Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$14.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OTGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FUND SUMMARY
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    May 08, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Latin American equity securities. These equity securities include the securities of Latin American companies and investment companies that primarily invest in the securities of issuers in, or seek to track the performance of indices based on, Latin American markets. The Fund defines Latin American countries as countries in Central America (including Mexico) and South America, excluding the Caribbean islands. The Fund considers a company to be a Latin American company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country in Latin America or has its principal office in a country in Latin America; (2) at the time of investment the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recently completed fiscal year from activities in one or more Latin American countries; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Latin America. Latin American countries are generally considered to be developing or emerging market countries.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in countries other than Latin American countries. Although the Fund normally allocates its investments across different countries, the Fund may concentrate its investments in certain countries, which may change from time to time. 

The Fund’s portfolio will be comprised primarily of a mix of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and depository receipts without regard to the market capitalization of the issuer (i.e., large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and micro-cap companies); exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including inverse and leveraged ETFs, that trade on U.S. and other exchanges and seek to track the performance of securities indices for the markets, sectors, and industries in which the Fund may invest directly; and shares of other investment funds (to the extent permitted by applicable law). The Adviser intends to use leveraged and/or inverse ETFs for short-term trading purposes. These ETFs will be used primarily for short-term market timing or hedging purposes, and are not intended for long term investment. Most leveraged and inverse ETFs “reset” daily, meaning that they are designed to achieve their stated investment objectives on a daily basis. Due to the effect of compounding, the Adviser expects to trade in and out these ETFs daily or monthly depending on the ETF’s stated investment objective.

The Fund may have a high degree of turnover in its investment portfolio, which may increase its costs and adversely affect the Fund’s performance.

Read More

OTGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OTGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OTGCX Category Low Category High OTGCX % Rank
Net Assets 14.4 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 58 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 5.94 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 41.24% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Default 9.56%
  2. VALE SA-SP ADR 7.11%
  3. PETROBRAS SA-ADR 4.40%
  4. Default 4.01%
  5. Default 3.65%
  6. Default 3.14%
  7. Default 2.76%
  8. GERDAU SA-ADR 2.34%
  9. Default 2.17%
  10. Default 2.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OTGCX % Rank
Stocks 		85.58% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		11.39% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		3.03% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTGCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTGCX % Rank
US 		47.57% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		38.01% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTGCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		9.56% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTGCX % Rank
US 		3.03% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

OTGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OTGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

OTGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

OTGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OTGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

OTGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OTGCX Category Low Category High OTGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OTGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OTGCX Category Low Category High OTGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OTGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

OTGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

