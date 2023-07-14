The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds. The fund seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of high yield bonds, also known as “junk” bonds, and other high income producing instruments (such as bank loans). Junk bonds are bonds that are rated below investment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating) by established credit rating agencies or, if unrated, deemed to be below investment grade by T. Rowe Price.

The fund may invest in a variety of debt instruments issued by U.S. and foreign corporations, U.S. and foreign governments and agencies, and supranational organizations, as well as bank loans, which represent amounts borrowed by companies from banks and other lenders. The fund normally invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of

issuers in emerging markets. However, the amount invested in foreign securities will vary based on market conditions and there is no maximum amount that the fund may invest in securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging markets. For purposes of determining whether a fund holding is a foreign security, the fund uses the country assigned to a security by Bloomberg or another third-party data provider. In addition, there is no limit on the fund’s holdings that are rated below investment grade.

Junk bonds tend to provide high income in an effort to compensate investors for their higher risk of default, which is the failure to make required interest or principal payments, and should be considered speculative. High yield bond issuers often include small or relatively new companies lacking the history or capital to merit investment-grade status, former blue chip companies downgraded because of financial problems, companies electing to borrow heavily to finance or avoid a takeover or buyout, and firms with heavy debt loads. The fund may invest in “junk” bonds and other similar instruments located in emerging market countries.

While high yield corporate bonds are typically issued with a fixed interest rate, bank loans usually have floating interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly). With bank loans, the borrowing companies tend to have significantly more debt than equity. The loans may or may not be secured by collateral and are often issued in connection with recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, or refinancings. The bank loans in which the fund invests may be acquired directly from a lender or through the agent, as an assignment from another lender who holds the loans, or as a participation interest in another lender’s pool of loans.

The fund may invest in holdings of any maturity and does not attempt to maintain any particular weighted average maturity or duration. While most assets are typically invested in bonds and other income producing instruments, the fund also uses forward currency exchange contracts and credit default swaps in keeping with the fund’s objective. Forward currency exchange contracts are primarily used to protect the fund’s foreign bond holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar. Credit default swaps may be used to help protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, to express a positive view on a particular issuer’s creditworthiness, or as an efficient means of gaining exposure to a particular issuer.