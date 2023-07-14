Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
Net Assets
$83.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PALDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|6.78%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|52.64%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|30.09%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|20.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PALDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|73.18%
|2021
|4.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|27.40%
|2020
|2.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|47.14%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|16.29%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|12.38%
|Period
|PALDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|6.78%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|52.36%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|30.40%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|14.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PALDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|73.18%
|2021
|4.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|27.55%
|2020
|2.6%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|47.14%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|16.44%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|10.97%
|PALDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|83.2 M
|658 K
|207 B
|85.81%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|15351
|99.73%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|83.1 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|76.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|0.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALDX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.74%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|53.95%
|Bonds
|39.74%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|20.16%
|Cash
|0.82%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|88.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.51%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|47.55%
|Other
|0.18%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|32.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|61.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALDX % Rank
|Technology
|24.98%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|10.38%
|Healthcare
|14.99%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|27.60%
|Financial Services
|13.03%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|75.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.47%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|40.98%
|Communication Services
|8.33%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|28.42%
|Industrials
|7.56%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|89.48%
|Consumer Defense
|7.19%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|37.57%
|Energy
|5.14%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|43.72%
|Basic Materials
|3.51%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|68.85%
|Real Estate
|2.44%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|71.58%
|Utilities
|2.36%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|70.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALDX % Rank
|US
|58.08%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|17.57%
|Non US
|0.66%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|91.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALDX % Rank
|Securitized
|35.72%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|5.45%
|Corporate
|29.29%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|55.04%
|Derivative
|19.98%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|1.63%
|Government
|11.30%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|83.11%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.09%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|91.42%
|Municipal
|0.63%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|28.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALDX % Rank
|US
|28.18%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|58.72%
|Non US
|11.56%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|4.77%
|PALDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.27%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|86.94%
|Management Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|17.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|PALDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PALDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PALDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|28.11%
|PALDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.55%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|67.61%
|PALDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PALDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.76%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|20.17%
|PALDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.155
|ExtraDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Jeremy Stempien, MBA, is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Strategist for QMA, working with the Dynamic Asset Allocation team. His responsibilities include the management of the Prudential Day One Funds and managing client relationships. Prior to joining QMA, Jeremy was a Director of Investments at Morningstar Investment Management where he was responsible for developing asset allocation programs for plan providers, plan sponsors, and money management companies. He worked with clients in creating and managing custom target date glide paths, selecting appropriate asset classes, and constructing model portfolios. Previously, he worked at Hewitt Associates where he was a Defined Contribution Manager. Jeremy earned a BA in Finance from Saint Louis University and an MBA in Investments from University of Notre Dame.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...