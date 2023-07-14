Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.1%
1 yr return
4.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$247 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.0%
Expense Ratio 1.22%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PALAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|77.47%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|48.71%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|32.96%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|34.58%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|53.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|PALAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|63.19%
|2021
|0.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|34.85%
|2020
|2.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|89.49%
|2019
|1.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|82.09%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|90.46%
|Period
|PALAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.1%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|76.39%
|1 Yr
|4.3%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|83.47%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|62.01%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|64.30%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|66.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|PALAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|63.19%
|2021
|0.7%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|34.85%
|2020
|2.3%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|89.72%
|2019
|1.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|85.61%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|17.71%
|PALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|247 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|58.75%
|Number of Holdings
|593
|2
|10961
|23.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|138 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|52.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.96%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|27.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALAX % Rank
|Stocks
|51.14%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|76.83%
|Bonds
|40.82%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|16.08%
|Cash
|7.86%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|31.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.18%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|57.62%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|79.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|79.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.51%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|4.46%
|Healthcare
|17.78%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|5.10%
|Financial Services
|15.63%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|33.97%
|Industrials
|10.97%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|48.20%
|Basic Materials
|9.56%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|17.62%
|Consumer Defense
|9.29%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|31.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.00%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|66.03%
|Energy
|4.08%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|66.88%
|Communication Services
|3.08%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|80.89%
|Utilities
|1.95%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|78.34%
|Real Estate
|1.14%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|87.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALAX % Rank
|US
|28.00%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|69.94%
|Non US
|23.14%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|71.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALAX % Rank
|Government
|29.45%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|48.85%
|Corporate
|27.30%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|47.39%
|Securitized
|24.98%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|8.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.25%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|48.23%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|26.72%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|57.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PALAX % Rank
|US
|36.97%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|10.02%
|Non US
|3.85%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|60.54%
|PALAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|84.76%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|53.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|30.28%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|97.55%
|PALAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|43.68%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PALAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PALAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|18.53%
|PALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|54.47%
|PALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PALAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.19%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|61.22%
|PALAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.882
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2015
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2012
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2011
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2010
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2009
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 04, 2009
13.08
13.1%
Paul is a Director of Allianz Global Investors Multi Asset US and is Lead Portfolio Manager of the Active Allocation Strategies Team, which he joined in 2005. Paul has investment-industry experience since 1995. He previously worked at Charles Schwab & Co., focusing on research related to asset allocation, portfolio optimization, retirement planning and investment-manager due diligence. Paul has a B.S. in physics, a master’s degree. in philosophy of science, and a master’s degree in engineering economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2017
5.33
5.3%
Heather Bergman is a portfolio manager and a director with AllianzGI, which she joined in 2011. As a member of the Multi Asset US team, she manages Active Allocation strategies and investment functions around the 529 college savings portfolios. She also focuses on the due diligence efforts into underlying investment strategies in the US for both internal and external managers and actively contributes to the team’s Fundamental research. Heather has 14 years of industry experience. Heather previously taught at the University of California Los Angeles. Before that, she was an analyst at a global hedge fund. Ms. Bergman has a B.A. from Georgetown University, an M.A. from Columbia University and a Ph.D. in international political economy from University of California Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 11, 2019
2.64
2.6%
Mr. Pappo is CIO US Fixed Income and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2017. As the leader of the US Fixed Income team, his responsibilities include chairing the core strategy team (which sets portfolio risk allocations) and acting as lead portfolio manager for a number of strategies. Mr. Pappo previously worked at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, where he was head of the core fixed-income team; earlier at the firm, he led the credit team and the investment grade research team. Before that, Mr. Pappo worked at Fleet Investment Advisors where he managed taxable fixed-income funds and institutional portfolios. He began his career as a corporate bond trader. Mr. Pappo has a B.S. in accounting from Babson College. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Claudio Marsala is Head of Multi Asset US and a Director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2001. Claudio previously led the quantitative efforts of the firm’s Multi Asset team in Italy, focusing on systematic multi-asset products. Before that, he worked in risk management. Claudio Marsala has worked in the investment-industry since 2001. He has a degree in economics and financial markets from the University of Pisa in Italy, and a master’s degree in quantitative finance from the University of Turin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Rohit Ramesh is a portfolio manager in the Systematic Equity team. He is located in the San Francisco office and manages Best Styles mandates in the North American region and mandates focused on US equities. Rohit joined Allianz Global Investors in 2007. Previously, he was a member of the Allianz Global Investors’ Asia Pacific team, focusing on emerging-market stocks and worked at DaimlerChrysler Asia Pacific in Singapore as an emerging-markets analyst. Rohit has a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Bombay, India; a master’s degree in economics and management from the National University of Singapore; a master’s degree in economics and public policy from the University of Pune, India and a MBA in Finance from University of St Gallen, Switzerland.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...