Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.6%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$173 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.1%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks issued by companies that are located in, or that have economic
ties to, Asia (excluding Japan). For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Asian companies, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider. The Asian countries in which the fund normally invests include, but are not limited to, the following:
·Primary Emphasis: China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.
·Others: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund. The fund may purchase stocks issued by companies of any size, but typically focuses its investments on large- and mid-cap stocks. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, such as the financials sector.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the outlook for certain industry sectors and individual countries within the region, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
The fund does not normally emphasize either a growth or value bias in selecting investments. The fund relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify high quality companies that we believe will reliably compound earnings and sustain strong cash flows over time. The adviser seeks stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value, and selects those stocks that the adviser believes have the most favorable combination of company fundamentals, earnings potential, and relative valuation.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·well-established companies with leading market positions;
·attractive business niche with the potential to sustain earnings even during times of slow economic growth;
·competitive advantages in an attractive industry;
·proven management with high governance standards;
·demonstrated ability to consistently increase revenues, earnings, and/or cash flows; and
·prudent capital allocation and balance sheet management.
|Period
|PAAOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-1.6%
|17.6%
|66.67%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-21.2%
|15.9%
|73.68%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-19.8%
|10.7%
|39.62%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-15.7%
|4.7%
|30.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.6%
|6.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PAAOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|26.32%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|33.96%
|2020
|7.7%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|62.26%
|2019
|5.5%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|22.64%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-7.5%
|-0.7%
|12.50%
|Period
|PAAOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-14.0%
|17.6%
|61.40%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-26.8%
|15.5%
|57.89%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-19.8%
|10.7%
|39.62%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-15.7%
|8.2%
|30.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.5%
|7.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PAAOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-40.0%
|5.2%
|26.32%
|2021
|-6.2%
|-25.3%
|7.5%
|33.96%
|2020
|7.7%
|-3.3%
|22.5%
|62.26%
|2019
|5.5%
|-0.8%
|9.7%
|22.64%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-4.8%
|-0.7%
|22.92%
|PAAOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAAOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|173 M
|3.86 M
|5.61 B
|56.90%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|35
|1746
|55.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|77.2 M
|1.29 M
|2.16 B
|56.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.14%
|17.7%
|60.0%
|68.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PAAOX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.52%
|82.14%
|99.81%
|12.07%
|Cash
|0.48%
|0.13%
|15.78%
|91.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|75.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|81.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.14%
|77.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|75.86%
|PAAOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.19%
|10.06%
|31.03%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.19%
|1.00%
|53.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|71.43%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.08%
|0.25%
|75.00%
|PAAOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PAAOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|70.59%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PAAOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.50%
|9.00%
|222.00%
|21.57%
|PAAOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAAOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.76%
|82.76%
|PAAOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PAAOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PAAOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.27%
|-1.41%
|4.89%
|53.45%
|PAAOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Jihong Min is a co-portfolio manager of the Asia Opportunities Equity Strategy in the International Equity Division. He is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Singapore Private Limited. Jihong’s investment experience began in 2003, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2012, beginning in the Investment Equity department. Prior to this, Jihong was an investment analyst with Fortress Investment Group and Geosphere Capital covering Asian financials. Jihong started his career in J.P. Morgan’s Investment Banking Division in New York. Jihong earned a B.Sc. in business management from the State University of New York, Binghamton.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|22.43
|4.67
|0.25
