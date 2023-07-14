The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of equity, fixed income and money market securities that is actively managed to capitalize on opportunities created by perceived misvaluation. PGIM Quantitative Solutions LLC (“PGIM Quantitative Solutions”), one of the Fund’s subadvisers, is responsible for allocating the Fund’s assets among equities, fixed income securities and cash. PGIM Quantitative Solutions also manages the Fund’s equity portfolio. Normally the Fund will invest 45% to 70% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Equity and equity-related securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stocks and stock index futures. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in equity and equity-related securities of small companies. PGIM Quantitative Solutions considers small cap stocks to include those in the Russell 2000 Index. As of September 30, 2022, the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index was approximately $13.62 billion and the median capitalization was approximately $0.939 billion. PGIM Quantitative Solutions utilizes a quantitative approach to identify stocks that have good growth prospects, are high quality, and are reasonably priced relative to industry peers. It constructs a portfolio that favors these types of stocks, and is designed to outperform market averages while maintaining a similar level of risk relative to the broad stock market. PGIM Fixed Income, the principal public fixed income asset management unit of PGIM, Inc. (“PGIM”), and PGIM Limited (the “Fixed Income Subadvisers”), manage the Fund’s fixed income portfolio. Under normal circumstances, 30% to 55% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in fixed income securities. Fixed income securities include, but are not limited to, debt obligations issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, corporate debt securities, mortgage-related securities, and asset-backed securities. In managing the Fund’s assets, the Fixed Income Subadvisers use a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the Fixed Income Subadvisers develop views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the Fixed Income Subadvisers develop an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The Fixed Income Subadvisers may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security. Normally, up to 35% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in money market instruments, which include the commercial paper of U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, short-term obligations of U.S. and foreign banks and short-term obligations guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies. The Fund may invest up to 15% of the Fund's total assets in foreign equity securities, and up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in foreign debt securities.