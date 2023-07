Investments

The fund is one of three Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds, each of which has a unique strategic, or typical, allocation between equity and fixed-income investments. Using qualitative analysis and quantitative techniques, we adjust portfolio allocations from time to time within a certain range for each fund to try to optimize a fund’s performance consistent with its goal. The strategic allocation and the range of allowable allocation for the fund are shown below.

Class Strategic allocation Range Equity 30% 15-45% Fixed Income 70% 55-85%

We invest mainly in fixed-income investments, including U.S. and foreign government obligations, corporate obligations and securitized debt instruments (such as mortgage-backed investments). We may consider, among other factors, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, as well as general market conditions, when deciding whether to buy or sell fixed-income investments. We also invest, to a lesser extent, in equity securities (growth or value stocks or both) of U.S. and foreign companies of any size. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell equity investments. We may also select other investments that do not fall within these asset classes. We typically use

to a significant extent derivatives, such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions, warrants and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.