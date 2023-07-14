Home
Trending ETFs

PGIM ESG Total Return Bond Fund

mutual fund
PAIZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.16 -0.03 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PAIZX) Primary C (PAIYX) A (PAIWX) Retirement (PAJBX)
Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$23.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PAIZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM ESG Total Return Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lindsay Rosner

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through a mix of current income and capital appreciation as determined by the Fund's subadviser, while applying an environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) methodology developed by the Fund’s subadviser in the selection of portfolio investments. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its investable assets in bonds that, at the time of investment, are included in the investable universe based on the subadviser’s ESG methodology described below. For purposes of this policy, bonds include all fixed income securities, other than preferred stock, with a maturity at date of issue of greater than one year (including bonds acquired by the Fund with a maturity at date of issue of greater than one year, but a remaining maturity of one year or less). In selecting the Fund’s portfolio investments, the subadviser incorporates proprietary ESG criteria and employs third-party screening services as described in more detail below. The term “investable assets”refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund's subadviser allocates assets among different debt securities, including (but not limited to) U.S. Government securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations), corporate debt securities and foreign debt securities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its investable assets in speculative, high risk, below investment-grade securities. These securities are also known as high-yield debt securities or junk bonds. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its investable assets in foreign debt securities, including emerging market debt securities, of issuers located anywhere in the world. From time to time the Fund's investments may be concentrated in a geographic region or country.The subadviser’s ESG methodology begins with exclusionary screening, and then applies a proprietary scoring methodology focusing on factors that impact the environment and society, which include governance factors (“ESG Impact Ratings”), to construct the Fund’s portfolio.First, the subadviser will use third-party screening agents to exclude from all potential portfolio investments issuers that do not meet the subadviser’s investment criteria (which may be updated periodically). Such excluded issuers include: (i) those with exposure to controversial weapons (e.g., anti-personnel mines, biological and chemical weapons, cluster weapons, depleted uranium, nuclear weapons, and white phosphorus) and those with revenue above a certain threshold (as determined by the subadviser) from conventional weapons, tobacco, thermal coal generation and extraction, oil sands extraction, artic oil and gas exploration and gambling activities; (ii) issuers that have carbon emissions activities above a certain emission intensity as determined by the subadviser; and (iii) issuers that are non-compliant with UN Global Compact principles. The principles of the UN Global Compact represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. To the extent an issuer’s status changes to meet the qualification for exclusion, the subadviser may take steps to divest its holdings of the issuer within a reasonable period of time after the issuer’s change in status. This screening criteria is subject to change over time at the subadviser’s discretion.Next, the subadviser assigns each potential investment an ESG Impact Rating (where possible). The subadviser assesses the type of investment and structure, and the ESG Impact Ratings are developed based on research and due diligence, including review of publicly available information as well as information from alternative data sources (e.g., non-governmental organization (“NGO”) analyses, governmental and inter-governmental studies, etc.) and third-party research and tools. The subadviser may supplement this information and adjust a rating based on direct engagement with the issuer. The ESG Impact Rating is assigned by assessing the impact of the following factors: environmental (e.g., reduction of environmental pollution, waste management, water consumption and climate change mitigation) and social (e.g., human rights, employee rights, health and safety and community relations). Governance factors (e.g., effective management and business conduct) are integrated into the assessment of factors that impact the environment and society. Issuers that score well with respect to these factors generally receive higher ESG Impact Ratings. While the subadviser considers ESG factors when evaluating an issuer, only one or two of these categories may be considered with respect to a particular investment or sector, and categories may be weighted differently according to the type of investment being considered.The subadviser seeks to assign each investment opportunity an ESG Impact Rating on a 100-point scale in 5-point increments, with 0 as the lowest and 100 as the highest ESG Impact Rating. An overall aggregated, or composite, ESG Impact Rating is also calculated, with ESG factors weighted differently depending on the industry. The ESG Impact Ratings are determined prior to purchase and reviewed at least annually. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will not purchase securities of issuers that have ESG Impact Ratings that are below a threshold established by the subadviser by reference to the overall aggregate ESG Impact Rating across the Fund’s investment universe, and will seek to divest within a reasonable period of time from investments for which the ESG Impact Rating falls below such threshold. However, with respect to certain issuers, the subadviser may determine that there is not sufficient information available to assign an ESG Impact Rating. Up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets may normally comprise investments without ESG Impact Ratings. The subadviser may periodically update its ESG Impact Rating methodology.After identifying the relevant investable universe based on its ESG methodology (i.e., screening and application of ESG Impact Ratings), the subadviser then selects securities for the Fund using a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook aredetermined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer, which include a review of the composition of revenue, profitability, cash flow margin, and leverage, as well as an assessment of the issuer's corporate governance (e.g., ownership structures and board effectiveness). The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security. When selecting securities for the Fund, the subadviser seeks to ensure that the average ESG Impact Rating of the portfolio as a whole is better than the average ESG Impact Rating of the investable universe.The Fund may use derivatives to manage its duration, as well as to manage its foreign currency exposure, to hedge against losses, and to try to improve returns.
Read More

PAIZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -4.3% 4.5% 59.41%
1 Yr -4.9% -16.1% 162.7% 78.03%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -34.7% 131.9% 92.68%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -15.5% 4.5% 56.92%
1 Yr -4.9% -16.1% 162.7% 74.40%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAIZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -34.7% 131.9% 92.68%
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PAIZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAIZX Category Low Category High PAIZX % Rank
Net Assets 23.7 M 2.88 M 287 B 97.63%
Number of Holdings 172 1 17234 87.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.97 M -106 M 27.6 B 95.33%
Weighting of Top 10 31.69% 3.7% 123.9% 37.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 7.67%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.75% 7.13%
  3. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 3.12%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 2.91%
  5. United States Treasury Bonds 2.375% 2.61%
  6. Anchorage Capital Europe Clo 1 Designated Activity Company 1% 2.28%
  7. Anchorage Capital Europe Clo 1 Designated Activity Company 1% 2.28%
  8. Anchorage Capital Europe Clo 1 Designated Activity Company 1% 2.28%
  9. Anchorage Capital Europe Clo 1 Designated Activity Company 1% 2.28%
  10. Anchorage Capital Europe Clo 1 Designated Activity Company 1% 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAIZX % Rank
Bonds 		90.93% 3.97% 268.18% 78.46%
Cash 		7.74% -181.13% 95.99% 20.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.71% 0.00% 7.93% 74.00%
Other 		0.61% -13.23% 4.55% 2.19%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 60.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 63.90%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAIZX % Rank
Securitized 		33.54% 0.00% 98.40% 38.29%
Corporate 		30.62% 0.00% 100.00% 47.62%
Derivative 		14.68% 0.00% 25.16% 3.90%
Government 		13.30% 0.00% 86.23% 78.48%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.72% 0.00% 95.99% 34.57%
Municipal 		1.15% 0.00% 100.00% 23.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAIZX % Rank
US 		72.51% 3.63% 210.09% 92.86%
Non US 		18.42% -6.54% 58.09% 8.10%

PAIZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 60.64%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.76% 75.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PAIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAIZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 2.00% 493.39% 33.63%

PAIZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAIZX Category Low Category High PAIZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.54% 0.00% 10.82% 6.62%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAIZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAIZX Category Low Category High PAIZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -1.28% 8.97% 57.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAIZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PAIZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lindsay Rosner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Lindsay Rosner, CFA, is Vice President on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team for PGIM Fixed Income. Her primary responsibilities are supporting our efforts in managing multi-sector portfolios across several mandates, including Core, Core Plus, and Core Conservative, both intermediate and long duration. Prior to joining the Firm in 2012, Ms. Rosner worked for Barclays Capital (and prior to that, Lehman Brothers) in New York City where she was a convertible bond trader, working with both hedge fund and traditional money management clients. Ms. Rosner is a graduate of Princeton University. She holds a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Ms. Rosner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Michael Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Michael J. Collins, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Core, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Previously, Mr. Collins was a High Yield Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Investment Strategist. Earlier he was a credit research analyst, covering investment grade and high yield corporate credits. Additionally, he developed proprietary quantitative international interest rate and currency valuation models for our global bond unit. Mr. Collins began his career at the Firm in 1986 as a software applications designer. He received a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA in Finance from New York University. Mr. Collins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for Prudential Total Return Bond Fund.

Gregory Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.

Robert Tipp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Richard Piccirillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

