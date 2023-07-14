Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Permanent Portfolio Aggressive Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
PAGRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.85 -0.94 -1.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PAGRX) Primary A (PAGDX) C (PAGHX)
PAGRX (Mutual Fund)

Permanent Portfolio Aggressive Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.85 -0.94 -1.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PAGRX) Primary A (PAGDX) C (PAGHX)
PAGRX (Mutual Fund)

Permanent Portfolio Aggressive Growth Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.85 -0.94 -1.33%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (PAGRX) Primary A (PAGDX) C (PAGHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Permanent Portfolio Aggressive Growth Portfolio

PAGRX | Fund

$69.85

$28.8 M

0.23%

$0.16

1.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.8%

1 yr return

22.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$28.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$70.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Permanent Portfolio Aggressive Growth Portfolio

PAGRX | Fund

$69.85

$28.8 M

0.23%

$0.16

1.21%

PAGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Permanent Portfolio Aggressive Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Permanent Portfolio
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 1990
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Cuggino

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests in stocks and stock warrants of U.S. and foreign companies that are expected to have a higher profit potential than the stock market as a whole and whose shares are valued primarily for potential growth in revenues, earnings, dividends or asset values rather than for current income. Such companies may include those involved in technology, medicine, capital goods, natural resources, energy, construction, transportation, finance, entertainment or service, those developing or exploiting new industries, products, services or markets, or those whose shares are otherwise undervalued. The price volatility of such investments is expected to be greater than the price volatility of the U.S. stock market as a whole. The Portfolio may invest in shares of companies of any market capitalization, including small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, and expects to hold stocks of issuers from at least twelve different industry groups.
The Portfolio expects to remain fully invested in stock market investments at all times, apart from incidental amounts of cash, cash equivalents or other high quality, short-term investments. Accordingly, the success of the Portfolio’s investment policy does not depend on short-term, market-timing decisions by the Portfolio’s investment adviser.
Read More

PAGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.8% -14.3% 35.6% 1.51%
1 Yr 22.7% -55.6% 38.6% 1.05%
3 Yr 3.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 66.12%
5 Yr 0.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 65.02%
10 Yr 2.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 60.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -64.5% 28.9% 93.25%
2021 8.1% -20.5% 152.6% 48.99%
2020 6.2% -13.9% 183.6% 10.17%
2019 4.0% -8.3% 8.9% 81.91%
2018 -4.7% -13.5% 12.6% 83.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.8% -20.5% 35.6% 1.06%
1 Yr 22.7% -55.6% 40.3% 0.68%
3 Yr 3.3%* -28.0% 93.5% 66.19%
5 Yr 2.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 59.20%
10 Yr 6.6%* -13.5% 37.4% 53.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.3% -64.5% 28.9% 93.25%
2021 8.1% -20.5% 152.6% 49.46%
2020 6.2% -13.9% 183.6% 10.09%
2019 4.0% -8.3% 8.9% 81.91%
2018 -2.6% -10.9% 12.6% 67.14%

NAV & Total Return History

PAGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAGRX Category Low Category High PAGRX % Rank
Net Assets 28.8 M 177 K 1.21 T 94.61%
Number of Holdings 42 2 4154 87.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 14 M 288 K 270 B 91.82%
Weighting of Top 10 48.73% 1.8% 106.2% 9.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 10.87%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 7.79%
  3. Cortexyme Inc 6.15%
  4. Broadcom Inc 6.05%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp 4.59%
  6. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.05%
  7. Affirm Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 3.55%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.37%
  9. Air Products & Chemicals Inc 3.32%
  10. Twilio Inc Class A 3.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAGRX % Rank
Stocks 		101.22% 0.00% 130.24% 1.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 85.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 83.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 83.42%
Cash 		-1.23% -102.29% 100.00% 97.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAGRX % Rank
Technology 		22.17% 0.00% 48.94% 64.99%
Basic Materials 		19.45% 0.00% 25.70% 0.38%
Industrials 		15.08% 0.00% 29.90% 7.00%
Financial Services 		14.20% 0.00% 55.59% 38.51%
Communication Services 		8.47% 0.00% 27.94% 49.77%
Energy 		6.93% 0.00% 41.64% 7.61%
Healthcare 		4.99% 0.00% 60.70% 98.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.71% 0.00% 30.33% 93.91%
Consumer Defense 		4.00% 0.00% 47.71% 91.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 99.01%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 99.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAGRX % Rank
US 		95.79% 0.00% 127.77% 57.24%
Non US 		5.43% 0.00% 32.38% 25.58%

PAGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 49.27% 26.05%
Management Fee 1.19% 0.00% 2.00% 98.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

PAGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.30% 0.00% 496.00% 10.92%

PAGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAGRX Category Low Category High PAGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.23% 0.00% 24.20% 93.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAGRX Category Low Category High PAGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.14% -54.00% 6.06% 88.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Cuggino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2003

19.1

19.1%

Mr. Cuggino has served as the President and Portfolio Manager of Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds since his investment advisory firm, Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC, began managing the Fund’s four Portfolios on May 1, 2003. Mr. Cuggino has served as a trustee of the Fund since 1998, as its Chairman of the Board and President since 2003, and as its Secretary since 2006. From 1993 through 2007, Mr. Cuggino served as the Fund’s Treasurer. Mr. Cuggino serves as the manager and sole trustee of the sole member (also as the President and Chief Executive Officer) of Pacific Heights since its founding in 2002. Mr. Cuggino previously served in various accounting, auditing and taxation capacities at Ernst & Young LLP and one of its predecessor firms, Arthur Young & Company, from 1985 through 1991. Mr. Cuggino is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and received his undergraduate degrees in accountancy and management from Bentley University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×