The fund expects to invest significantly outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly among developed markets and, to a lesser extent, emerging market countries throughout the world. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in non-U.S. stocks and at least 65% of its net assets in stocks of large-cap companies. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.

The fund takes a core approach to investing, which provides some exposure to both growth and value styles of investing. The adviser relies on a global research team to search for particularly promising stocks. The adviser will select securities that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals and valuation.

In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·attractive business niche with potential for earnings growth;

·attractive valuation relative to the company’s peers or its own historical norm;

·barriers to entry in its business;

·seasoned management;

·healthy balance sheet; and

·potential to grow dividends or conduct share repurchases.