The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks issued by companies in emerging markets. The fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally seeks stocks of larger companies that are undervalued in the view of the portfolio manager using various measures. The fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the fund’s 80% investment policy. The fund relies on MSCI Inc. or another affiliated data provider to determine which countries are considered emerging markets, and relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The fund expects to make most of its investments in stocks of companies located in, or that have economic ties to, the emerging market countries (which include frontier markets) listed below in Asia, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The fund considers the following countries to be emerging markets (other countries may be added or removed):

·Asia: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

·Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

·Europe: Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

·Africa and the Middle East: Bahrain, Botswana, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects. At times, the growth of certain emerging markets relies heavily on the success of the banking industry. As a result, the fund may have significant investments in banks.

Stock selection is driven mainly by fundamental research that seeks to identify companies that are undervalued but have the potential for improving earnings over time. The fund’s value approach to investing relies on a global research team that searches for companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation or dividend growth.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·low valuation on various earnings, book value, sales, and cash flow metrics, in absolute terms and/or relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·low valuation relative to a company’s fundamentals;

·companies that may benefit from restructuring activity or other turnaround opportunities;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics;

·strong or improving position in an overlooked industry or country; and

·above-average dividend yield and/or the potential to grow dividends.