Mr. John Alexander Christie, Principal of Bessemer Investment Management LLC the firm in March 2006. Prior to his current role, he served as a senior analyst and prior to that as a research analyst covering the energy and utilities sectors for Large Cap U.S. Equities portfolios. Prior to joining Bessemer, he was a senior associate analyst at UBS from 2004-2006. He previously worked as an equity analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Christie received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California (Santa Barbara) in 1997 and his MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business in 2002.