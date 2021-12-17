Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Special Equity Fund

PAHQX | Fund

-

$757 M

0.00%

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$757 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PAHQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Special Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ROYCEFUNDS
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. The portfolio manager applies an intensive value approach in managing the Fund’s assets. This approach, which attempts to combine classic value analysis, the identification of good businesses, and accounting cynicism, has its roots in the teachings of Benjamin Graham and Abraham Briloff.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 10% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/ or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

PAHQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAHQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAHQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAHQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAHQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PAHQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAHQX Category Low Category High PAHQX % Rank
Net Assets 757 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 34 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 463 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 61.18% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fixed Income Clearing Corp 17.16%
  2. Ingles Markets Inc 7.54%
  3. Standard Motor Products Inc 5.46%
  4. Encore Wire Corp 5.05%
  5. Vishay Intertechnology Inc 4.99%
  6. John B Sanfilippo Son Inc 4.78%
  7. TEGNA Inc 4.36%
  8. Marcus Millichap Inc 4.08%
  9. Huntsman Corp 3.94%
  10. Movado Group Inc 3.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAHQX % Rank
Stocks 		82.81% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		17.16% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAHQX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAHQX % Rank
US 		82.81% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PAHQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAHQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PAHQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PAHQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAHQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PAHQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAHQX Category Low Category High PAHQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAHQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAHQX Category Low Category High PAHQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAHQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PAHQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

