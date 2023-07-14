The fund will normally invest at least 80% (and potentially all) of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities of emerging market governments or companies located in emerging market countries. The fund’s investments in debt securities typically consist of corporate and sovereign bonds. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund relies on a classification by either JP Morgan or the International Monetary Fund to determine which countries are emerging markets.

The fund’s holdings may be denominated in U.S. dollars or non-U.S. dollar currencies, including emerging market currencies. The extent, if any, to which the fund attempts to cushion the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the U.S. dollar depends on market conditions. The fund’s holdings may include the lowest-rated bonds, including those in default, and there are no overall limits on the fund’s investments that are rated below investment-grade (BB or lower, or an equivalent rating), also known as “junk” bonds.

Although the fund expects to maintain an intermediate- to long-term weighted average maturity, there are no maturity restrictions on the overall portfolio or on individual securities. Security selection relies heavily on research, which analyzes political and economic trends as well as creditworthiness of particular issuers. The fund tends to favor bonds it expects will be upgraded.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

While most assets will be invested in foreign bonds, the fund may use interest rate futures and forward foreign currency exchange contracts in keeping with its objective(s). Interest rate futures are primarily used as an efficient means of managing the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and to adjust the fund’s duration. Forward foreign currency exchange contracts are primarily used to help protect the fund’s non-U.S. dollar denominated holdings from unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates, although other currency hedging techniques may be used from time to time.