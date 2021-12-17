Home
Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund

mutual fund
PADOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Target-Date 2030
share class
Inst (PRRTX) Primary A (PRRQX) Retirement (PREZX) Other (PADRX) Other (PADNX) Other (PADOX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund

PADOX | Fund

-

$239 M

0.00%

$1.28

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$239 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PADOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam RetirementReady 2030 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Jan 04, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Schoen

Fund Description

PADOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PADOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 5.2% 11.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -37.4% 11.0% 5.80%
3 Yr N/A* -15.9% 6.6% 100.00%
5 Yr N/A* -9.4% 4.0% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 4.6% 99.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PADOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.7% -8.9% N/A
2021 N/A -2.8% 6.8% N/A
2020 N/A 0.2% 4.4% N/A
2019 N/A 0.6% 4.4% N/A
2018 N/A -4.5% -1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PADOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 5.2% 11.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -37.4% 11.0% 5.43%
3 Yr N/A* -15.9% 6.6% 98.99%
5 Yr N/A* -9.4% 4.0% 99.43%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 5.6% 97.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PADOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.7% -8.9% N/A
2021 N/A -2.8% 6.8% N/A
2020 N/A 0.2% 4.4% N/A
2019 N/A 0.6% 4.4% N/A
2018 N/A -4.5% -0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PADOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PADOX Category Low Category High PADOX % Rank
Net Assets 239 M 2.32 M 81.9 B 70.89%
Number of Holdings 6 5 655 95.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 239 M 642 K 80.9 B 70.89%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 41.5% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Bal P 43.31%
  2. Putnam Multi-Asset Absolute Return P 26.43%
  3. Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return P 14.93%
  4. Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Cnsrv P 10.12%
  5. Putnam Government Money Market G 5.23%
  6. Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Gr P 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PADOX % Rank
Bonds 		47.01% 18.68% 57.75% 16.43%
Stocks 		35.53% 0.00% 70.35% 98.59%
Cash 		15.66% -8.52% 39.26% 3.76%
Other 		1.19% -0.71% 15.19% 21.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.52% 0.03% 1.11% 34.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.08% 0.00% 0.29% 40.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PADOX % Rank
Technology 		21.81% 14.06% 23.99% 8.06%
Financial Services 		13.36% 12.64% 18.99% 92.42%
Healthcare 		12.44% 10.63% 14.63% 60.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.64% 8.12% 13.37% 69.67%
Industrials 		8.86% 8.84% 12.27% 96.21%
Consumer Defense 		7.24% 4.88% 10.87% 30.33%
Communication Services 		6.86% 5.69% 10.00% 62.09%
Energy 		6.18% 2.46% 6.43% 10.43%
Basic Materials 		5.18% 3.15% 7.02% 31.75%
Real Estate 		4.11% 1.86% 12.53% 60.19%
Utilities 		3.32% 1.89% 7.89% 17.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PADOX % Rank
US 		26.86% 0.00% 56.32% 89.20%
Non US 		8.67% 0.00% 32.09% 95.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PADOX % Rank
Securitized 		33.64% 0.00% 37.72% 7.51%
Cash & Equivalents 		28.70% 1.54% 50.44% 6.10%
Government 		22.32% 15.42% 89.09% 92.96%
Corporate 		15.22% 0.53% 53.65% 88.73%
Derivative 		0.12% 0.00% 17.60% 37.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 93.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PADOX % Rank
US 		42.41% 16.74% 50.94% 6.10%
Non US 		4.60% 0.13% 19.32% 65.73%

PADOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PADOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 37.53% 45.63%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 0.81% 86.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 49.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

PADOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PADOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PADOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 3.00% 98.00% 86.15%

PADOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PADOX Category Low Category High PADOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.37% 67.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PADOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PADOX Category Low Category High PADOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.26% 0.12% 8.13% 98.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PADOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PADOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Schoen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Robert Schoen is Co-Head of the Global Asset Allocation (GAA) group at Putnam Investments. In partnership with other GAA co-heads, he is responsible for the overall strategy and positioning of Putnam's GAA products. Robert’s career in the investment industry began in 1990. He joined Putnam in 1997. Prior to joining Putnam (from 1992 to 1997), Robert was a self-employed Financial Consultant. He was Head of Research at an asset management company from 1990 to 1992. Robert has a BA from Tufts University and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business.

James Fetch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2012

9.5

9.5%

Mr. Fetch is a Co-Head of Global Asset Allocation (GAA). In partnership with the other GAA Co-Heads, he directs the overall strategy and positioning of Putnam’s GAA products. He is responsible for portfolio construction and risk management of GAA portfolios. His work also contributes to Putnam’s Capital Markets Outlook. Mr. Fetch is a portfolio manager of Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (Balanced, Conservative, and Growth); Putnam Dynamic Risk Allocation Fund; Putnam Multi-Asset Absolute Return Fund; Putnam Multi-Asset Model Portfolios; Putnam Retirement Advantage Funds; Putnam RetirementReady Funds; Putnam Total Return Fund; and Putnam 529 for America. Mr. Fetch has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 1994. After leaving in 1998 to complete his M.B.A., he rejoined the firm in 2000.

Brett Goldstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Co-Chief Investment Officer, Global Asset Allocation. Previously, Portfolio Manager and Analyst.

Adrian Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Mr. Chan is a Portfolio Manager in the Global Asset Allocation group. He joined Putnam in 2003 and first served in the investment industry from 2003 to 2006. After leaving to complete his M.B.A., Mr. Chan rejoined the industry full-time in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Chan served as an Investment Associate from 2003 to 2006, a Summer Intern in 2007, and an Analyst from 2008 to 2015. Mr. Chan earned an M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an A.B. from Harvard University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.78 2.41

