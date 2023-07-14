Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$18.8 B
Holdings in Top 10
25.1%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.40%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks, with an emphasis on large-capitalization stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued.
The fund typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. The fund’s in-house research team seeks companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.
In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for companies in the aggregate with one or more of the following:
·an established operating history;
·above-average dividend yield relative to the broader equity market;
·low price/earnings ratio relative to the broader equity market;
·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; or
·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises.
The adviser generally seeks investments in large-capitalization companies and the fund’s yield, which reflects the level of dividends paid by the fund, is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000® Value Index.
The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, including the financials and healthcare sectors.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).
|Period
|PAFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|72.21%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|64.14%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|40.75%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|58.16%
|10 Yr
|0.7%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|59.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|30.29%
|2021
|7.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|56.26%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|68.14%
|2019
|4.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|63.75%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|65.46%
|Period
|PAFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|69.12%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|63.58%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|40.63%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|46.87%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|42.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|PAFDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|30.29%
|2021
|7.3%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|56.26%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|68.05%
|2019
|4.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|63.84%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|41.43%
|PAFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAFDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.8 B
|1 M
|151 B
|6.43%
|Number of Holdings
|114
|2
|1727
|26.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.88 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|6.40%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.07%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|63.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAFDX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.87%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|59.11%
|Cash
|1.45%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|52.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.36%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|6.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.32%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|3.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|69.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAFDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.90%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|23.51%
|Healthcare
|17.83%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|50.00%
|Industrials
|10.76%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|58.66%
|Utilities
|9.52%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|7.67%
|Technology
|8.33%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|76.49%
|Energy
|6.80%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|66.17%
|Consumer Defense
|6.65%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|73.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.29%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|58.50%
|Real Estate
|4.58%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|25.83%
|Communication Services
|4.53%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|66.91%
|Basic Materials
|3.81%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|40.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAFDX % Rank
|US
|88.82%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|72.58%
|Non US
|9.05%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|23.89%
|PAFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|48.53%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|40.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.92%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|75.62%
|PAFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAFDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.40%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|20.33%
|PAFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAFDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.08%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|41.73%
|PAFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PAFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAFDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.39%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|47.29%
|PAFDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2013
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2013
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2013
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2012
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2012
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2011
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2011
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2007
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2007
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2006
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2006
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2006
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2006
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2005
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2005
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2005
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2005
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2004
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2004
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2004
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2003
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2003
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2003
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2003
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2002
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2002
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2002
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2002
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2001
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2001
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2001
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2001
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2015
6.58
6.6%
John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...