Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund

mutual fund
PAITX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.9 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRITX) Primary Adv (PAITX) Retirement (RRITX) Inst (PRIUX) Inst (TRNZX)
PAITX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.9 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRITX) Primary Adv (PAITX) Retirement (RRITX) Inst (PRIUX) Inst (TRNZX)
PAITX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.9 -0.09 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (PRITX) Primary Adv (PAITX) Retirement (RRITX) Inst (PRIUX) Inst (TRNZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund

PAITX | Fund

$18.90

$13.2 B

0.18%

$0.03

1.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$13.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund

PAITX | Fund

$18.90

$13.2 B

0.18%

$0.03

1.07%

PAITX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Clattenburg

Fund Description

The fund expects to primarily invest in stocks outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly among developed and emerging countries throughout the world. The fund normally invests in at least five countries and may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but its focus will typically be on large companies. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in stocks.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to

purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

PAITX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -15.6% 24.4% 67.66%
1 Yr 16.4% -15.2% 26.9% 58.49%
3 Yr 1.3%* -27.5% 9.4% 35.31%
5 Yr 0.4%* -10.2% 35.2% 50.28%
10 Yr 2.4%* -3.8% 9.4% 52.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -49.5% -11.5% 3.25%
2021 -2.8% -11.8% 9.8% 74.94%
2020 4.1% -1.7% 22.8% 88.30%
2019 5.6% -1.0% 9.7% 67.32%
2018 -4.3% -7.5% 11.0% 63.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -35.3% 24.4% 66.97%
1 Yr 16.4% -46.8% 26.9% 57.11%
3 Yr 1.3%* -27.5% 13.1% 36.39%
5 Yr 1.7%* -10.2% 35.2% 38.68%
10 Yr 4.2%* -3.1% 9.9% 37.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAITX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -49.5% -11.5% 3.25%
2021 -2.8% -11.8% 9.8% 74.94%
2020 4.1% -1.7% 22.8% 88.30%
2019 5.6% -1.0% 9.7% 67.32%
2018 -3.0% -7.5% 11.0% 35.67%

NAV & Total Return History

PAITX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAITX Category Low Category High PAITX % Rank
Net Assets 13.2 B 167 K 150 B 11.01%
Number of Holdings 127 5 516 15.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.01 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 16.59%
Weighting of Top 10 21.64% 10.3% 99.1% 90.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 4.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAITX % Rank
Stocks 		95.97% 88.72% 101.51% 56.68%
Cash 		4.02% -1.51% 11.28% 37.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 84.79%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 85.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 82.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 82.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAITX % Rank
Financial Services 		18.11% 0.00% 38.62% 18.20%
Healthcare 		17.97% 1.36% 29.58% 21.43%
Technology 		15.60% 1.51% 38.21% 69.82%
Industrials 		11.78% 0.68% 31.28% 77.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.18% 0.00% 46.28% 49.54%
Consumer Defense 		9.65% 0.00% 28.66% 40.32%
Communication Services 		8.78% 0.00% 41.13% 18.43%
Basic Materials 		4.25% 0.00% 23.15% 75.58%
Energy 		1.39% 0.00% 24.97% 47.93%
Utilities 		1.28% 0.00% 19.97% 30.65%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 90.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAITX % Rank
Non US 		94.93% 70.50% 101.51% 19.59%
US 		1.04% 0.00% 25.68% 82.95%

PAITX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.01% 37.19% 51.64%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.50% 28.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 45.77%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.80% 78.91%

Sales Fees

PAITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 46.43%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAITX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.60% 7.00% 330.00% 43.49%

PAITX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAITX Category Low Category High PAITX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.18% 0.00% 6.96% 86.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAITX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAITX Category Low Category High PAITX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -1.69% 3.16% 37.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAITX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAITX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Clattenburg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2015

7.17

7.2%

His investment experience dates from 2003. Mr. Clattenburg has served as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015) for T. Rowe Price. Richard Clattenburg is an associate portfolio manager supporting international stock strategies. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Clattenburg joined the firm in 2005 and has seven years of investment experience, five of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm, he was employed by Goldman Sachs as a financial analyst in its Investment Management Division. Mr. Clattenburg has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×