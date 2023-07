Mr. Sherr founded OWS, which commenced operations in 2008, and is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the firm’s day-to-day activities. Mr. Sherr has over 30 years of experience in the investing and origination businesses, fixed income markets, and managing global trading. Prior to founding OWS, Mr. Sherr was a Managing Director and Global Head of Securitized Products at Lehman Brothers. In that capacity, Mr. Sherr had senior management responsibilities in Fixed Income, Principal Investing and Lending and Investment Banking. Mr. Sherr graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Babson College.