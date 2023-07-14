Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.0%
1 yr return
13.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$8.11 B
Holdings in Top 10
10.5%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests in a broad, diversified portfolio of securities of small and medium capitalization companies traded on a principal U.S. exchange or U.S. over-the-counter market, and securities of small and medium capitalization non-U.S. companies in foreign countries, including emerging market countries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small and medium capitalization companies. The Adviser currently defines small and medium capitalization companies as companies having, at the time of initial investment, a market capitalization not greater than the smallest 40% by market capitalization of the companies that comprise the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI). The Fund may continue to hold securities whose market capitalizations exceed or fall below the foregoing threshold subsequent to the Fund’s investment in such securities. As of December 31, 2021, the largest market capitalization in this group was $39.2 billion. This capitalization range will change as the size of the companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.
The Fund may employ a quantitative strategy. Under a quantitative strategy, the Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities with a minimum market capitalization of $250 million.
The Fund invests primarily in securities listed on securities exchanges or actively traded in over-the-counter markets either within or outside the issuer’s domicile country. The securities may be listed or traded in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or other types of depositary receipts (including non-voting depositary receipts) or dual listed securities. The Fund also may invest in government fixed income securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and REIT-like entities, corporate bonds, and a variety of derivatives, including futures, options, swaps and other derivative instruments, to increase return, to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, interest rate movements, movements in the commodities or securities markets and currency value fluctuations. Fixed income securities held by the Fund may be of any maturity or quality, including investment grade securities, below investment grade rated securities (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”) and unrated securities determined by the Adviser or sub-advisers to be of comparable quality.
The Adviser has engaged sub-advisers to make the day-to-day investment decisions for portions of the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|OWSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|37.18%
|1 Yr
|13.0%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|61.94%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|79.05%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|86.40%
|10 Yr
|-0.7%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|80.95%
* Annualized
|Period
|OWSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|76.35%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|62.24%
|2020
|5.7%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|85.00%
|2019
|4.4%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|58.73%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|89.62%
|Period
|OWSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.9%
|-50.6%
|18.8%
|76.35%
|2021
|-1.0%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|62.24%
|2020
|5.7%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|85.00%
|2019
|4.4%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|70.63%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-9.3%
|53.2%
|89.62%
|OWSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.11 B
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|12.50%
|Number of Holdings
|1622
|31
|9561
|1.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|871 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|16.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.51%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|85.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWSMX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.61%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|55.63%
|Cash
|4.39%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|35.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|46.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|60.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|40.63%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|42.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWSMX % Rank
|Technology
|21.73%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|33.13%
|Industrials
|18.59%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|64.38%
|Healthcare
|17.25%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|15.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.99%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|63.13%
|Consumer Defense
|9.56%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|7.50%
|Financial Services
|8.76%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|58.13%
|Basic Materials
|4.97%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|41.25%
|Energy
|3.09%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|26.88%
|Communication Services
|2.92%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|58.13%
|Real Estate
|2.47%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|47.50%
|Utilities
|0.67%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|53.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWSMX % Rank
|US
|54.14%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|34.38%
|Non US
|41.47%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|63.13%
|OWSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|56.88%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.15%
|37.74%
|OWSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OWSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OWSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|65.19%
|OWSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.48%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|50.63%
|OWSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OWSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.10%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|50.32%
|OWSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.724
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2014
8.26
8.3%
Mr. Michael Morrisroe joined Bessemer Investment Management LLC in June 2005 as an Analyst covering the energy and materials sectors for Mid Cap Equities. Previously, Mr. Morrisroe was with Bear Stearns from 2000 to 2005, where he was a Research Analyst covering the building products and metals/mining sectors. He previously worked as a Financial Analyst in the controller’s office at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Morrisroe received his Bachelor of Science in 1995 from the State University of New York, Albany.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2016
5.92
5.9%
Mr. Edward N. Aw, Managing Director and Head of Quantitative Strategies of the Bessemer Investment Management LLC, has managed the Fund since its inception. Mr. Aw joined the Bessemer Investment Management LLC in 2004. Prior to joining the Bessemer Investment Management LLC, Mr. Aw was a quantitative analyst for five years at Deutsche Investment Management Americas. Previously, Mr. Aw also worked for The Dreyfus Corporation, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley in various analytic roles. Mr. Aw earned a BA from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and an MBA from the Frank G. Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 05, 2017
4.74
4.7%
Douglas graduated BSc in Molecular Biology & Biochemistry from Durham University in 1997 and with a DPhil in Molecular Immunology from the University of Oxford in 2001. He joined Baillie Gifford in 2001 and is Head of the Global Discovery Team. Douglas became a Partner in 2015 is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Corey N. Bronner, CFA – Partner – Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid Cap Strategies Corey brings more than 14 years of financial services experience to his role as a consumer and financials sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2010, Corey was an Analyst focusing primarily on the financial services industry at Duff & Phelps Corporation. He also spent time as a Credit Analyst with the commercial lending group at Merchants Bank, a subsidiary of Merchant Bancshares, Inc. (now Community Bank Systems), before joining Duff & Phelps Corporation. Corey graduated magna cum laude from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Corey was inducted into the University of Vermont Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017 for his athletic achievements in soccer during his undergraduate career. Corey earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2011 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Vermont.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Joseph J. Farley – Partner – Analyst Joe brings more than 29 years of experience as a securities analyst to his role as a technology sector analyst on the small and mid cap investment team as well as the emerging markets team. Prior to joining Champlain in 2014, Joe was a Founder and Portfolio Manager of Kelvingrove Partners, LLC, an investment management firm focused on technology, media, and telecommunications. His investment management career began at Private Capital Management in Naples, FL where he was the Managing Director of Investment Research and a Portfolio Manager. Joe spent over 10 years as a securities analyst on Wall Street, and held senior investment research and management roles at Morgan Stanley, Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette, and UBS. Joe began his career as a market analyst with AT&T. Joe earned Master and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics from the University at Albany, State University of New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Joseph M. Caligiuri, CFA – Partner – Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Small and Mid Cap Strategies Joe brings more than 13 years of financial services experience to his role on the small and mid cap investment team. Joe joined Champlain in 2008 and spent two years on the Operations team before moving to the investment team where he covers the industrials and materials sectors. Joe graduated from Saint Michael’s College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. Joe earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation in 2015 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Vermont. Joe currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Burlington, VT.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Ryan joined Acadian in 2011 and currently serves as director of equity strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 19, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Harry joined Acadian in 2014 and serves as Lead Portfolio Manager for Core strategies. Prior to joining Acadian, Harry worked as a senior quantitative strategist at Loomis Sayles, where he founded the firm's quantitative strategy lab and co-managed a U.S. equity long/short strategy. Prior to his work at Loomis Sayles, he was senior vice president, fixed income quantitative risk and relative value specialist, at Putnam Investments. In this role, Harry built and managed a book of systematic alpha strategies in domestic investment-grade and high-yield credit. He earned a Ph.D. in economics from MIT and holds an A.B. in economics from Harvard University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Rezo Kanovich is a managing director of Artisan Partners and the sole portfolio manager for the Artisan Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth Strategy. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in October 2018, Mr. Kanovich was a portfolio manager for OppenheimerFunds, where he managed the International Small-Mid Cap strategy from January 2012 through September 2018. Before that, Mr. Kanovich worked as an analyst with Boston Biomedical Consultants, an investment banker with the Lehman Brothers mergers & acquisitions team and as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Kanovich holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in international economics and finance from Brandeis University and a master’s degree in business administration, dual concentration in finance and health care systems, from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
