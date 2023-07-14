Home
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund

mutual fund
PAFDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.28 -0.2 -0.6%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (PRFDX) Primary Adv (PAFDX) Retirement (RRFDX) Inst (REIPX) Inst (TRZQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund

PAFDX | Fund

$33.28

$18.8 B

2.08%

$0.69

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.2%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$18.8 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.40%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PAFDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Linehan

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued.

The fund typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. The fund’s in-house research team seeks companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for companies in the aggregate with one or more of the following:

·an established operating history;

·above-average dividend yield relative to the broader equity market;

·low price/earnings ratio relative to the broader equity market;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; or

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises.

The adviser generally seeks investments in large-capitalization companies and the fund’s yield, which reflects the level of dividends paid by the fund, is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000® Value Index.

The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, including the financials and healthcare sectors.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

PAFDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -13.6% 215.2% 72.21%
1 Yr 2.2% -58.6% 197.5% 64.14%
3 Yr 7.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 40.75%
5 Yr -0.1%* -15.4% 29.3% 58.16%
10 Yr 0.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 59.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -65.1% 22.3% 30.29%
2021 7.3% -25.3% 25.5% 56.26%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 68.14%
2019 4.1% -9.2% 10.4% 63.75%
2018 -3.9% -9.4% 3.1% 65.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.2% -13.6% 215.2% 69.12%
1 Yr 2.2% -58.6% 197.5% 63.58%
3 Yr 7.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 40.63%
5 Yr 1.8%* -15.2% 31.9% 46.87%
10 Yr 5.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 42.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAFDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.3% -65.1% 22.3% 30.29%
2021 7.3% -25.3% 25.5% 56.26%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 68.05%
2019 4.1% -9.2% 10.4% 63.84%
2018 -2.0% -8.9% 3.3% 41.43%

NAV & Total Return History

PAFDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAFDX Category Low Category High PAFDX % Rank
Net Assets 18.8 B 1 M 151 B 6.43%
Number of Holdings 114 2 1727 26.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.88 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 6.40%
Weighting of Top 10 25.07% 5.0% 99.2% 63.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wells Fargo & Co 3.39%
  2. General Electric Co 2.91%
  3. American International Group Inc 2.68%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 2.59%
  5. Southern Co 2.56%
  6. General Electric Co 2.52%
  7. DuPont de Nemours Inc 2.50%
  8. Anthem Inc 2.45%
  9. Qualcomm Inc 2.44%
  10. AbbVie Inc 2.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAFDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.87% 28.02% 125.26% 59.11%
Cash 		1.45% -88.20% 71.98% 52.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.36% 0.00% 12.57% 6.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.32% 0.00% 3.66% 3.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 69.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 71.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAFDX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.90% 0.00% 58.05% 23.51%
Healthcare 		17.83% 0.00% 30.08% 50.00%
Industrials 		10.76% 0.00% 42.76% 58.66%
Utilities 		9.52% 0.00% 27.04% 7.67%
Technology 		8.33% 0.00% 54.02% 76.49%
Energy 		6.80% 0.00% 54.00% 66.17%
Consumer Defense 		6.65% 0.00% 34.10% 73.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.29% 0.00% 22.74% 58.50%
Real Estate 		4.58% 0.00% 90.54% 25.83%
Communication Services 		4.53% 0.00% 26.58% 66.91%
Basic Materials 		3.81% 0.00% 21.69% 40.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAFDX % Rank
US 		88.82% 24.51% 121.23% 72.58%
Non US 		9.05% 0.00% 41.42% 23.89%

PAFDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.04% 45.41% 48.53%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 40.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.92%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 75.62%

Sales Fees

PAFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAFDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.40% 0.00% 488.00% 20.33%

PAFDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAFDX Category Low Category High PAFDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.08% 0.00% 41.90% 41.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAFDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAFDX Category Low Category High PAFDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -1.51% 4.28% 47.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAFDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PAFDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Linehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2015

6.58

6.6%

John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

