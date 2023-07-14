Home
Trending ETFs

OWNYX (Mutual Fund)

OWNYX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$604 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OWNYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Old Westbury New York Municipal Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Old Westbury
  • Inception Date
    Dec 04, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Rossmiller

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a non-diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, which include tax-free debt securities issued by the State of New York, its political subdivisions and taxing authorities, with a goal of seeking total return consisting of current income that is exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and capital appreciation. The Fund invests, as a fundamental policy, at least 80% of its net assets plus investment borrowings, under normal circumstances, in investments the income from which is exempt from federal income tax and New York income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may also engage in futures and options transactions, both to increase return and/or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, interest rate movements. In addition, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), U.S. Treasury securities, securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax, taxable municipal bonds, and inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and similar bonds issued by governments outside of the United States. Fixed income securities held by the Fund may be of any maturity.

Read More

OWNYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OWNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 63.48%
1 Yr -0.3% -45.4% 15.3% 14.77%
3 Yr -2.6%* -20.5% 51.6% 29.41%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OWNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -76.8% 4.7% 17.74%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 94.00%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 37.62%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 70.24%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OWNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 62.15%
1 Yr -0.3% -45.4% 15.1% 9.07%
3 Yr -2.6%* -20.5% 51.6% 30.35%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OWNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -76.8% 4.7% 17.80%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 94.00%
2020 0.6% -66.1% 60.0% 37.68%
2019 0.8% -57.4% 18.9% 70.62%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OWNYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OWNYX Category Low Category High OWNYX % Rank
Net Assets 604 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 42.31%
Number of Holdings 335 1 14000 38.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M -317 M 8.64 B 32.70%
Weighting of Top 10 20.19% 2.4% 101.7% 38.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y 5% 4.50%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 2.52%
  3. NEW YORK N Y 5% 2.07%
  4. NEW YORK ST DORM AUTH SALES TAX REV ST SUPPORTED DEBT 5% 1.89%
  5. PORT AUTH N Y & N J 1.086% 1.86%
  6. NEW YORK ST TWY AUTH GEN REV JR INDBT OBLIGS 4% 1.80%
  7. NEW YORK ST URBAN DEV CORP REV 5% 1.75%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 1.64%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0.08551% 1.62%
  10. NEW YORK N Y CITY TRANSITIONAL FIN AUTH BLDG AID REV 5% 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OWNYX % Rank
Bonds 		95.57% 65.51% 150.86% 82.31%
Cash 		4.43% -50.86% 33.96% 17.53%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 80.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 79.63%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 79.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 79.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OWNYX % Rank
Municipal 		93.18% 44.39% 100.00% 88.66%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.43% 0.00% 33.95% 18.92%
Government 		1.62% 0.00% 52.02% 1.10%
Corporate 		0.77% 0.00% 9.99% 3.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 79.57%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 79.86%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OWNYX % Rank
US 		95.57% 37.86% 142.23% 61.23%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 96.35%

OWNYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OWNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.02% 6.50% 44.84%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 1.10% 52.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.44% 3.74%

Sales Fees

OWNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OWNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OWNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 283.00% 69.13%

OWNYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OWNYX Category Low Category High OWNYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.91% 0.00% 4.45% 68.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OWNYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OWNYX Category Low Category High OWNYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -0.53% 5.33% 86.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OWNYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

OWNYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Rossmiller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2018

3.49

3.5%

Mr. David W. Rossmiller, Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income for Bessemer Investment Management LLC. Mr. Rossmiller joined the firm in May 2010. He was the Global Head of Fixed Income for Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management from 2003 until he joined Bessemer. Mr. Rossmiller joined Bankers Trust in 1993, which was later acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. Mr. Rossmiller attended the University of Michigan from 1975 to 1977, and received a Bachelor of Music in 1980 from the Hartt School of Music and a Master of Public and Private Management in 1985 from Yale University.

Kevin Akinskas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2020

2.27

2.3%

Mr. Kevin Akinskas, Managing Director of the Adviser and Head of Municipal Bonds at Bessemer, an affiliate of the Adviser. Mr. Akinskas joined the Adviser in February 2020. He was the Director of Muni Institutional & Wealth Management at BlackRock from 2006 until he joined the Adviser. Prior to that, Mr. Akinskas was the Private Investors Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers from 2005 until he joined BlackRock. Mr. Akinskas received in 2006 a MBA in Finance and Management and in 2002 a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

