Trending ETFs

PAIOX (Mutual Fund)

PAIOX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Jennison International Small-Mid Cap Opportunities Fund

PAIOX | Fund

$6.86

$4.29 M

0.00%

5.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.1%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.29 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PAIOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison International Small-Mid Cap Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Donnelly

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of non-U.S. small and medium capitalization companies. For purposes of this policy, the Fund considers small and medium capitalization companies to be those companies that have market capitalizations at time of purchase that are less than the largest market capitalization included in the MSCI ACWI ex USA SMID Cap Index (“USD”) (the “Index”) during the most recent 3-year period. Under normal market conditions, the subadviser expects that the weighted average market capitalization of the Fund will not exceed $50 billion. The approximate range of market capitalizations from the smallest to the largest constituent included in the Index at each month end during the 3-year period ending on December 31, 2021 was $16 million to $42 billion. As of December 31, 2021, the Index included companies with approximate market capitalizations ranging from $29 million to $39 billion. The Fund is not sponsored by or affiliated with MSCI. The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of small and medium capitalization companies located in various countries outside of the United States does not require the Fund to sell the security of a small or medium capitalization company if such company’s market capitalization moves outside of the small and medium market capitalization range specified above; however, additional purchases of such security will be subject to the 20% limitation for securities outside of the Fund’s small and medium capitalization portfolio.Equity and equity-related securities include, but are not limited to, common stocks, securities convertible or exchangeable for common stock or the cash value of common stock, preferred stocks, warrants and rights that can be exercised to obtain stock, investments in various types of business ventures including partnerships and business development companies, investments in other mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and income and royalty trusts, structured securities including participation notes (“P-Notes”), structured notes (“S-Notes”) and low exercise price warrants (“LEPWs”) or other similar securities and ADRs and other similar receipts or shares, in both listed and unlisted form. The Fund may also invest in A-Shares using the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect program and other similar programs.The Fund invests in equity and equity-related securities of non-U.S. companies located in various countries outside the United States, including non-U.S. issuers located in or otherwise economically tied to emerging markets countries (identified by the subadviser as countries classified by MSCI as emerging and frontier markets or otherwise deemed by the subadviser to be emerging markets). The Fund can invest without limit in foreign securities and typically invests in a number of different countries. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its investable assets in companies located in emerging markets. The Fund’s investments may be U.S. or non-U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund may from time to time be geographically concentrated and may invest a substantial amount of its assets in securities of issuers located in a single country or a small number of countries.In deciding which securities to buy, the Fund’s subadviser employs a growth investment style. As part of this growth investment style, the Fund seeks to invest in companies in the early stages of accelerating growth, with sustainable competitive advantages, long-term structural growth drivers, attractive cash flow returns on invested capital, and management teams focused on creating long-term value for shareholders. The subadviser may consider selling or reducing a portfolio holding due to an unfavorable change in that portfolio holding’s fundamentals, such as a weakening financial or competitive position, change in company strategy or business model, or a significant change in management or governance issues. The emergence of what is believed to be a more attractive portfolio candidate may also lead to eliminating or reducing the weight of a position in the Fund. A stock's price decline does not necessarily mean that the subadviser will sell the stock at that time.The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.
Read More

PAIOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -8.9% 20.7% 14.29%
1 Yr 10.8% -9.3% 33.0% 54.29%
3 Yr N/A* -19.6% 4.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.4% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.8% -46.4% -21.4% 93.38%
2021 N/A -16.7% 7.9% N/A
2020 N/A -0.5% 17.6% N/A
2019 N/A 2.3% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.3% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.1% -27.1% 20.7% 14.29%
1 Yr 10.8% -48.7% 33.0% 54.29%
3 Yr N/A* -14.4% 4.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.8% -46.4% -21.4% 93.38%
2021 N/A -16.7% 7.9% N/A
2020 N/A -0.5% 17.6% N/A
2019 N/A 2.3% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.2% -0.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PAIOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAIOX Category Low Category High PAIOX % Rank
Net Assets 4.29 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 92.14%
Number of Holdings 51 30 1618 95.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.06 M 398 K 1.22 B 92.14%
Weighting of Top 10 47.97% 5.3% 48.4% 2.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 17.86%
  2. zooplus AG 9.60%
  3. zooplus AG 9.60%
  4. zooplus AG 9.60%
  5. zooplus AG 9.60%
  6. zooplus AG 9.60%
  7. zooplus AG 9.60%
  8. zooplus AG 9.60%
  9. zooplus AG 9.60%
  10. zooplus AG 9.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAIOX % Rank
Stocks 		82.89% 82.89% 99.66% 98.57%
Cash 		17.11% 0.00% 17.11% 1.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 31.43%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 40.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 32.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAIOX % Rank
Healthcare 		25.58% 1.74% 29.97% 2.86%
Industrials 		17.20% 0.00% 40.13% 83.57%
Consumer Defense 		11.94% 1.61% 17.90% 5.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.09% 1.31% 28.28% 53.57%
Technology 		9.19% 6.70% 37.76% 97.86%
Basic Materials 		7.15% 0.00% 18.70% 42.14%
Communication Services 		6.10% 1.49% 23.23% 40.00%
Real Estate 		4.53% 0.00% 13.00% 39.29%
Financial Services 		4.48% 1.92% 22.28% 85.71%
Energy 		2.73% 0.00% 9.29% 36.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 71.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAIOX % Rank
Non US 		76.85% 71.19% 99.66% 95.00%
US 		6.04% 0.00% 23.33% 11.43%

PAIOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.20% 0.01% 22.37% 4.62%
Management Fee 1.06% 0.00% 1.75% 84.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

PAIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 8.00% 316.00% 14.66%

PAIOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAIOX Category Low Category High PAIOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 44.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAIOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAIOX Category Low Category High PAIOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.76% -1.81% 1.51% 88.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAIOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAIOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Donnelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2021

0.71

0.7%

John Donnelly, CFA, is a global and international SMid cap equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in October 2019. Prior to Jennison, he was a partner and global long/short equity portfolio manager at Garelick Capital Partners. Earlier in his career, he worked at Loomis Sayles & Co. as an equity analyst and Chestnut Partners as an investment banking analyst. John earned a BA in history from Middlebury College.

Mark Baribeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Mark B. Baribeau, CFA, is a managing director, the head of global equity, and a global equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis Sayles for more than 21 years, where he was lead portfolio manager for the Global Equity Opportunities strategy, beginning in 2005. In addition, he managed large cap growth portfolios from 1992 to 2010, serving as lead manager from 1999 to 2010. Prior to his tenure at Loomis, Mark was an economist at John Hancock Financial Services. He received a BA in economics from the University of Vermont and an MA from the University of Maryland. Mark has a CFA designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Business Economists.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

