Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.2%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.95 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.1%
Expense Ratio 6.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PAHUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.2%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|96.15%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PAHUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.9%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|3.5%
|66.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|PAHUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAHUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.95 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|93.75%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|31
|9561
|96.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.62 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|61.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.07%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|13.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAHUX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.95%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|73.13%
|Cash
|13.05%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|22.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|79.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|85.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|79.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|79.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAHUX % Rank
|Healthcare
|25.13%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|4.38%
|Industrials
|17.96%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|71.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.15%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|8.13%
|Technology
|12.83%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|73.13%
|Consumer Defense
|10.55%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|20.00%
|Basic Materials
|5.94%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|44.38%
|Financial Services
|5.93%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|68.75%
|Real Estate
|3.87%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|56.88%
|Energy
|3.63%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|86.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|93.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|96.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAHUX % Rank
|US
|48.89%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|30.00%
|Non US
|38.06%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|83.13%
|PAHUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|6.91%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|63.13%
|Management Fee
|0.96%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|75.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|PAHUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PAHUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAHUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|10.37%
|PAHUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAHUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|82.50%
|PAHUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PAHUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAHUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.01%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|88.54%
|PAHUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
John Donnelly, CFA, is a global and international SMid cap equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in October 2019. Prior to Jennison, he was a partner and global long/short equity portfolio manager at Garelick Capital Partners. Earlier in his career, he worked at Loomis Sayles & Co. as an equity analyst and Chestnut Partners as an investment banking analyst. John earned a BA in history from Middlebury College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Mark B. Baribeau, CFA, is a managing director, the head of global equity, and a global equity portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in April 2011. He was previously with Loomis Sayles for more than 21 years, where he was lead portfolio manager for the Global Equity Opportunities strategy, beginning in 2005. In addition, he managed large cap growth portfolios from 1992 to 2010, serving as lead manager from 1999 to 2010. Prior to his tenure at Loomis, Mark was an economist at John Hancock Financial Services. He received a BA in economics from the University of Vermont and an MA from the University of Maryland. Mark has a CFA designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society and the National Association of Business Economists.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
