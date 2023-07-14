Home
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund

mutual fund
PACLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.91 +0.02 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
No Load (PRWCX) Primary Adv (PACLX) Inst (TRAIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund

PACLX | Fund

$32.91

$48.6 B

1.21%

$0.40

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$48.6 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund

PACLX | Fund

$32.91

$48.6 B

1.21%

$0.40

0.99%

PACLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Giroux

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 50% of its total assets in stocks and the remaining assets are generally invested in corporate and government debt (including mortgage- and asset-backed securities) and bank loans (which represent an interest in amounts owed by a borrower to a syndicate of lenders) in keeping with the fund’s objective. The fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.

The fund’s investments in stocks generally fall into one of two categories: the larger category comprises long-term core holdings whose prices when purchased are considered low in terms of company assets, earnings, or other factors; the smaller category comprises opportunistic investments whose prices we expect to rise in the short term but not necessarily over the long term. There are no limits on the market capitalization of the issuers of the stocks in which the fund invests. Since we attempt to prevent losses as well as achieve gains, we typically use a value approach in selecting investments. Our in-house research team seeks to identify companies that seem undervalued by various measures, such as price/book value, and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation. We may establish relatively large positions in companies we find particularly attractive.

We work as hard to reduce risk as to maximize gains and may seek to realize gains rather than lose them in market declines. In addition, we search for attractive risk/reward values among all types of securities. The portion of the fund’s investment in a particular type of security, such as common stocks, results largely from case-by-case investment decisions, and the size of the fund’s cash reserves may reflect the portfolio manager’s ability to find companies that meet valuation criteria rather than his market outlook.

The fund may purchase bonds, convertible securities, and bank loans for their income or other features or to gain additional exposure to a company. Maturity and quality are not necessarily major considerations and there are no limits on the maturities or credit ratings of the debt instruments in which the fund invests. The fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in below investment-grade corporate bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) and other debt instruments that are rated below investment grade. If a security is split rated (i.e., rated

investment-grade by at least one rating agency and below investment-grade by another rating agency), the higher rating will be used for purposes of this requirement. The fund also writes (i.e., sells) call options, primarily in an effort to protect against downside risk or to generate additional income.

PACLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PACLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -8.3% 18.1% 5.70%
1 Yr 4.0% -13.3% 143.9% 53.32%
3 Yr 0.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 35.55%
5 Yr 2.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 13.44%
10 Yr 2.8%* -6.1% 9.0% 21.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PACLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -34.7% 92.4% 65.20%
2021 4.1% -6.1% 19.5% 32.71%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 37.35%
2019 4.1% 0.1% 14.9% 12.94%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.0% 6.11%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PACLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -11.9% 18.1% 5.70%
1 Yr 4.0% -13.3% 143.9% 53.04%
3 Yr 0.7%* -8.0% 25.7% 35.83%
5 Yr 3.7%* -9.8% 24.3% 8.55%
10 Yr 6.1%* -6.1% 11.0% 4.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PACLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -34.7% 92.4% 65.20%
2021 4.1% -6.1% 19.5% 32.71%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 37.35%
2019 4.1% 0.1% 14.9% 13.24%
2018 0.1% -12.6% 0.2% 0.78%

NAV & Total Return History

PACLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PACLX Category Low Category High PACLX % Rank
Net Assets 48.6 B 658 K 207 B 4.50%
Number of Holdings 343 2 15351 32.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.1 B 660 K 48.5 B 3.41%
Weighting of Top 10 40.31% 8.4% 105.0% 52.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.86%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 6.01%
  3. T. Rowe Price Gov. Reserve 5.97%
  4. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  5. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  6. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  7. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  8. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  9. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%
  10. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 4.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PACLX % Rank
Stocks 		62.90% 0.00% 99.40% 30.79%
Bonds 		26.86% 0.00% 116.75% 84.88%
Cash 		9.20% -16.75% 81.51% 12.53%
Convertible Bonds 		0.54% 0.00% 23.84% 46.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.49% 0.00% 27.92% 16.89%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 86.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PACLX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.66% 0.00% 29.35% 1.23%
Technology 		22.21% 0.00% 44.21% 27.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.19% 0.00% 19.36% 2.46%
Industrials 		12.63% 0.00% 24.37% 14.89%
Financial Services 		10.82% 0.00% 38.77% 90.16%
Communication Services 		6.52% 0.00% 23.67% 63.25%
Utilities 		4.88% 0.00% 99.55% 17.35%
Consumer Defense 		2.79% 0.00% 19.93% 90.16%
Basic Materials 		1.30% 0.00% 33.35% 90.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 99.18%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 98.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PACLX % Rank
US 		60.87% -1.65% 98.67% 11.72%
Non US 		2.03% 0.00% 37.06% 83.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PACLX % Rank
Corporate 		57.43% 0.00% 98.21% 16.89%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.91% 0.14% 100.00% 13.22%
Government 		17.09% 0.00% 97.26% 70.71%
Securitized 		0.57% 0.00% 92.13% 84.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 82.43%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 88.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PACLX % Rank
US 		25.11% 0.00% 62.18% 75.61%
Non US 		1.75% 0.00% 84.73% 82.02%

PACLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PACLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 17.63% 40.14%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.83% 70.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.65%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.83% 74.87%

Sales Fees

PACLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PACLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PACLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.80% 0.00% 343.00% 59.44%

PACLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PACLX Category Low Category High PACLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.21% 0.00% 8.35% 91.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PACLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PACLX Category Low Category High PACLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.66% -2.34% 19.41% 75.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PACLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

PACLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Giroux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2006

15.93

15.9%

David R. Giroux, CFA, is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Giroux is a portfolio manager, Chief Investment Officer, U.S. Equity Multi-Discipline, and president and chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee. Mr. Giroux joined the firm in 1998 and, until 2006, had analytical responsibility for the firm’s investments in the industrials and automotive sectors. As an analyst, Mr. Giroux covered the automotive sector. Mr. Giroux has a B.A. in Finance and Political Economy from Hillsdale College. Mr. Giroux is also a chartered financial analyst.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

