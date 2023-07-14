The Fund invests in a broad, diversified portfolio of securities of small and medium capitalization companies traded on a principal U.S. exchange or U.S. over-the-counter market, and securities of small and medium capitalization non-U.S. companies in foreign countries, including emerging market countries. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of small and medium capitalization companies. The Adviser currently defines small and medium capitalization companies as companies having, at the time of initial investment, a market capitalization not greater than the smallest 40% by market capitalization of the companies that comprise the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI). The Fund may continue to hold securities whose market capitalizations exceed or fall below the foregoing threshold subsequent to the Fund’s investment in such securities. As of December 31, 2021, the largest market capitalization in this group was $39.2 billion. This capitalization range will change as the size of the companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.

The Fund may employ a quantitative strategy. Under a quantitative strategy, the Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities with a minimum market capitalization of $250 million.

The Fund invests primarily in securities listed on securities exchanges or actively traded in over-the-counter markets either within or outside the issuer’s domicile country. The securities may be listed or traded in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or other types of depositary receipts (including non-voting depositary receipts) or dual listed securities. The Fund also may invest in government fixed income securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and REIT-like entities, corporate bonds, and a variety of derivatives, including futures, options, swaps and other derivative instruments, to increase return, to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, interest rate movements, movements in the commodities or securities markets and currency value fluctuations. Fixed income securities held by the Fund may be of any maturity or quality, including investment grade securities, below investment grade rated securities (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”) and unrated securities determined by the Adviser or sub-advisers to be of comparable quality.

The Adviser has engaged sub-advisers to make the day-to-day investment decisions for portions of the Fund’s portfolio.