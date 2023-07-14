Home
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Fund

mutual fund
PAGLX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$34.74 -0.03 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Adv (PAGLX) Primary No Load (RPGEX) Inst (RGGIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Fund

PAGLX | Fund

$34.74

$1.15 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.5%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PAGLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Growth Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Oct 27, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Berg

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks. Under normal conditions, the fund will invest in at least five countries, one of which will be the U.S., and at least 30% of its net assets will be invested in securities outside the U.S., including emerging markets.

While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.

Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·leading or improving market position;

·attractive business niche;

·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;

·seasoned management;

·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and

·sound or improving balance sheet.

Read More

PAGLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -35.6% 29.2% 66.67%
1 Yr 15.8% 17.3% 252.4% 7.27%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 5.23%
5 Yr 4.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 4.03%
10 Yr 5.9%* -6.9% 18.3% 8.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -24.3% 957.1% 7.45%
2021 0.9% -38.3% 47.1% 8.85%
2020 11.7% -54.2% 0.6% 9.96%
2019 6.8% -76.0% 54.1% 4.83%
2018 -1.7% -26.1% 47.8% 53.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.5% -35.6% 29.2% 66.89%
1 Yr 15.8% 11.4% 252.4% 6.93%
3 Yr -0.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 5.23%
5 Yr 5.1%* 0.1% 32.7% 4.03%
10 Yr 8.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 8.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAGLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -24.3% 957.1% 7.45%
2021 0.9% -33.1% 47.1% 8.85%
2020 11.7% -44.4% 1.8% 17.36%
2019 6.8% -6.5% 54.1% 7.91%
2018 -1.5% -14.4% 47.8% 65.55%

NAV & Total Return History

PAGLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAGLX Category Low Category High PAGLX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 199 K 133 B 23.14%
Number of Holdings 205 1 9075 21.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 236 M -18 M 37.6 B 35.90%
Weighting of Top 10 17.52% 9.1% 100.0% 85.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  2. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  3. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 6.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAGLX % Rank
Stocks 		94.77% 61.84% 125.47% 71.59%
Cash 		5.23% -174.70% 23.12% 91.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 38.88%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 2.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 31.61%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 35.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAGLX % Rank
Technology 		21.69% 0.00% 49.87% 61.23%
Financial Services 		16.49% 0.00% 38.42% 26.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.46% 0.00% 40.94% 26.65%
Healthcare 		15.45% 0.00% 35.42% 30.29%
Industrials 		9.51% 0.00% 44.06% 52.09%
Communication Services 		8.06% 0.00% 57.66% 52.64%
Consumer Defense 		4.49% 0.00% 73.28% 63.22%
Basic Materials 		3.93% 0.00% 38.60% 61.45%
Real Estate 		2.59% 0.00% 39.48% 20.70%
Utilities 		2.34% 0.00% 29.12% 53.41%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 59.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAGLX % Rank
US 		51.59% 0.13% 103.82% 63.55%
Non US 		43.18% 0.58% 99.46% 40.75%

PAGLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 44.27% 56.21%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.82% 34.35%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.05%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 71.34%

Sales Fees

PAGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 9.52%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAGLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.70% 0.00% 395.00% 83.37%

PAGLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAGLX Category Low Category High PAGLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 31.51%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAGLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAGLX Category Low Category High PAGLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.34% -4.27% 12.65% 82.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAGLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAGLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Berg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2008

13.6

13.6%

Scott Berg has been chairman of the committe at T. Rowe Price since 2008. Mr. Berg has 12 years of investment experience, all of which have been with T. Rowe Price. He joined the firm in 2002 as a research analyst covering the business services sector after serving as a summer intern in 2001. Prior to this, he was the manager of financial analysis and planning for Mead Consumer and Office Products, where he was responsible for his division's annual business plan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

