Under normal circumstances, the Fund intends to primarily invest in investment grade fixed income instruments and derivatives thereon. These fixed income instruments may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Federal and Agency obligations, investment grade corporate debt, mortgage backed securities (including privately issued mortgage backed securities), asset backed securities, floating-rate debt, convertible debt, collateralized debt, municipal debt, foreign debt (including in emerging markets) and/or depositary receipts, sovereign debt and preferred stock. Of the government agency securities, the Fund expects to hold significant amounts of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) or government-sponsored enterprises, such as mortgages backed by the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC). Un-rated securities may be deemed investment grade, particularly in the case of government agency securities and their derivatives. At least 80% of its net assets will be invested in investment grade fixed income instruments and derivatives thereon. Additionally, the Fund may hold up to 20% of its assets in high yield debt securities (“junk bonds”).

The Fund’s allocation among various fixed income instruments is based on the portfolio managers’ assessment of opportunities for total return relative to the risk of each type of investment. The Fund does not target a specific average maturity or duration (duration is a measure of price sensitivity related to changes in interest rates). The Fund may invest in fixed income instruments of any maturity or duration. Duration can change based on market fluctuations. The Fund may invest without limitation in derivative instruments including swaps, options and futures. The Fund’s primary use of derivatives will be to refine interest rate exposure and/or hedge various other investment exposures. Although the use of derivatives can involve leverage, the Fund does not intend to use derivatives to amplify its net investment exposure. Separately, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign debt (including in emerging markets) and/or depositary receipts. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), for the purpose of gaining exposure to certain markets while maintaining liquidity.

Osterweis Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) may sell a security when it believes doing so is appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies or when conditions affecting relevant markets, particular industries or individual issues warrant such action, regardless of the effect on the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.