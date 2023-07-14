Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2 B
Holdings in Top 10
67.6%
Expense Ratio 0.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PAAQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|60.13%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|48.87%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|89.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|81.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|76.26%
* Annualized
|PAAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAAQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2 B
|963 K
|126 B
|36.51%
|Number of Holdings
|96
|4
|7731
|27.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.35 B
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|31.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.60%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|51.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAAQX % Rank
|Stocks
|80.84%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|19.37%
|Bonds
|15.01%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|63.49%
|Other
|1.80%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|22.22%
|Cash
|1.57%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|80.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.60%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|20.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.19%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|78.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAAQX % Rank
|Technology
|17.67%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|61.59%
|Financial Services
|14.36%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|60.32%
|Industrials
|13.49%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|6.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.48%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|52.06%
|Healthcare
|9.60%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|94.60%
|Real Estate
|8.05%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|23.17%
|Consumer Defense
|6.81%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|46.35%
|Communication Services
|5.58%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|79.37%
|Basic Materials
|4.88%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|28.89%
|Utilities
|4.85%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|16.19%
|Energy
|4.23%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|62.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAAQX % Rank
|US
|51.92%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|64.44%
|Non US
|28.92%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|8.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAAQX % Rank
|Derivative
|22.72%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|5.40%
|Corporate
|19.58%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.83%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.50%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.30%
|Securitized
|14.64%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|29.84%
|Government
|14.60%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|70.16%
|Municipal
|12.97%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|4.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAAQX % Rank
|US
|13.09%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|57.14%
|Non US
|1.92%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|57.46%
|PAAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.21%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|88.78%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|30.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|PAAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PAAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAAQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|17.69%
|PAAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAAQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.56%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|89.27%
|PAAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PAAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAAQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|59.48%
|PAAQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2018
4.26
4.3%
Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Alessio de Longis, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2021 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. de Longis has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since June 2010. He was an Assistant Vice President of the OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from May 2009 to June 2010, a Senior Research Analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from January 2008 to June 2010, an Intermediate Research Analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from January 2006 to January 2008 and a Junior Analyst with OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from February 2004 to January 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Blank
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
