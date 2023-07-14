Home
PAAJX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Active Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.04 -0.06 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (OAAYX) Primary Retirement (OAANX) C (OAACX) A (OAAAX) Retirement (PAAJX) Retirement (PAAQX)

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2 B

Holdings in Top 10

67.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Active Allocation Fund

PAAJX | Fund

$13.04

$2 B

1.56%

$0.20

0.21%

PAAJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Active Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 24, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Bennett

Fund Description

PAAJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -3.2% 29.3% 60.45%
1 Yr 6.3% -12.9% 32.0% 50.16%
3 Yr -2.3%* -6.5% 13.0% 89.00%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.9% 83.11%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 6.0% 76.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -37.4% -8.2% 73.11%
2021 2.4% -5.0% 12.0% 69.00%
2020 0.1% -5.7% 7.8% 90.11%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% -0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PAAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -14.6% 29.3% 60.13%
1 Yr 6.3% -12.9% 57.6% 49.52%
3 Yr -2.3%* -6.5% 22.1% 88.93%
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 16.4% 81.15%
10 Yr N/A* -3.4% 8.5% 74.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PAAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -37.4% -8.2% 73.11%
2021 2.4% -5.0% 12.0% 69.00%
2020 0.1% -5.7% 7.8% 90.11%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PAAJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PAAJX Category Low Category High PAAJX % Rank
Net Assets 2 B 963 K 126 B 35.56%
Number of Holdings 96 4 7731 25.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.35 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 30.16%
Weighting of Top 10 67.60% 13.3% 100.0% 50.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Global R6 10.50%
  2. Invesco Core Plus Bond R6 7.69%
  3. Invesco Main Street Small Cap R6 6.11%
  4. Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth R6 6.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PAAJX % Rank
Stocks 		80.84% 0.19% 99.72% 18.41%
Bonds 		15.01% 0.00% 91.12% 62.54%
Other 		1.80% -2.61% 17.60% 19.37%
Cash 		1.57% -7.71% 88.33% 79.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.60% 0.00% 26.97% 18.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.19% 0.00% 26.48% 76.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAAJX % Rank
Technology 		17.67% 1.07% 52.93% 60.63%
Financial Services 		14.36% 0.28% 52.80% 59.37%
Industrials 		13.49% 1.16% 32.55% 6.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.48% 0.00% 16.01% 51.11%
Healthcare 		9.60% 0.00% 36.30% 93.65%
Real Estate 		8.05% 0.00% 33.86% 22.22%
Consumer Defense 		6.81% 0.00% 27.24% 44.13%
Communication Services 		5.58% 0.00% 26.62% 78.41%
Basic Materials 		4.88% 0.00% 15.48% 27.94%
Utilities 		4.85% 0.00% 31.67% 15.24%
Energy 		4.23% 0.00% 29.22% 61.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAAJX % Rank
US 		51.92% 0.19% 96.85% 63.49%
Non US 		28.92% 0.00% 38.11% 7.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAAJX % Rank
Derivative 		22.72% 0.00% 38.84% 4.44%
Corporate 		19.58% 0.00% 100.00% 75.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		15.50% 0.00% 100.00% 66.35%
Securitized 		14.64% 0.00% 37.97% 28.89%
Government 		14.60% 0.00% 99.71% 69.21%
Municipal 		12.97% 0.00% 17.02% 3.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PAAJX % Rank
US 		13.09% 0.00% 91.12% 56.19%
Non US 		1.92% 0.00% 18.39% 56.51%

PAAJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PAAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.21% 0.01% 3.35% 88.12%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 1.25% 29.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

PAAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PAAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PAAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 4.00% 398.00% 15.65%

PAAJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PAAJX Category Low Category High PAAJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.56% 0.00% 7.05% 56.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PAAJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PAAJX Category Low Category High PAAJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.90% -1.12% 5.55% 58.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PAAJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PAAJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2018

4.26

4.3%

Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).

Alessio de Longis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Alessio de Longis, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been responsible for the Fund since 2021 and has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. de Longis has been a Vice President of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. since June 2010. He was an Assistant Vice President of the OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from May 2009 to June 2010, a Senior Research Analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from January 2008 to June 2010, an Intermediate Research Analyst of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from January 2006 to January 2008 and a Junior Analyst with OppenheimerFunds, Inc. from February 2004 to January 2006.

Jacob Borbidge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Blank

Duy Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

