Principal MidCap Value Fund I

mutual fund
PABVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.16 -0.12 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (PVMIX) Primary Retirement (PABVX) Retirement (PABWX) Retirement (PMPRX) Retirement (PLASX) Other (PVEJX) Retirement (PCMSX) A (PCMVX)
Principal MidCap Value Fund I

PABVX | Fund

$16.16

$3.74 B

1.21%

$0.19

-

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$3.74 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Principal MidCap Value Fund I

PABVX | Fund

$16.16

$3.74 B

1.21%

$0.19

-

PABVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal MidCap Value Fund I
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randy Welch

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of companies with medium market capitalizations at the time of purchase. For this Fund, companies with medium market capitalizations are those with market capitalizations within the range of companies comprising the Russell Midcap® Value Index (as of December 31, 2021, this range was between approximately $163.8 million and $71.7billion). The Fund invests in value equity securities, an investment strategy that emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund also invests in real estate investment trusts.The Fund is primarily actively managed by the sub-advisors. In addition, Principal Global Investors, LLC may invest up to 30% of the Fund’s assets using an index sampling strategy designed to match the performance of the Russell Midcap®Value Index.
Read More

PABVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PABVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -10.8% 26.2% 59.27%
1 Yr 5.3% -29.4% 26.4% 57.29%
3 Yr 9.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 55.97%
5 Yr 1.0%* -15.0% 42.1% 41.76%
10 Yr -0.8%* -8.0% 20.5% 74.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PABVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -41.6% 42.6% 40.00%
2021 8.1% -23.5% 23.2% 58.84%
2020 1.6% -8.6% 93.7% 18.28%
2019 4.8% -2.6% 7.8% 60.00%
2018 -4.7% -8.8% 3.8% 54.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PABVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -19.1% 22.1% 56.14%
1 Yr 5.3% -29.4% 36.6% 53.25%
3 Yr 9.2%* -14.4% 93.1% 55.05%
5 Yr 3.4%* -13.5% 42.1% 27.61%
10 Yr 6.4%* -3.7% 21.6% 24.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PABVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.3% -41.6% 42.6% 40.00%
2021 8.1% -23.5% 23.2% 58.84%
2020 1.6% -8.6% 93.7% 18.28%
2019 4.8% -2.6% 7.8% 60.00%
2018 -2.4% -7.6% 3.8% 13.68%

NAV & Total Return History

PABVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PABVX Category Low Category High PABVX % Rank
Net Assets 3.74 B 504 K 30.4 B 16.54%
Number of Holdings 710 9 2354 1.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 583 M 129 K 9.16 B 22.28%
Weighting of Top 10 15.63% 5.3% 99.9% 74.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Government Money Market Instl 2.88%
  2. Alleghany Corp 1.67%
  3. Coterra Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 1.66%
  4. Tyson Foods Inc Class A 1.61%
  5. Flex Ltd 1.43%
  6. Sysco Corp 1.42%
  7. Devon Energy Corp 1.40%
  8. Textron Inc 1.38%
  9. AutoNation Inc 1.34%
  10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PABVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.10% 85.69% 100.65% 68.13%
Cash 		2.89% -0.65% 14.30% 30.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 30.31%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 30.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 29.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 31.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABVX % Rank
Industrials 		20.63% 0.00% 29.02% 10.88%
Financial Services 		15.35% 0.00% 60.11% 79.02%
Technology 		10.15% 0.00% 30.07% 36.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.97% 0.00% 29.62% 63.99%
Real Estate 		9.22% 0.00% 40.74% 28.76%
Energy 		7.89% 0.00% 29.17% 35.75%
Basic Materials 		7.22% 0.00% 23.88% 27.72%
Consumer Defense 		7.11% 0.00% 33.79% 27.46%
Healthcare 		6.54% 0.00% 32.47% 80.57%
Utilities 		4.34% 0.00% 24.69% 68.91%
Communication Services 		1.57% 0.00% 19.80% 65.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABVX % Rank
US 		95.01% 55.79% 100.30% 38.86%
Non US 		2.09% 0.00% 36.04% 65.54%

PABVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PABVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 16.27% 52.10%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.20% 36.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.40% 0.97%

Sales Fees

PABVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PABVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PABVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.50% 0.00% 227.00% 55.27%

PABVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PABVX Category Low Category High PABVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.21% 0.00% 8.88% 58.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PABVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PABVX Category Low Category High PABVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.12% -1.84% 4.73% 26.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PABVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PABVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randy Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.

James Fennessey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2009

13.0

13.0%

Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

