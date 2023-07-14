The Fund pursues its objective by primarily investing in a portfolio of other mutual funds within the PGIM fund family (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”) that provide exposure to equity and fixed income. The investments held by Underlying Funds that provide exposure to equities will include equity and equity-related securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. Underlying Funds that provide exposure to fixed income will invest primarily in bonds. Such fixed income securities may include below investment grade bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.” The Fund intends to invest a significant portion of its equity assets in the PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Fund (the “Large-Cap Core Fund”). The Large-Cap Core Fund’s investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Large-Cap Core Fund’s goal is to outperform the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. The Large-Cap Core Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund intends to invest a significant portion of its fixed income assets in the PGIM Total Return Bond Fund (the “Total Return Bond Fund”). The investment objective of the Total Return Bond Fund is total return. The Total Return Bond Fund's subadviser allocates assets among different debt securities, including (but not limited to) U.S. Government securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, corporate debt securities and foreign securities. The Total Return Bond Fund may invest up to 30% of its investable assets in high-yield debt securities or junk bonds. The Fund normally intends to obtain exposure to equity securities in an amount equal to approximately 60% of its total assets and exposure to fixed income securities in an amount equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. In order to obtain this exposure, under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest primarily in Underlying Funds, although the Fund may also make investments directly in equity and fixed income securities, or in a combination of securities and Underlying Funds. Variations in the target asset allocation between equity and fixed income securities, through investments in Underlying Funds, are permitted up to 10%. Therefore, based on a target equity/fixed income allocation of 60%/40%, the Fund may have an equity/fixed income allocation that ranges from 70%/30% to 50%/50%. Although variations beyond the 10% range are generally not permitted, Fund management may determine in light of market conditions or other factors that a greater variation is warranted to protect the Fund or achieve its investment goal. The subadviser is responsible for asset allocation of the Fund and will monitor the Fund's investments in Underlying Funds on a regular basis in order to maintain the approximate allocation to each asset class. The Fund is rebalanced periodically (typically monthly) to maintain the target asset allocations to the Underlying Funds in which the Fund is invested.