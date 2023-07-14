Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests in stocks and stock warrants of U.S. and foreign companies that are expected to have a higher profit potential than the stock market as a whole and whose shares are valued primarily for potential growth in revenues, earnings, dividends or asset values rather than for current income. Such companies may include those involved in technology, medicine, capital goods, natural resources, energy, construction, transportation, finance, entertainment or service, those developing or exploiting new industries, products, services or markets, or those whose shares are otherwise undervalued. The price volatility of such investments is expected to be greater than the price volatility of the U.S. stock market as a whole. The Portfolio may invest in shares of companies of any market capitalization, including small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies, and expects to hold stocks of issuers from at least twelve different industry groups.

The Portfolio expects to remain fully invested in stock market investments at all times, apart from incidental amounts of cash, cash equivalents or other high quality, short-term investments. Accordingly, the success of the Portfolio’s investment policy does not depend on short-term, market-timing decisions by the Portfolio’s investment adviser.