Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
24.7%
1 yr return
22.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$28.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.7%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 4.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PAGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|1.73%
|1 Yr
|22.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|1.13%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|67.21%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|65.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|65.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|93.32%
|2021
|8.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|50.16%
|2020
|6.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|10.82%
|2019
|4.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|80.64%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|84.19%
|Period
|PAGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|1.28%
|1 Yr
|22.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|0.75%
|3 Yr
|3.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|67.31%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|59.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|77.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.3%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|93.32%
|2021
|8.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|50.62%
|2020
|6.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|10.73%
|2019
|4.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|80.64%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|67.84%
|PAGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAGDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.8 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|94.46%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|2
|4154
|87.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14 M
|288 K
|270 B
|91.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.73%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|9.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAGDX % Rank
|Stocks
|101.22%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|0.90%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|72.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|72.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|70.95%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|70.67%
|Cash
|-1.23%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|97.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAGDX % Rank
|Technology
|22.17%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|64.84%
|Basic Materials
|19.45%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|0.23%
|Industrials
|15.08%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|6.85%
|Financial Services
|14.20%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|38.36%
|Communication Services
|8.47%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|49.62%
|Energy
|6.93%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|7.46%
|Healthcare
|4.99%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|98.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.71%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|93.76%
|Consumer Defense
|4.00%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|91.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.11%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|96.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAGDX % Rank
|US
|95.79%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|57.09%
|Non US
|5.43%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|25.43%
|PAGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|16.93%
|Management Fee
|1.19%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|98.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|PAGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|75.80%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.30%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|10.75%
|PAGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAGDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|86.43%
|PAGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PAGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAGDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.39%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|93.26%
|PAGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 04, 2019
|$4.945
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2003
19.1
19.1%
Mr. Cuggino has served as the President and Portfolio Manager of Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds since his investment advisory firm, Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC, began managing the Fund’s four Portfolios on May 1, 2003. Mr. Cuggino has served as a trustee of the Fund since 1998, as its Chairman of the Board and President since 2003, and as its Secretary since 2006. From 1993 through 2007, Mr. Cuggino served as the Fund’s Treasurer. Mr. Cuggino serves as the manager and sole trustee of the sole member (also as the President and Chief Executive Officer) of Pacific Heights since its founding in 2002. Mr. Cuggino previously served in various accounting, auditing and taxation capacities at Ernst & Young LLP and one of its predecessor firms, Arthur Young & Company, from 1985 through 1991. Mr. Cuggino is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) and received his undergraduate degrees in accountancy and management from Bentley University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...