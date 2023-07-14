Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
Net Assets
$277 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.8%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds, also known as “junk” bonds, and other high income producing instruments (such as bank loans). Junk bonds are bonds that are rated below investment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) by established credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed to be below investment grade by T. Rowe Price.
The fund may invest in a variety of debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, U.S. and foreign governments and agencies, and supranational organizations, as well as bank loans, which represent amounts borrowed by companies from banks and other lenders. The fund normally invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of
issuers in emerging markets. However, the amount invested in foreign securities will vary based on market conditions and there is no maximum amount that the fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging markets. For purposes of determining whether a fund holding is a foreign security, the fund uses the country assigned to a security by Bloomberg or another third-party data provider. In addition, there is no limit on the fund’s holdings that are rated below investment grade.
Junk bonds tend to provide high income in an effort to compensate investors for their higher risk of default, which is the failure to make required interest or principal payments, and should be considered speculative. High yield bond issuers often include small or relatively new companies lacking the history or capital to merit investment-grade status, former blue chip companies downgraded because of financial problems, companies electing to borrow heavily to finance or avoid a takeover or buyout, and firms with heavy debt loads. The fund may invest in “junk” bonds and other similar instruments located in emerging market countries.
While high yield corporate bonds are typically issued with a fixed interest rate, bank loans usually have floating interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). With bank loans, the borrowing companies tend to have significantly more debt than equity. The loans may or may not be secured by collateral and are often issued in connection with recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, or refinancings. The bank loans in which the fund invests may be acquired directly from a lender or through the agent, as an assignment from another lender who holds the loans, or as a participation interest in another lender’s pool of loans.
The fund may invest in holdings of any maturity and does not attempt to maintain any particular weighted average maturity or duration. While most assets are typically invested in bonds and other income producing instruments, the fund also uses forward currency exchange contracts and credit default swaps in keeping with the fund’s objective. Forward currency exchange contracts are primarily used to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. Credit default swaps may be used to help protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, to express a positive view on a particular issuer’s creditworthiness, or as an efficient means of gaining exposure to a particular issuer.
|Period
|PAIHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|46.88%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|91.32%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|94.82%
|5 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|87.82%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PAIHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|94.14%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|92.56%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|51.72%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|55.07%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|67.35%
|Period
|PAIHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-14.3%
|7.8%
|44.27%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|85.40%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|94.78%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|86.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PAIHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|94.14%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|92.41%
|2020
|0.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|51.72%
|2019
|1.9%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|58.45%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|42.91%
|PAIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAIHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|277 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|62.48%
|Number of Holdings
|308
|2
|2736
|54.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.2 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|61.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|11.84%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|46.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAIHX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.18%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|67.86%
|Cash
|5.50%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|18.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.48%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|32.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.85%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|17.44%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|94.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|84.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAIHX % Rank
|Corporate
|91.60%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|74.60%
|Cash & Equivalents
|5.59%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|22.08%
|Government
|2.58%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|13.28%
|Municipal
|0.23%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|5.63%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|81.82%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|89.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAIHX % Rank
|US
|48.01%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|95.24%
|Non US
|44.17%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|3.89%
|PAIHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|32.49%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|55.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|76.12%
|PAIHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAIHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|32.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAIHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.20%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|49.12%
|PAIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAIHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.86%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|33.52%
|PAIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PAIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAIHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.41%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|50.95%
|PAIHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.050
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.051
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2015
7.36
7.4%
Michael Della Vedova is a global high yield portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price. Mr. Della Vedova is co-portfolio manager for the firm's Global High Income Bond Strategy. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International Ltd. Mr. Della Vedova has 23 years of investment experience, seven of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, he was a cofounder and partner of Four Quarter Capital, a credit hedge fund focusing on below investment-grade European corporate debt. Mr. Della Vedova also spent six years as a senior analyst and assistant portfolio manager with Muzinich & Company Limited in London. Mr. Della Vedova earned both an LL.B. and a B.Com. degree in finance from the University of New South Wales and a G.D.L.P. from the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia. He also was admitted as a solicitor to the Supreme Court of New South Wales, Sydney.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Mr. Muaddi has been chairman of the committee since 2015. Mr. Muaddi joined T. Rowe Price in 2006 and his investment experience dates from that time. Throughout the past five years, he has served as a credit analyst and portfolio manager (beginning in 2015). The Statement of Additional Information provides additional information about the portfolio manager’s compensation, other accounts managed by the portfolio manager, and the portfolio manager’s ownership of the fund’s shares.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Mike Connelly is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager/credit analyst in the Fixed Income Division, responsible for high yield investments and credit research. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2005, Mike worked as an equity research analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He earned a B.A. in finance and marketing from Marquette University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mike also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
