Vitals

YTD Return

12.2%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$83.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM 60/40 Allocation Fund

PALDX | Fund

$11.80

$83.2 M

2.55%

$0.30

0.27%

PALDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM 60/40 Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Kallman

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by primarily investing in a portfolio of other mutual funds within the PGIM fund family (collectively, the “Underlying Funds”) that provide exposure to equity and fixed income. The investments held by Underlying Funds that provide exposure to equities will include equity and equity-related securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. Underlying Funds that provide exposure to fixed income will invest primarily in bonds. Such fixed income securities may include below investment grade bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.”The Fund intends to invest a significant portion of its equity assets in the PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Core Fund (the “Large-Cap Core Fund”). The Large-Cap Core Fund’s investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Large-Cap Core Fund’s goal is to outperform the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. The Large-Cap Core Fund normally invests at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of large capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund intends to invest a significant portion of its fixed income assets in the PGIM Total Return Bond Fund (the “Total Return Bond Fund”). The investment objective of the Total Return Bond Fund is total return. The Total Return Bond Fund's subadviser allocates assets among different debt securities, including (but not limited to) U.S. Government securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, corporate debt securities and foreign securities. The Total Return Bond Fund may invest up to 30% of its investable assets in high-yield debt securities or junk bonds.The Fund normally intends to obtain exposure to equity securities in an amount equal to approximately 60% of its total assets and exposure to fixed income securities in an amount equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. In order to obtain this exposure, under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to invest primarily in Underlying Funds, although the Fund may also make investments directly in equity and fixed income securities, or in a combination of securities and Underlying Funds.Variations in the target asset allocation between equity and fixed income securities, through investments in Underlying Funds, are permitted up to 10%. Therefore, based on a target equity/fixed income allocation of 60%/40%, the Fund may have an equity/fixed income allocation that ranges from 70%/30% to 50%/50%. Although variations beyond the 10% range are generally not permitted, Fund management may determine in light of market conditions or other factors that a greater variation is warranted to protect the Fund or achieve its investment goal.The subadviser is responsible for asset allocation of the Fund and will monitor the Fund's investments in Underlying Funds on a regular basis in order to maintain the approximate allocation to each asset class. The Fund is rebalanced periodically (typically monthly) to maintain the target asset allocations to the Underlying Funds in which the Fund is invested.
Read More

PALDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PALDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -8.3% 18.1% 6.78%
1 Yr 4.1% -13.3% 143.9% 52.64%
3 Yr 1.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 30.09%
5 Yr 1.8%* -9.8% 24.3% 20.31%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PALDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -34.7% 92.4% 73.18%
2021 4.3% -6.1% 19.5% 27.40%
2020 2.6% -7.5% 11.8% 47.14%
2019 4.0% 0.1% 14.9% 16.29%
2018 -1.5% -12.6% 0.0% 12.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PALDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.2% -11.9% 18.1% 6.78%
1 Yr 4.1% -13.3% 143.9% 52.36%
3 Yr 1.2%* -8.0% 25.7% 30.40%
5 Yr 2.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 14.96%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PALDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -34.7% 92.4% 73.18%
2021 4.3% -6.1% 19.5% 27.55%
2020 2.6% -7.5% 11.8% 47.14%
2019 4.0% 0.1% 14.9% 16.44%
2018 -0.8% -12.6% 0.2% 10.97%

NAV & Total Return History

PALDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PALDX Category Low Category High PALDX % Rank
Net Assets 83.2 M 658 K 207 B 85.81%
Number of Holdings 3 2 15351 99.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 83.1 M 660 K 48.5 B 76.57%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 8.4% 105.0% 0.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Cor Eq R6 59.39%
  2. PGIM Total Return Bond R6 40.49%
  3. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 0.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PALDX % Rank
Stocks 		58.74% 0.00% 99.40% 53.95%
Bonds 		39.74% 0.00% 116.75% 20.16%
Cash 		0.82% -16.75% 81.51% 88.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.51% 0.00% 23.84% 47.55%
Other 		0.18% -2.51% 25.19% 32.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 27.92% 61.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PALDX % Rank
Technology 		24.98% 0.00% 44.21% 10.38%
Healthcare 		14.99% 0.00% 29.35% 27.60%
Financial Services 		13.03% 0.00% 38.77% 75.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.47% 0.00% 19.36% 40.98%
Communication Services 		8.33% 0.00% 23.67% 28.42%
Industrials 		7.56% 0.00% 24.37% 89.48%
Consumer Defense 		7.19% 0.00% 19.93% 37.57%
Energy 		5.14% 0.00% 85.65% 43.72%
Basic Materials 		3.51% 0.00% 33.35% 68.85%
Real Estate 		2.44% 0.00% 65.01% 71.58%
Utilities 		2.36% 0.00% 99.55% 70.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PALDX % Rank
US 		58.08% -1.65% 98.67% 17.57%
Non US 		0.66% 0.00% 37.06% 91.69%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PALDX % Rank
Securitized 		35.72% 0.00% 92.13% 5.45%
Corporate 		29.29% 0.00% 98.21% 55.04%
Derivative 		19.98% 0.00% 31.93% 1.63%
Government 		11.30% 0.00% 97.26% 83.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.09% 0.14% 100.00% 91.42%
Municipal 		0.63% 0.00% 24.80% 28.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PALDX % Rank
US 		28.18% 0.00% 62.18% 58.72%
Non US 		11.56% 0.00% 84.73% 4.77%

PALDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PALDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.27% 0.01% 17.63% 86.94%
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 1.83% 17.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PALDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PALDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PALDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 343.00% 28.11%

PALDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PALDX Category Low Category High PALDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.55% 0.00% 8.35% 67.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PALDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PALDX Category Low Category High PALDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.76% -2.34% 19.41% 20.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PALDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PALDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Kallman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Jeremy Stempien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Jeremy Stempien, MBA, is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Strategist for QMA, working with the Dynamic Asset Allocation team. His responsibilities include the management of the Prudential Day One Funds and managing client relationships. Prior to joining QMA, Jeremy was a Director of Investments at Morningstar Investment Management where he was responsible for developing asset allocation programs for plan providers, plan sponsors, and money management companies. He worked with clients in creating and managing custom target date glide paths, selecting appropriate asset classes, and constructing model portfolios. Previously, he worked at Hewitt Associates where he was a Defined Contribution Manager. Jeremy earned a BA in Finance from Saint Louis University and an MBA in Investments from University of Notre Dame.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

