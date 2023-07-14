Home
Trending ETFs

PABCX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.98 -0.06 -0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (PABFX) Primary C (PABCX) A (PIBAX) Retirement (PALRX) Retirement (PIBQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

7.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$1.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 85.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PABCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 07, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stacie Mintz

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of equity, fixed income and money market securities that is actively managed to capitalize on opportunities created by perceived misvaluation. PGIM Quantitative Solutions LLC (“PGIM Quantitative Solutions”), one of the Fund’s subadvisers, is responsible for allocating the Fund’s assets among equities, fixed income securities and cash. PGIM Quantitative Solutions also manages the Fund’s equity portfolio. Normally the Fund will invest 45% to 70% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Equity and equity-related securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stocks and stock index futures. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities of small companies. PGIM Quantitative Solutions considers small cap stocks to include those in the Russell 2000 Index. As of September 30, 2022, the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index was approximately $13.62 billion and the median capitalization was approximately $0.939billion. PGIM Quantitative Solutions utilizes a quantitative approach to identify stocks that have good growth prospects, are high quality, and are reasonably priced relative to industry peers. It constructs a portfolio that favors these types of stocks, and is designed to outperform market averages while maintaining a similar level of risk relative to the broad stock market.PGIM Fixed Income, the principal public fixed income asset management unit of PGIM, Inc. (“PGIM”), and PGIM Limited (the “Fixed Income Subadvisers”), manage the Fund’s fixed income portfolio. Under normal circumstances, 30% to 55% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities include, but are not limited to, debt obligations issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, corporate debt securities, mortgage-related securities, and asset-backed securities. In managing the Fund’s assets, the Fixed Income Subadvisers use a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the Fixed Income Subadvisers develop views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the Fixed Income Subadvisers develop an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The Fixed Income Subadvisers may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.Normally, up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in money market instruments, which include the commercial paper of U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, short-term obligations of U.S. and foreign banks and short-term obligations guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies.The Fund may invest up to 15% of the Fund's total assets in foreign equity securities, and up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign debt securities.
Read More

PABCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PABCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -8.3% 18.1% 24.97%
1 Yr 7.5% -13.3% 143.9% 20.57%
3 Yr 0.1%* -8.0% 25.7% 45.28%
5 Yr -0.3%* -9.8% 24.3% 46.56%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.1% 9.0% 40.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PABCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -34.7% 92.4% 43.19%
2021 0.8% -6.1% 19.5% 74.32%
2020 2.3% -7.5% 11.8% 53.61%
2019 3.6% 0.1% 14.9% 31.81%
2018 -2.4% -12.6% 0.0% 54.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PABCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -11.9% 18.1% 25.10%
1 Yr 7.5% -13.3% 143.9% 20.24%
3 Yr 0.1%* -8.0% 25.7% 45.52%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 53.44%
10 Yr 2.9%* -6.1% 11.0% 47.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PABCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -34.7% 92.4% 43.19%
2021 0.8% -6.1% 19.5% 74.32%
2020 2.3% -7.5% 11.8% 53.61%
2019 3.7% 0.1% 14.9% 30.90%
2018 -2.1% -12.6% 0.2% 69.44%

NAV & Total Return History

PABCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PABCX Category Low Category High PABCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.02 B 658 K 207 B 51.16%
Number of Holdings 2125 2 15351 5.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 167 M 660 K 48.5 B 66.49%
Weighting of Top 10 16.23% 8.4% 105.0% 94.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 2.82%
  2. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 2.75%
  3. Apple Inc 2.67%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 2.25% 1.87%
  5. Pgim Institutional Money Market Fund - D 1.60%
  6. Pgim Institutional Money Market Fund - D 1.60%
  7. Pgim Institutional Money Market Fund - D 1.60%
  8. Pgim Institutional Money Market Fund - D 1.60%
  9. Pgim Institutional Money Market Fund - D 1.60%
  10. Pgim Institutional Money Market Fund - D 1.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PABCX % Rank
Stocks 		58.70% 0.00% 99.40% 54.50%
Bonds 		38.02% 0.00% 116.75% 27.66%
Cash 		2.95% -16.75% 81.51% 61.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.31% 0.00% 23.84% 79.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 27.92% 60.90%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 91.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABCX % Rank
Technology 		21.10% 0.00% 44.21% 38.25%
Financial Services 		14.82% 0.00% 38.77% 49.73%
Healthcare 		13.93% 0.00% 29.35% 48.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.68% 0.00% 19.36% 36.75%
Industrials 		9.55% 0.00% 24.37% 62.57%
Communication Services 		7.09% 0.00% 23.67% 52.19%
Consumer Defense 		6.73% 0.00% 19.93% 45.08%
Energy 		6.05% 0.00% 85.65% 31.56%
Basic Materials 		4.83% 0.00% 33.35% 26.37%
Real Estate 		2.70% 0.00% 65.01% 65.57%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 99.55% 65.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABCX % Rank
US 		46.45% -1.65% 98.67% 51.77%
Non US 		12.25% 0.00% 37.06% 47.55%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABCX % Rank
Securitized 		30.59% 0.00% 92.13% 15.94%
Corporate 		30.24% 0.00% 98.21% 52.59%
Government 		16.26% 0.00% 97.26% 74.39%
Derivative 		15.69% 0.00% 31.93% 2.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.42% 0.14% 100.00% 73.98%
Municipal 		0.79% 0.00% 24.80% 23.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PABCX % Rank
US 		32.09% 0.00% 62.18% 33.65%
Non US 		5.93% 0.00% 84.73% 20.71%

PABCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PABCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% 0.01% 17.63% 9.44%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.83% 82.70%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 96.81%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

PABCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 86.87%

Trading Fees

PABCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PABCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 85.00% 0.00% 343.00% 79.50%

PABCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PABCX Category Low Category High PABCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.61% 0.00% 8.35% 22.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PABCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PABCX Category Low Category High PABCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.50% -2.34% 19.41% 81.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PABCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PABCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stacie Mintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2005

16.76

16.8%

Stacie L. Mintz, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Quantitative Equity team. In this capacity, she manages US Core, Long Short and Market Neutral strategies, as well as overseeing the team responsible for implementation. Prior to her current role, Stacie was a member of the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team, where she was responsible for several retail and institutional portfolios. In addition, during that time, she was responsible for managing the overall asset allocation for the Prudential Pension Plan. She earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University, an MBA in Finance from New York University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Joel Kallman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2009

12.73

12.7%

Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Richard Piccirillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 27, 2013

8.51

8.5%

Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.

Michael Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 27, 2013

8.51

8.5%

Michael J. Collins, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Core, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Previously, Mr. Collins was a High Yield Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Investment Strategist. Earlier he was a credit research analyst, covering investment grade and high yield corporate credits. Additionally, he developed proprietary quantitative international interest rate and currency valuation models for our global bond unit. Mr. Collins began his career at the Firm in 1986 as a software applications designer. He received a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA in Finance from New York University. Mr. Collins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for Prudential Total Return Bond Fund.

Gregory Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.

Edward Lithgow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 25, 2014

7.52

7.5%

Edward J. Lithgow is a Portfolio Manager for QMA. He manages domestic and international index funds. In addition, Mr. Lithgow also assists with portfolio management and research for QMA’s US Core Equity portfolios. Previously, he was a quantitative analyst for QMA’s US Core Equity and Index teams with responsibility for optimizing portfolios, monitoring cash flows as well as performance attribution and risk analysis. Mr. Lithgow also traded equities, currencies, and futures for QMA’s index funds. Mr. Lithgow earned a BS in Business Administration from Seton Hall University and an MBA in Finance from St. Joseph’s University.

Edward Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2018

4.26

4.3%

Edward L. Campbell, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for QMA working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. In this capacity, he is responsible for portfolio management, analysis, and economic and market valuation research, and he oversees a team of investment professionals. Ed also represents the firm through appearances in major media outlets, most notably as a regular guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box. Prior to joining QMA, Ed served as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst for PGIM Investments’ Strategic Investment Research Group (SIRG). Previously, Ed was a Partner and Vice President at Trilogy Advisors. He earned a BS in economics and international business from The City University of New York and an MBA in finance, global business and organizational leadership from the New York University Stern School of Business.

Robert Tipp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Lindsay Rosner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Lindsay Rosner, CFA, is Vice President on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team for PGIM Fixed Income. Her primary responsibilities are supporting our efforts in managing multi-sector portfolios across several mandates, including Core, Core Plus, and Core Conservative, both intermediate and long duration. Prior to joining the Firm in 2012, Ms. Rosner worked for Barclays Capital (and prior to that, Lehman Brothers) in New York City where she was a convertible bond trader, working with both hedge fund and traditional money management clients. Ms. Rosner is a graduate of Princeton University. She holds a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Ms. Rosner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

