83.09%
|Bonds
|30.98%
|6.42%
|65.95%
|7.25%
|Other
|3.17%
|-0.92%
|16.90%
|8.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.34%
|0.00%
|0.98%
|18.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.16%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|20.29%
|Cash
|-6.89%
|-6.89%
|31.18%
|97.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALZX % Rank
|Technology
|22.35%
|13.94%
|24.03%
|2.93%
|Healthcare
|13.76%
|10.75%
|14.53%
|20.98%
|Financial Services
|13.39%
|13.11%
|18.83%
|89.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.83%
|8.05%
|13.32%
|63.41%
|Industrials
|10.08%
|9.02%
|12.29%
|62.93%
|Consumer Defense
|7.67%
|4.68%
|11.06%
|2.44%
|Communication Services
|7.01%
|5.69%
|10.24%
|53.17%
|Energy
|4.83%
|2.33%
|6.31%
|30.73%
|Basic Materials
|4.22%
|3.14%
|6.86%
|75.12%
|Real Estate
|3.40%
|1.87%
|10.11%
|71.22%
|Utilities
|2.46%
|1.90%
|8.13%
|70.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALZX % Rank
|US
|54.90%
|0.00%
|68.38%
|28.99%
|Non US
|17.36%
|0.00%
|44.24%
|92.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALZX % Rank
|Securitized
|36.42%
|0.00%
|36.42%
|0.48%
|Corporate
|30.90%
|0.49%
|50.07%
|15.94%
|Government
|25.16%
|13.41%
|62.05%
|77.29%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.14%
|3.19%
|55.75%
|92.75%
|Derivative
|0.38%
|0.00%
|20.78%
|33.82%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.64%
|93.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALZX % Rank
|US
|28.13%
|4.80%
|43.04%
|4.35%
|Non US
|2.85%
|0.07%
|22.91%
|29.95%
|PALZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.66%
|0.01%
|26.10%
|5.47%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|0.86%
|75.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|PALZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PALZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PALZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|45.00%
|2.00%
|112.00%
|83.60%
|PALZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.27%
|0.00%
|2.11%
|45.67%
|PALZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PALZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-0.21%
|10.52%
|70.65%
|PALZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. Fetch is a Co-Head of Global Asset Allocation (GAA). In partnership with the other GAA Co-Heads, he directs the overall strategy and positioning of Putnam’s GAA products. He is responsible for portfolio construction and risk management of GAA portfolios. His work also contributes to Putnam’s Capital Markets Outlook. Mr. Fetch is a portfolio manager of Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (Balanced, Conservative, and Growth); Putnam Dynamic Risk Allocation Fund; Putnam Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund; Putnam Multi-Asset Model Portfolios; Putnam Retirement Advantage Funds; Putnam RetirementReady Funds; Putnam Total Return Fund; and Putnam 529 for America. Mr. Fetch has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1994. After leaving in 1998 to complete his M.B.A., he rejoined the firm in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Robert Schoen is Co-Head of the Global Asset Allocation (GAA) group at Putnam Investments. In partnership with other GAA co-heads, he is responsible for the overall strategy and positioning of Putnam's GAA products. Robert’s career in the investment industry began in 1990. He joined Putnam in 1997. Prior to joining Putnam (from 1992 to 1997), Robert was a self-employed Financial Consultant. He was Head of Research at an asset management company from 1990 to 1992. Robert has a BA from Tufts University and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Co-Chief Investment Officer, Global Asset Allocation. Previously, Portfolio Manager and Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Chan is a Portfolio Manager in the Global Asset Allocation group. He joined Putnam in 2003 and first served in the investment industry from 2003 to 2006. After leaving to complete his M.B.A., Mr. Chan rejoined the industry full-time in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Chan served as an Investment Associate from 2003 to 2006, a Summer Intern in 2007, and an Analyst from 2008 to 2015. Mr. Chan earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an A.B. from Harvard University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.83
|2.41
